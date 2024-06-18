Police probe hate crime after group attending Dundee Pride abused on street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Police probe hate crime after group attending Dundee Pride abused on street

A video of the incident was circulated online.

By Ellidh Aitken
The incident happened on High Street in Dundee during Dundee Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
The incident happened on High Street in Dundee during Dundee Pride. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

Police have launched a hate crime probe after a group attending Dundee Pride were abused on the street.

A video of the incident, which happened on High Street on Saturday, has been circulated online.

The clip showed a man shouting and swearing at several people, who were dressed up for the festivities.

Although no one has contacted police to report the incident, officers who have seen the footage say the abuse constitutes a hate crime.

Hundreds of people paraded through Dundee city centre before enjoying entertainment and stalls at Slessor Gardens during Dundee Pride on Saturday.

Investigation launched after ‘utterly unacceptable’ abuse at Dundee Pride

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria, Local Area Commander, said: “Dundee Pride is an event which the city is proud to support and it should be a safe event for people to come together and celebrate.

“The type of behaviour seen in the video is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I would appeal for any witnesses, or the victims themselves, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information on the incident or the individuals involved can call police on 101, quoting reference number CR/222136/24.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Dundee drag queen says people ‘scared to report incidents of this nature’

Drag queen Ellie Diamond, who hit out at the video on social media, has welcomed the investigation.

She said: “It is great to hear this incident is being taken seriously by the police.

“This type of behaviour must not be taken lightly.

“What concerns me most is that the incident wasn’t reported by those targeted.

“That shows that people are scared to report incidents of this nature and that is very worrying.

Ellie Diamond at Dundee Pride 2023. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson

“People fear if they report this they will be targeted and will be made to feel unsafe.

“That sends the wrong message and allows this to happen again and again.

“The people that carry out this behaviour need to be named and shamed.”

Ellie says she has suffered abuse in public, including after a photoshoot at The McManus with the Dennis the Menace costume she had worn on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

She added: “To my shame, I didn’t report that either.

“This fear has to stop – we have to feel safe reporting abuse of this kind.”

