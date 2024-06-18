Remorseless abuser began campaign of terror across Stirlingshire when he was just 13

An abuser who started a 24-year campaign of terror in Stirlingshire when he was just 13, claimed his six victims all lied about him for compensation payouts.

Stewart Kennedy, 38, was found guilty of sex offences, stalking and physical violence.

The abuse happened between 1998 and 2022, mainly at various addresses in Stirlingshire against six different females.

He was found guilty at Falkirk Sheriff Court of a total of 15 offences but was sent to the high court where sentencing powers are greater.

In Glasgow, Lord Scott jailed him for a total of seven years but decided against imposing an order for lifelong restriction – effectively a life sentence.

He noted that in a pre-sentencing report Kennedy continued to protest his innocence and “failed to acknowledge the true extent” of what he had done.

Lord Scott said: “You claim that your victims have lied to secure compensation.

“Of course, the jury concluded that it was you who was lying to try and avoid the consequences of abusive behaviour, which you have engaged in unhindered for 24 years.”

Kennedy, of Falkirk, will be supervised for two years on his release and will be on the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Six people abused

The first victim was physically and indecently assaulted.

Her ordeal included being kicked and intimidated and having a plate of food shoved in her face.

The next woman was pregnant when she fell down stairs after been kicked in the stomach and was also called degrading names.

The third suffered in a similar fashion, as well as being repeatedly groped.

Kennedy’s next victim was sexually assaulted during car journeys and he would leave unwanted gifts and notes for her while turning up at her home.

Creepy Kennedy went on to make indecent comments to another young woman and sent her a graphic video clip of him carrying out a sex act.

His final victim had her life made a misery, included being assaulted, molested and false accusations made about her.

‘Controlling and coercive’

Lord Scott said: “The charges involve the physical, emotional and psychological abuse of your partners from 1998 to 2022, a period of 24 years starting when you were only 13 but continuing to the age of 37.

“You behaved in a controlling and coercive manner towards your partners with acts of self-harm, threats of suicide and threats that their children would be removed used as manipulations to get your own way.

“Even police involvement did not stop your abuse.

“Your victims felt themselves trapped in abusive relationships with you.”

Lord Scott also imposed non-harassment orders banning Kennedy from contacting any of the six victims.

For more local court content visit our page or join us on Facebook.