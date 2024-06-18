Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13

Stewart Kennedy had been jailed for seven years

By Grant McCabe
Glasgow High Court
Stewart Kennedy was jailed at the High Court in Glasgow.

An abuser who started a 24-year campaign of terror in Stirlingshire when he was just 13, claimed his six victims all lied about him for compensation payouts.

Stewart Kennedy, 38, was found guilty of sex offences, stalking and physical violence.

The abuse happened between 1998 and 2022, mainly at various addresses in Stirlingshire against six different females.

He was found guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court of a total of 15 offences but was sent to the high court where sentencing powers are greater.

In Glasgow, Lord Scott jailed him for a total of seven years but decided against imposing an order for lifelong restriction – effectively a life sentence.

He noted that in a pre-sentencing report Kennedy continued to protest his innocence and “failed to acknowledge the true extent” of what he had done.

Lord Scott said: “You claim that your victims have lied to secure compensation.

“Of course, the jury concluded that it was you who was lying to try and avoid the consequences of abusive behaviour, which you have engaged in unhindered for 24 years.”

Kennedy, of Falkirk, will be supervised for two years on his release and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Six people abused

The first victim was physically and indecently assaulted.

Her ordeal included being kicked and intimidated and having a plate of food shoved in her face.

The next woman was pregnant when she fell down stairs after been kicked in the stomach and was also called degrading names.

The third suffered in a similar fashion, as well as being repeatedly groped.

Kennedy’s next victim was sexually assaulted during car journeys and he would leave unwanted gifts and notes for her while turning up at her home.

Creepy Kennedy went on to make indecent comments to another young woman and sent her a graphic video clip of him carrying out a sex act.

His final victim had her life made a misery, included being assaulted, molested and false accusations made about her.

‘Controlling and coercive’

Lord Scott said: “The charges involve the physical, emotional and psychological abuse of your partners from 1998 to 2022, a period of 24 years starting when you were only 13 but continuing to the age of 37.

“You behaved in a controlling and coercive manner towards your partners with acts of self-harm, threats of suicide and threats that their children would be removed used as manipulations to get your own way.

“Even police involvement did not stop your abuse.

“Your victims felt themselves trapped in abusive relationships with you.”

Lord Scott also imposed non-harassment orders banning Kennedy from contacting any of the six victims.

