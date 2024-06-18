Fight for ‘very large’ expansion of Perthshire caravan park goes to Scottish Government

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Fight for ‘very large’ expansion of Perthshire caravan park goes to Scottish Government

A proposal for 76 new lodges was rejected by the council.

By Andrew Robson
Erigmore Leisure Park in Dunkeld.
Erigmore Leisure Park in Dunkeld. Steve Brown/DC Thonson

The fight for the expansion of a Perthshire caravan park has been taken to the Scottish Government.

Bosses at the Erigmore Leisure Park have launched an appeal after a proposal for 76 new lodges was rejected by Perth and Kinross Council.

The popular holiday park – in Birnam, near Dunkeld – currently has 157 caravans.

The plan was to expand onto farmland east of the existing site.

Map of the proposed expansion
Map of the proposed expansion. Image: DC Thomson

However, the application was blocked after planning officers raised concerns about the scale of the “very large development”.

This was after the proposal attracted nearly 100 objections.

Erigmore Leisure Park launches appeal after expansion plan rejected

The local authority was concerned the “significant new development” would harm the character and appearance of the area.

Additionally, the application was refused as the expansion “would not be compatible with the existing surrounding land uses”.

However, Verdant Leisure – the company behind the caravan park – has now launched an appeal to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

The Perthshire caravan park.
The caravan park in Birnam. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The caravan park argues the reasons for refusal given by the council “are not informed or based on evidence” and “wrongly considered the site as a new development rather than an extension to an existing business.”

Additionally, the appeal document aims to highlight the “positive and sustainable economic development” the proposal brings.

The appeal has been registered and the planning authority has been asked to respond to the appeal.

The target date for resolution is September 2 2024.

It comes as the UK’s leading phone firms are locked in a planning dispute with Perth and Kinross Council over a plan to boost phone coverage.

More from Perth & Kinross

Missing person Daniel MacCuish
Appeal to find 14-year-old from Coupar Angus last seen in Blairgowrie
The View will headline Heartland Festival on the Sunday.
Heartland Festival in Pitlochry: Full details including line-up, tickets, travel and timings
Graeme Thomson
Roughcaster drove work van to shops in Perthshire village after taking cocaine
Kevin Nicol
Woman feared being killed by Perthshire boyfriend as 'red mist' descended on drive home
Taymouth Castle interior
EXCLUSIVE: First look inside freshly-restored Taymouth Castle as new village pub plans revealed
Lewis Edwards with mum Ashley. Image: Ashley Edwards
Angus man, 27, dies in Perthshire swimming pool accident as mum and best friend…
Alex Mills at the overgrown graveyard in Longforgan. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Council issues apology for overgrown Perthshire graveyard as mourner hits out at 'neglect'
Blairgowrie Berry Pickers Tartan Army in Germany..
Group of Scotland fans from Perthshire 'book old people's home' for stay in Germany
Ben Paton
Drink driver jailed after 'diabolical' rush hour chase through Perth
Lynn Knight with Hollywood stuntman Rick McCallum
Hollywood stuntman joins ghost-hunters investigating haunted Perthshire sites

Conversation