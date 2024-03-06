Popular Perthshire caravan park extension set for refusal following 99 objections

Planners are urging councillors to reject a bid to extend a popular Perthshire caravan park.

Bosses at the Erigmore Leisure Park want to make space for 76 new lodges on farmland east of their existing site at Birnam, by Dunkeld.

But the proposal has attracted just short of 100 objections.

And now Perth and Kinross Council’s planning committee is being advised to block the application.

Planning officers say the proposed extension is too big and the development would be out of keeping with the surrounding area.

Their report to councillors states: “The proposed extension is very large with around 4.2ha of new development, which clearly does not comprise several additional caravans or even a cluster.”

It goes on: “It could be argued that the scale of what is proposed is more akin to a new resort altogether when looked at in isolation, and this is a concern.”

Caravan park bosses say site would help to meet demand around Dunkeld and Birnam

The existing Erigmore Caravan Site has space for around 157 caravans. Some are privately owned, the others are holiday lets.

Owners Verdant Leisure say they need the extension to help meet demand for tourism in the area.

The 76 “lodges” they are proposing would also be a mix of private and rented caravans on concrete bases.

And they say developing a greenfield site would allow them to expand while protecting the existing woodland setting.

However, opponents have raised the alarm over the site’s proximity to the southern banks of the River Tay and the impact on a popular public path.

Council planners say they received 99 objections from 91 households.

Critics say the scheme is inappropriate and out of character for a National Scenic Area (NSA). In particular, they question the impact on nearby Murthly Castle Garden.

Concerns about flooding, noise, parking and traffic have also been raised.

Dunkeld and Birnam Community Council has objected, saying it fully supports the views expressed by local residents.

And the A9 Junction Action Group has said the scheme could heighten the risk of “congestion, danger, delays and accidents”.

‘Plan will improve access to River Tay path’

Planning consultants Tetra Tech have set out to address the concerns in a supporting letter to the council.

The firm’s senior planner Chris Bradshaw says a number of changes were made to the original design following two public consultation events.

And he points out that neither NatureScot, nor Historic Environment Scotland have concerns about the impact on the River Tay or Murthly Castle.

He adds: “Regarding the River Tay path, for the avoidance of doubt, the proposals will not restrict any access routes from Woodville to the riverside path.

“The design has sought to improve access to the river path through providing additional tracks within the site to the River Tay.”

However, the intervention has failed to win over planners.

In their report recommending councillors refuse the application, they conclude: “The proposal comprises a significant new development which would not respect the character and appearance of the existing area.”

The application will be discussed by Perth and Kinross Council’s planning and placemaking committee when it meets next Wednesday March 13 at 9.30am.