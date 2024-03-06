Popular Perthshire caravan park extension set for refusal following 99 objections

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Popular Perthshire caravan park extension set for refusal following 99 objections

Planners say the Erigmore Leisure Park expansion could harm the character of Dunkeld and Birnam

By Morag Lindsay
Erigmore caravan park, with caravan in foreground and Erigmore House in background
The Erigmore caravan park extension has angered neighbours in Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

Planners are urging councillors to reject a bid to extend a popular Perthshire caravan park.

Bosses at the Erigmore Leisure Park want to make space for 76 new lodges on farmland east of their existing site at Birnam, by Dunkeld.

But the proposal has attracted just short of 100 objections.

And now Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee is being advised to block the application.

Planning officers say the proposed extension is too big and the development would be out of keeping with the surrounding area.

Their report to councillors states: “The proposed extension is very large with around 4.2ha of new development, which clearly does not comprise several additional caravans or even a cluster.”

Map showing proposed location for caravan park extension beside River Tay at Birnam, Dunkeld

It goes on: “It could be argued that the scale of what is proposed is more akin to a new resort altogether when looked at in isolation, and this is a concern.”

Caravan park bosses say site would help to meet demand around Dunkeld and Birnam

The existing Erigmore Caravan Site has space for around 157 caravans. Some are privately owned, the others are holiday lets.

Owners Verdant Leisure say they need the extension to help meet demand for tourism in the area.

The 76 “lodges” they are proposing would also be a mix of private and rented caravans on concrete bases.

And they say developing a greenfield site would allow them to expand while protecting the existing woodland setting.

However, opponents have raised the alarm over the site’s proximity to the southern banks of the River Tay and the impact on a popular public path.

River Tay with Dunkeld Bridge in background
The River Tay is popular with walkers around Dunkeld and Birnam. Image: Eric Niven.

Council planners say they received 99 objections from 91 households.

Critics say the scheme is inappropriate and out of character for a National Scenic Area (NSA). In particular, they question the impact on nearby Murthly Castle Garden.

Concerns about flooding, noise, parking and traffic have also been raised.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has objected, saying it fully supports the views expressed by local residents.

And the A9 Junction Action Group has said the scheme could heighten the risk of “congestion, danger, delays and accidents”.

‘Plan will improve access to River Tay path’

Planning consultants Tetra Tech have set out to address the concerns in a supporting letter to the council.

The firm’s senior planner Chris Bradshaw says a number of changes were made to the original design following two public consultation events.

Erigmore caravan park entrance, Dunkeld
Locals in Dunkeld and Birnam were consulted on the caravan park plans. Image: Steve Brown / DC Thomson.

And he points out that neither NatureScot, nor Historic Environment Scotland have concerns about the impact on the River Tay or Murthly Castle.

He adds: “Regarding the River Tay path, for the avoidance of doubt, the proposals will not restrict any access routes from Woodville to the riverside path.

“The design has sought to improve access to the river path through providing additional tracks within the site to the River Tay.”

However, the intervention has failed to win over planners.

In their report recommending councillors refuse the application, they conclude: “The proposal comprises a significant new development which would not respect the character and appearance of the existing area.”

The application will be discussed by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee when it meets next Wednesday March 13 at 9.30am.

 

Conversation