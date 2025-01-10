Earlsferry’s 19th Hole pub reopens 5 months after shock closure

A popular Earlsferry bar and restaurant has reopened five months after its shock closure.

Bosses of The 19th Hole, which overlooks the golf course, announced the award-winning pub would reopen on Friday.

The venue unexpectedly shut its door in August, with the previous owners saying they could no longer operate due to “overwhelming” costs.

The group that owns the building said this news came as a “shock”, adding they were working hard to find a new operator.

In a Facebook post, the restaurant said: “We are super excited to announce we will be open from 5pm on Friday January 10. ”

