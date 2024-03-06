4 Dunfermline talking points: Relegation threat after defeat, the two Kanes and should Airdrie have seen red?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: Relegation threat after defeat, the two Kanes and should Airdrie have seen red?

The Pars' recent unbeaten run was brought to an end with a 2-0 defeat at home to Airdrie.

Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes is caught on his knee by Aidrie skipper Adam Frizzell.
Dunfermline defender Miles Welch-Hayes is caught on his knee by Aidrie skipper Adam Frizzell.
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline’s recent revival came to a halt on Tuesday night with a home defeat against Airdrie.

The 2-0 loss ended a four-game unbeaten run and cost the Pars the chance to put some daylight between themselves and the teams immediately below them in the Championship table.

A 16th-minute strike from Nikolay Todorov cut short an impressive opening from the Fifers and Gabby McGill’s wonder strike just short of the hour mark sealed the three points for the Diamonds.

Courier Sport looks at a disappointing result for James McPake and his side.

Nikolay Todorov rises above Dunfermline Athletic F.C. defender Josh Edwards to head in a goal for Airdrie.
Ex-Dunfermline striker Nikolay Todorov came back to haunt his old team with Airdrie’s opening goal. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

Looking down

The visit of Airdrie, level on points and one place below because of fewer goals scored, was an opportunity for Dunfermline.

For all the travails this season, and particularly the recent run of nine games without a win, the Pars would have gone three points clear in fifth place with a victory.

As it turns out, they would also have moved to within only two points of Morton in the coveted promotion play-off berth.

However, despite a decent enough display, particularly in a first-half they shaded, it ended in defeat for the Fifers.

With now just the final quarter of the fixtures to play, there remains some hope of a push for the play-offs above.

Dunfermline players Ewan Otoo, Miles Welch-Hayes and Michael O'Halloran all bend over with their hands on their knees.
Dunfermline players (left to right) Ewan Otoo, Miles Welch-Hayes and Michael O’Halloran look dejected at full-time following defeat to Airdrie. Image: Mark Scates / SNS Group.

The Fifers in sixth are, after all, closer to Partick Thistle in third (seven points) than they are to Arbroath at the bottom (nine points).

Yet, that relegation play-off place just above Arbroath is still a major concern with just nine games to go.

Only two points separates Dunfermline from Inverness Caley Thistle in ninth, with Ayr United and Queen’s Park in between.

There is nothing wrong with retaining ambition to earn a shot at promotion in May.

But it currently appears more realistic to accept what McPake declared just a matter of a few weeks ago – that the Pars have to accept they are in a dogfight to stay in the division.

No go Kano

Sometimes the influence of a player on a team is most visible when they are not there.

He may only have been at Dunfermline for a few weeks, but Chris Kane has already proven himself a key figure for McPake’s team.

His ability to hold the ball in and bring others into play has brought out the best in the returning Matty Todd and eased the pressure on the defence.

It was no coincidence that the Fifers’ first win in ten games – the long-awaited 3-1 triumph over Partick Thistle – came with Kane at the apex of their attack.

And their second victory in the space of eight days – Saturday’s 2-0 success against Ayr United – was sealed by Kane’s first goal for the club.

Alex Jakubiak led the line for Dunfermline in the absence of Chris Kane. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, with that game coming at the end of a week in which the 29-year-old had missed the trip to Inverness Caley Thistle due to illness, fatigue rendered him unavailable for the visit of Airdrie.

Alex Jakubiak led the line in his absence and has undoubted qualities to add to the side. His searing pace, ability to run ‘channels’ and his strength on the ball are important attributes.

But Dunfermline were clearly missing something as they struggled to overcome the loss of an early goal against the run of play.

Kane should return for Saturday’s Fife derby and the hope will be he makes a difference to a misfiring forward line against Airdrie.

Kane able

In a campaign of repeated injury nightmares for Dunfermline, any good news gives a glimmer of hope.

The recent return to the squad of skipper Kyle Benedictus was an undoubted positive, and he could now make a welcome comeback against Raith Rovers this weekend.

Todd has made a significant impact since blasting his way back from a second injury of the season with a magnificent goal in the win over Partick.

