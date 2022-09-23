Ellie Diamond: Where to see Drag Race star’s Dennis-themed costume as it goes on display in Dundee

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Ellie Diamond: Where to see Drag Race star’s Dennis-themed costume as it goes on display in Dundee

By Alasdair Clark
September 23 2022, 3.00pm Updated: September 23 2022, 4.33pm

A new exhibition in Dundee is giving locals the change to see an iconic Dennis the Menace-themed costume worn by Ellie Diamond on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Ellie wore the self-designed outfit, which she dubbed ‘Denise the Menace’, on the first episode of the BBC show ⁠- wowing judges.

The drag star designed it as part of the show’s “hometown look” theme, taking inspiration from Dennis, the prankster from The Beano – which is published in the city by DC Thomson.

Dundee's Ellie Diamond on Ru Paul's Drag Race in her Dennis costume. Image: BBC.
Ellie Diamond on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK. Image: BBC

A custom-made mannequin is being used to display the intricate costume at The McManus, which announced last year it had bought the outfit.

The exhibition launched on Friday with fans having the chance to meet Ellie between 4pm and 6pm.

The McManus display also looks at other cultural icons from the city – featuring objects and portraits from singer-songwriter Michael Marra, painter James McIntosh Patrick and photographer Shahbaz Majeed.

New display showcases Dundee cultural icons

Moira Methven, chair of Leisure and Culture Dundee – which runs The McManus – said: “After acquiring the costume last year, there has been huge anticipation about this going on display beside items relating to other people who have been important to Dundee’s ever-evolving story.

“We are excited to showcase the outfit to the public and that everyone got the chance to meet Ellie in person.”

Ellie Diamond, whose off-stage name is Elliot Glen, said: “When I created this outfit for the show, I would never have believed you if you told me that it was going to be displayed at the iconic McManus.

A custom made mannequin was needed to display the outfit

“To have something like this forever be a part of Dundee is truly amazing.

“If I had seen something like this growing up, it would have given me a lot of reassurance and it would have shown me that you can do anything that you put your mind to, even if that is becoming a fabulous drag queen.

“For me, this dress is proof that it does get better and that you should never give up on yourself.”

