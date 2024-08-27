Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews cinema plan to start within weeks

Work to transform St Andrews cinema to include a sports bar is due to start before the end of the year.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social has confirmed the New Picture House will close in mid-September.

And the new entertainment offering is scheduled to open in time for the 2025 summer season.

The firm has pledged to engage with the St Andrews community and Fife Council throughout the work.

Planning permission to turn the B-listed North Street cinema into “a premium sports and entertainment gastropub” was granted on July 1.

And an alcohol operator’s licence has since been granted.

The community is now largely on board with the plans, which retain two cinema screens, despite an initial backlash.

‘Exciting time for St Andrews’

New Picture House managing director David Morris will stay to manage the transition to the new venture.

He said: “While inevitably the cinema has to close to make way for the forthcoming renovation, this is an exciting time for both the cinema and St Andrews.

“I cannot wait to open the doors of this new entertainment offering to the community, ensuring the continuation of an economically-viable cinema for the town.”

Backed by Timberlake and Woods, the redevelopment plan will deliver a blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering in St Andrews.

The developers say this will make the picture house economically viable and save it from closure.

How will the St Andrews cinema look after the redevelopment?

Cinema three will be retained in its present form with improvements to seating and technology.

Meanwhile, the seating in cinema two will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

And the main auditorium (cinema one) will retain the large screen to show films.

However, the multi-functional space will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

The seating there will be flexible, changing to suit the auditorium’s use on a day-to-day basis.

The auditorium’s character is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

And the cinema’s upper level will stay as it is, with over 300 seats retained for film lovers.

The exterior of the cinema will also remain the same, with all renovations happening inside.