But few will have raised smiles on as many faces as the sight of Kane Ritchie-Hosler back in the set-up against Airdrie.

Three separate injuries requiring three different operations surely earn the youngster the tag of unluckiest in the club, and possibly beyond.

Dunfermline Athletic F.C. winger Kane Ritchie-Hosler has his eyes on the ball as he takes on an Airdrie opponent with team-mate Miles Welch-Hayes looking on.
Kane Ritchie-Hosler (centre) made his welcome comeback against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

However, given the all-clear by the specialists to play again after surgery to fix his dislocated shoulder, the 21-year-old is back.

Being on the bench might have been good enough for the former Rangers and Manchester City trainee, but just a sixth appearance of a wretched campaign saw him play for 35 minutes.

The cheer when he was introduced in the 55th minute indicated the place he has in the hearts of the Pars fans after his successful loan last season and his permanent move in the summer.

Having spent so long out, it will undoubtedly take some time for Ritchie-Hosler to get anywhere near his best again.

But it is difficult not to be heartened just seeing the winger back in action again.

Red card?

No-one likes to see players sent-off undeservedly and no-one likes to see games decided by referees.

But when a red card is deserved the officials should be expected to intervene.

Ironically, given all the hullabaloo about VAR in the top-flight and the opposition to it generally, the tackle on Miles Welch-Hayes by Adam Frizzell would have been the perfect moment for some help.

The Airdrie skipper is not the kind of player to deliberately endanger an opponent.

His game is more about using his skill, getting on the ball and finding opponents with slide-rule passes and crosses, just as he did for Nikolay Todorov’s opener.

Dunfermline players Chris Hamilton (centre) and Paul Allan (right) appeal to the referee after a foul on team-mate Miles Welch-Hayes.
Dunfermline players Chris Hamilton (centre) and Paul Allan (right) appeal to the referee after a foul on team-mate Miles Welch-Hayes.

However, he appeared very fortunate to get away with just a yellow card for his wild challenge on Welch-Hayes.

Granted, referee Duncan Williams and assistants Elliott Husband Powton and Dougie Potter only had one viewing of the incident.

But the TV footage and the stills show just how bad it was – and Williams appeared to have a good view.

Frizzell, leading with his studs up, caught Welch-Hayes on his planted leg right on the knee cap.

The on-loan Livingston full-back was fortunate not to be more seriously injured and Dunfermline would be well within their rights to be annoyed that a red card was not produced.

There is no guarantee it would have altered the outcome of the match but it could have freed up some space for a Pars attack that struggled to penetrate their resolute visitors in the second-half.

More from Football

Kai Fotheringham and Michael Mellon have been called up to the Scotland under-21s. Images: SNS.
5 Dundee and Dundee United stars called up to Scotland U/21 squad
Tony Docherty watches on as his team are taken apart by Celtic. Image: SNS
Dundee remain 'work in progress' admits Tony Docherty as boss seeks improvement
Tony Watt and Louis Moult combined for Dundee United's winner against Morton. Image: SNS.
4 Dundee United talking points as Tangerines pull further clear of Raith Rovers in…
Then Uefa President Michel Platini chats with SFA chief executive Gordon Smith during the 2008 St Johnstone v St Mirren Scottish Cup tie at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone owner Geoff Brown recalls day disgraced Uefa president Michel Platini came to…
Sean Dillon signs a new contract
Sean Dillon extends Montrose contract beyond 41st birthday as Gable Endies hail 'high level'…
Dundee managing director John Nelms alongside concept image of proposed new stadium. Image: David Young
JOHN NELMS: What building new Dundee FC stadium means for the city – and…
Dunfermline Athletic manager James McPake.
Dunfermline boss James McPake bemoans lack of 'clinical' edge as Pars' unbeaten run ends…
Dundee United manager Jim Goodwin. Image: SNS.
Jim Goodwin hails 'huge' Dundee United win and explains key to victory
Dunfermline Athletic midfielder Paul Allan in action against Airdrie.
Dunfermline 0-2 Airdrie: Match report, star man and ratings as Pars resurgence falls flat…
Dundee United celebrate Louis Moult's goal versus Morton. Image: SNS.
Morton 0-1 Dundee United: Player ratings and star man as Terrors go four points…