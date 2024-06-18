Woods and Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plan receives just one objection following initial backlash

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Woods and Timberlake’s St Andrews sports bar plan receives just one objection following initial backlash

The period for public comments is now closed but Fife Council planners have requested extra time to consider the application.

By Claire Warrender
How the main auditorium is likely to look if planning permission is granted. Image: T-Squared Social.
How the main auditorium is likely to look if planning permission is granted. Image: T-Squared Social.

Plans by Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake to open a sports bar in St Andrews have attracted just one official objection – despite an initial backlash.

The celebrity duo’s company T-Squared Social revised their original proposal in the face of fury among St Andrews residents.

A split image of Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods.
Justin Timberlake and Tiger Woods plan to open a sports bar in St Andrews cinema. Image: PA Wire/PA Images/Ian Rutherford/Shutterstock

And, as Fife Council planners request extra time to consider the application, it appears the public is now on board.

The planning application to transform the town’s B-listed cinema into a “premium sports and entertainment gastropub” was lodged in March.

An artist's impression submitted with the St Andrews plan shows a cinema screen retained in the main auditorium
An artist’s impression submitted with the St Andrews plan shows a cinema screen retained in the main auditorium. Image: T-Squared Social.

Just four public comments have been submitted as part of the planning process.

And only one opposes the New Picture House development.

It comes from someone living near the cinema, who fears late night noise and disturbance and an increase in traffic as a result of the change of use.

However, planning officials also received two comments in support.

One of those hails the bid as “a welcome investment to bring new life to the picture house with an innovative concept”.

Request for an extra two weeks to determine St Andrews cinema application

Officers also seem to be largely in favour of the application.

However, they have written to the applicants requesting an additional two weeks to make a determination.

In a letter to agents Savills, planner Scott McInroy says: “I regret it will not be possible to determine your application within the statutory two month period.

The New Picture House in St Andrews. Image: Google.

“This is because we wish to continue dialogue with you to attempt to achieve an acceptable scheme which could be recommended for approval.

“We now require an extended period for determination until July 10.”

A spokesperson for T-Squared Social  says the company has no issue with that.

“It is not abnormal for determination to go beyond the statutory two month period,” they said.

“And we look forward to continuing working in partnership with the council to achieve determination of this application by the new date of July 10.”

‘Family-friendly entertainment’

Almost 12,500 people signed a petition against the plan for St Andrews cinema when it was first announced.

The original proposal was to develop the building into a restaurant and bar with American-style sports simulators, retaining one small screen for films.

But the petition closed when T-Squared Social agreed to retain two of the three screens.

They will also keep the historic New Picture House name above the door.

And they describe the business as “a family-friendly, blended cinema, dining and entertainment offering”.

More from Fife

Long tailbacks along Bothwell Street in Dunfermline.
Dunfermline roadworks: Contractors 'hit with abuse' as delivery driver fears parcels won't get delivered
James Glen from St Andrews Taxis is concerned about rogue drivers.
Why is there tension over taxis in St Andrews?
Roy Tomlinson
Kirkcaldy housebreaker slammed for 'appalling' thefts from elderly victim
police incident Dunfermline
Pair accused of tying shop worker's hands and injuring him with drill in Dunfermline…
How the main auditorium is likely to look if planning permission is granted. Image: T-Squared Social.
Man found dead in woods in Kirkcaldy as police probe 'unexplained' death
How the main auditorium is likely to look if planning permission is granted. Image: T-Squared Social.
Euro 2024: Will rain stay away for Dundee and Dunfermline fan zones this week?
Fife man Neil Beveridge.
Fife man avoids jail by 'narrowest of margins' after 'brutal' stamp attack
How the main auditorium is likely to look if planning permission is granted. Image: T-Squared Social.
Roads chief says council 'caught off guard' by major Dunfermline works starting early
2
Fife Council
Fife Council staff shortages laid bare as 2,000 workers leave in a year
3
Melanie Ward Labour Cowdenbeath and Kirkcaldy
From Gaza to Kirkcaldy: Labour's Melanie Ward on her journey to general election
3

Conversation