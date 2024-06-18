Dundee family ‘blown away’ as fundraiser for fan hurt in German crash tops £10k

The family of a Dundee man hurt in a crash in Germany say they are “blown away” by the support from back home after a fundraiser in his aid topped £10,000.

Gary Ellis, 23, remains in hospital after breaking his back during the head-on smash as he travelled to support Scotland in Euro 2024.

In the wake of the crash, a fundraiser to support Gary and his family was launched.

Gary’s mum, Mandy Coleman, told The Courier she hopes he will be able to travel home soon.

She said: “The situation still feels very surreal.

Scotland fan has surgery after crash in Germany

“We are absolutely blown away with all the love, support and generosity we are receiving for Gary.

“The Gofundme page that Graham Pert very kindly started to support Gary has surpassed our expectations and that just shows how much Gary means to everyone.”

A new target of £15,000 has been set on the page.

Mandy added: “It’s only 24 hours since he had surgery and he’s still in lots of pain so we will know better in the coming days how well he’s responding to the surgery.

“Gary is a very fit and healthy young man, which will hopefully aid his recovery, and we can get him home once he’s well enough.

“He can’t wait to be reunited with his best pal Hamish, our family dog.

“As a family, we will be forever grateful for the medical care Gary and his friends have received while out here in Germany.”

Gary was travelling with four others when the crash happened.

German police say the 25-year-old driver was released from hospital on Saturday.

Officers previously said they believed the car had been accidentally driven onto the wrong side of the road moments after leaving Weeve Airport.

Elsewhere at Euro 2024, a group of fans from Blairgowrie have told how they booked a hotel that doubles as an old people’s home for their visit to Cologne.