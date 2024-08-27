Earlsferry bar and restaurant closes down due to ‘overwhelming’ costs

An Earlsferry bar and restaurant has closed down due to “overwhelming” costs.

The owners of The 19th Hole are putting their parent company into liquidation.

The venue, which overlooks the golf course, has shut with immediate effect.

In a statement on Facebook, owners Michelle Wilson and Stuart Fox – of Wilson & Fox Pubs Ltd – said: “It is with immense sadness that we have to announce the closure of The 19th Hole in Earlsferry.

“The decision to close with immediate effect results (from) our decision to place Wilson & Fox Pubs Ltd into liquidation.

“Our financial difficulties originated during the (Covid) pandemic then continued rising costs sadly have now overwhelmed us.

“We would firstly like to thank all of our wonderful staff.

“They have been the best team to work with, we wish them all the very best for the future.

“Our biggest thanks must go to you, our loyal customers.

“You have supported us through some very challenging times over the last five years.

“It has been a pleasure serving you all.”

Customers say the closure is a huge loss to the area.

Julie Keys wrote: “You can’t close down, you are the best eatery within miles.

“So sad as have had many amazing nights here.”

Lynne Cuthbertson said: “Such a great loss to the village, wishing you all the best in your future.”

Fiona McCreadie posted: “Gutted to be reading this, we’ve had good times in The 19th, always a warm welcome and great food.”

Syd Ramzan said: “Such sad news. You both put your heart and soul into your business.

“But there is only so much you can do before you have to think of your own health and wellbeing.

“I know you will be back again. Can’t keep a good team down!”