Appeal to find 14-year-old from Coupar Angus last seen in Blairgowrie

Police have issued an appeal to trace a teenager missing from Coupar Angus.

Daniel MacCuish, 14, was last seen on Beeches Road in Blairgowrie, at around 8.45am on Monday.

He is believed to have travelled to Edinburgh and may be travelling to Aberdeen.

Daniel is described as being around 5ft 8ins tall, of slim build, with brown eyes and short, brown hair.

When last seen he was wearing a black jacket, black trousers, green/khaki trainers with a white sole and in possession of a black backpack.

Police Scotland Sergeant Neil Hunter said: “Our enquiries to trace Daniel are ongoing and I am appealing for anyone who has seen him or who has any information on his whereabouts to contact us.

“I would also appeal to Daniel himself to make contact with police so we can make sure you are okay.”

Anyone with information should contact 101 quoting reference 2741 of 17 June, 2024.