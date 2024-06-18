Police probe hate crime after group attending Dundee Pride abused on street

Police have launched a hate crime probe after a group attending Dundee Pride were abused on the street.

A video of the incident, which happened on High Street on Saturday, has been circulated online.

The clip showed a man shouting and swearing at several people, who were dressed up for the festivities.

Although no one has contacted police to report the incident, officers who have seen the footage say the abuse constitutes a hate crime.

Hundreds of people paraded through Dundee city centre before enjoying entertainment and stalls at Slessor Gardens during Dundee Pride on Saturday.

Investigation launched after ‘utterly unacceptable’ abuse at Dundee Pride

Chief Inspector Colin Echevarria, Local Area Commander, said: “Dundee Pride is an event which the city is proud to support and it should be a safe event for people to come together and celebrate.

“The type of behaviour seen in the video is utterly unacceptable and will not be tolerated.

“I would appeal for any witnesses, or the victims themselves, to please come forward.

“Anyone with information on the incident or the individuals involved can call police on 101, quoting reference number CR/222136/24.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, if you wish to remain anonymous.”

Dundee drag queen says people ‘scared to report incidents of this nature’

Drag queen Ellie Diamond, who hit out at the video on social media, has welcomed the investigation.

She said: “It is great to hear this incident is being taken seriously by the police.

“This type of behaviour must not be taken lightly.

“What concerns me most is that the incident wasn’t reported by those targeted.

“That shows that people are scared to report incidents of this nature and that is very worrying.

“People fear if they report this they will be targeted and will be made to feel unsafe.

“That sends the wrong message and allows this to happen again and again.

“The people that carry out this behaviour need to be named and shamed.”

Ellie says she has suffered abuse in public, including after a photoshoot at The McManus with the Dennis the Menace costume she had worn on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

She added: “To my shame, I didn’t report that either.

“This fear has to stop – we have to feel safe reporting abuse of this kind.”