Firefighters tackle house fire in Kirkcaldy

Fire crews are currently in attendance.

By Finn Nixon
Breaking news
Three fire engines are at the scene of a fire on Winifred Street in Kirkcaldy.

Firefighters have been called to Winifred Street in Kirkcaldy after a home caught fire.

Three fire engines from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were called to the blaze at around 1.20pm on Friday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are dealing with a dwelling fire at an address on Winifred Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly are in attendance after an initial call came in at 1.19pm.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story. Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook for breaking news.

Conversation