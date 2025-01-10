Firefighters tackle house fire in Kirkcaldy

Firefighters have been called to Winifred Street in Kirkcaldy after a home caught fire.

Three fire engines from Kirkcaldy and Lochgelly were called to the blaze at around 1.20pm on Friday.

A Scottish Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said: “We are dealing with a dwelling fire at an address on Winifred Street in Kirkcaldy.

“Two appliances from Kirkcaldy and one from Lochgelly are in attendance after an initial call came in at 1.19pm.”

