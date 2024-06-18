Woods and Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plan receives just one objection following initial backlash

Plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a sports bar in St Andrews have attracted just one official objection – despite an initial backlash.

The celebrity duo’s company T-Squared Social revised their original proposal in the face of fury among St Andrews residents.

And, as Fife Council planners request extra time to consider the application, it appears the public is now on board.

The planning application to transform the town’s B-listed cinema into a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” was lodged in March.

Just four public comments have been submitted as part of the planning process.

And only one opposes the New Picture House development.

It comes from someone living near the cinema, who fears late night noise and disturbance and an increase in traffic as a result of the change of use.

However, planning officials also received two comments in support.

One of those hails the bid as “a welcome investment to bring new life to the picture house with an innovative concept”.

Request for an extra two weeks to determine St Andrews cinema application

Officers also seem to be largely in favour of the application.

However, they have written to the applicants requesting an additional two weeks to make a determination.

In a letter to agents Savills, planner Scott McInroy says: “I regret it will not be possible to determine your application within the statutory two month period.

“This is because we wish to continue dialogue with you to attempt to achieve an acceptable scheme which could be recommended for approval.

“We now require an extended period for determination until July 10.”

A spokesperson for T-Squared Social says the company has no issue with that.

“It is not abnormal for determination to go beyond the statutory two month period,” they said.

“And we look forward to continuing working in partnership with the council to achieve determination of this application by the new date of July 10.”

‘Family-friendly entertainment’

Almost 12,500 people signed a petition against the plan for St Andrews cinema when it was first announced.

The original proposal was to develop the building into a restaurant and bar with American-style sports simulators, retaining one small screen for films.

But the petition closed when T-Squared Social agreed to retain two of the three screens.

They will also keep the historic New Picture House name above the door.

And they describe the business as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.