Ellie Diamond: Where to see Drag Race star’s Dennis-themed costume as it goes on display in Dundee

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

A new exhibition in Dundee is giving locals the change to see an iconic Dennis the Menace-themed costume worn by Ellie Diamond on RuPaul’s Drag Race UK.

Ellie wore the self-designed outfit, which she dubbed ‘Denise the Menace’, on the first episode of the BBC show ⁠- wowing judges.

The drag star designed it as part of the show’s “hometown look” theme, taking inspiration from Dennis, the prankster from The Beano – which is published in the city by DC Thomson.

A custom-made mannequin is being used to display the intricate costume at The McManus, which announced last year it had bought the outfit.

The exhibition launched on Friday with fans having the chance to meet Ellie between 4pm and 6pm.

The McManus display also looks at other cultural icons from the city – featuring objects and portraits from singer-songwriter Michael Marra, painter James McIntosh Patrick and photographer Shahbaz Majeed.

New display showcases Dundee cultural icons

Moira Methven, chair of Leisure and Culture Dundee – which runs The McManus – said: “After acquiring the costume last year, there has been huge anticipation about this going on display beside items relating to other people who have been important to Dundee’s ever-evolving story.

“We are excited to showcase the outfit to the public and that everyone got the chance to meet Ellie in person.”

Ellie Diamond, whose off-stage name is Elliot Glen, said: “When I created this outfit for the show, I would never have believed you if you told me that it was going to be displayed at the iconic McManus.

“To have something like this forever be a part of Dundee is truly amazing.

“If I had seen something like this growing up, it would have given me a lot of reassurance and it would have shown me that you can do anything that you put your mind to, even if that is becoming a fabulous drag queen.

“For me, this dress is proof that it does get better and that you should never give up on yourself.”