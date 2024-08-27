Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews cinema plan to start within weeks

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Work on Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s St Andrews cinema plan to start within weeks

The celebrity duo back plans for a "premium sports and entertainment gastropub".

By Claire Warrender
The redevelopment of the New Picture House in St Andrews will begin next month. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
The redevelopment of the New Picture House in St Andrews will begin next month. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images

Work to transform St Andrews cinema to include a sports bar is due to start before the end of the year.

Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s company T-Squared Social has confirmed the New Picture House will close in mid-September.

Cinema three will remain in its current form. Image: Supplied by T-Squared Social.

And the new entertainment offering is scheduled to open in time for the 2025 summer season.

The firm has pledged to engage with the St Andrews community and Fife Council throughout the work.

Planning permission to turn the B-listed North Street cinema into “a premium sports and entertainment gastropub” was granted on July 1.

And an alcohol operator’s licence has since been granted.

The community is now largely on board with the plans, which retain two cinema screens, despite an initial backlash.

‘Exciting time for St Andrews’

New Picture House managing director David Morris will stay to manage the transition to the new venture.

He said: “While inevitably the cinema has to close to make way for the forthcoming renovation, this is an exciting time for both the cinema and St Andrews.

“I cannot wait to open the doors of this new entertainment offering to the community, ensuring the continuation of an economically-viable cinema for the town.”

Backed by Timberlake and Woods, the redevelopment plan will deliver a blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering in St Andrews.

The developers say this will make the picture house economically viable and save it from closure.

How will the St Andrews cinema look after the redevelopment?

Cinema three will be retained in its present form with improvements to seating and technology.

Meanwhile, the seating in cinema two will be replaced with comfortable seat groupings, allowing people to socialise, with an area for electronic darts.

Seating will be flexible after the St Andrews cinema redevelopment
Seating will be flexible after the St Andrews cinema redevelopment. Image: Supplied by T-Squared Social.

And the main auditorium (cinema one) will retain the large screen to show films.

However, the multi-functional space will include a range of sports simulators including golf, rugby, lacrosse and football.

How the main auditorium will look
How the main auditorium will look. Image: Supplied by T-Squared Social.

The seating there will be flexible, changing to suit the auditorium’s use on a day-to-day basis.

The auditorium’s character is also being protected with existing ceiling, walls and stage features retained.

And the cinema’s upper level will stay as it is, with over 300 seats retained for film lovers.

The exterior of the cinema will also remain the same, with all renovations happening inside.

More from Fife

The Met Office has forecast a week of summer weather for the region.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling set for spell of summer weather and 22°C temperatures as…
19th hole Earlsferry to close
Earlsferry bar and restaurant closes down due to 'overwhelming' costs
Robert Brown
Fife predator who sexually abused two vulnerable boys is jailed for four years
The redevelopment of the New Picture House in St Andrews will begin next month. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Dundee Stars ban fan over racism at Fife Flyers match
Jason-Lee Jack
St Andrews thug finally sentenced for 'bogging' police bite
A92 fallen tree
A92 reopens after fallen tree blocked road near Glenrothes
The redevelopment of the New Picture House in St Andrews will begin next month. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
Scottish Coal Carrying Championships: All you need to know about this weekend's Fife event
Tomasso Palumbo
Woman 'treated like an animal' by baseball bat-wielding abuser in Fife
The redevelopment of the New Picture House in St Andrews will begin next month. Image: Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock/Steve Brown/DC Thomson/PA Wire/PA Images
One person taken to hospital after two-car crash between Kirkcaldy and Aberdour
Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
Flasher suspect's phone was at crime scene in Fife, trial told

Conversation