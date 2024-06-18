Fight for ‘very large’ expansion of Perthshire caravan park goes to Scottish Government

The fight for the expansion of a Perthshire caravan park has been taken to the Scottish Government.

Bosses at the Erigmore Leisure Park have launched an appeal after a proposal for 76 new lodges was rejected by Perth and Kinross Council.

The popular holiday park – in Birnam, near Dunkeld – currently has 157 caravans.

The plan was to expand onto farmland east of the existing site.

However, the application was blocked after planning officers raised concerns about the scale of the “very large development”.

This was after the proposal attracted nearly 100 objections.

Erigmore Leisure Park launches appeal after expansion plan rejected

The local authority was concerned the “significant new development” would harm the character and appearance of the area.

Additionally, the application was refused as the expansion “would not be compatible with the existing surrounding land uses”.

However, Verdant Leisure – the company behind the caravan park – has now launched an appeal to the Scottish Government to overturn the decision.

The caravan park argues the reasons for refusal given by the council “are not informed or based on evidence” and “wrongly considered the site as a new development rather than an extension to an existing business.”

Additionally, the appeal document aims to highlight the “positive and sustainable economic development” the proposal brings.

The appeal has been registered and the planning authority has been asked to respond to the appeal.

The target date for resolution is September 2 2024.

