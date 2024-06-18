Dundee family ‘blown away’ as fundraiser for fan hurt in German crash tops £10k

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee family ‘blown away’ as fundraiser for fan hurt in German crash tops £10k

Gary Ellis, 23, remains in hospital after breaking his back on his way to support Scotland in Euro 2024.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Gary Ellis Germany crash
Gary Ellis with pet dog Hamish. Image: Mandy Coleman

The family of a Dundee man hurt in a crash in Germany say they are “blown away” by the support from back home after a fundraiser in his aid topped £10,000.

Gary Ellis, 23, remains in hospital after breaking his back during the head-on smash as he travelled to support Scotland in Euro 2024.

In the wake of the crash, a fundraiser to support Gary and his family was launched.

Gary’s mum, Mandy Coleman, told The Courier she hopes he will be able to travel home soon.

She said: “The situation still feels very surreal.

Scotland fan has surgery after crash in Germany

“We are absolutely blown away with all the love, support and generosity we are receiving for Gary.

“The Gofundme page that Graham Pert very kindly started to support Gary has surpassed our expectations and that just shows how much Gary means to everyone.”

A new target of £15,000 has been set on the page.

Mandy added: “It’s only 24 hours since he had surgery and he’s still in lots of pain so we will know better in the coming days how well he’s responding to the surgery.

“Gary is a very fit and healthy young man, which will hopefully aid his recovery, and we can get him home once he’s well enough.

Gary Ellis in German crash
Gary pictured before heading to Germany. Image: Gary Ellis

“He can’t wait to be reunited with his best pal Hamish, our family dog.

“As a family, we will be forever grateful for the medical care Gary and his friends have received while out here in Germany.”

Gary was travelling with four others when the crash happened.

German police say the 25-year-old driver was released from hospital on Saturday.

Officers previously said they believed the car had been accidentally driven onto the wrong side of the road moments after leaving Weeve Airport.

