Home News Fife

UK Government branded ‘appalling’ after banning award-winning Arabic poet from St Andrews amid ‘illegal immigrant’ row

StAnza has branded the Home Office decision "insulting and humiliating".

By Claire Warrender
Soukaina Habiballa Image: Supplied by StAnza.
Soukaina Habiballa Image: Supplied by StAnza.

An Arabic poet’s appearance at Fife’s international poetry festival has been cancelled after the Home Office denied her entry to the UK.

Soukaina Habiballah was due to appear at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews as part of the StAnza festival on Sunday.

Ms Habiballah was due to perform at the Byre Theatre in St Andrews.

The 34-year-old, from Morocco, has won several awards for her work, which has been translated into various languages.

But according to festival directors, the UK Government has refused her a visa as she is considered a potential illegal immigrant.

StAnza artistic director Ryan Van Winkle branded the decision “insulting and humiliating”.

And Ms Habiballa said it was “a painful oversight” following numerous visits to other western countries.

In a statement on X, Mr Van Winkle said the ruling was beyond his comprehension.

He added: “We are heartbroken for Soukaina Habiballa and deeply disappointed by the UK Government’s refusal to grant her a visa.”

Home Office ‘consider her a potential illegal immigrant’

“Their scepticism regarding why an artist of her calibre would leave her family, home and networks to illegally move to the UK is beyond our comprehension.

“It’s insulting and humiliating to see acclaimed artists like Soukaina face such obstacles.

“It’s imperative for us, and other festivals dealing with similar decisions from the Home Office, that the UK Government rethinks its visa policies to ensure the vibrancy of our cultural sector.”

StAnza artistic director Ryan Van Winkle. Image: Supplied by StAnza.

Mr Van Winkle said Ms Habiballa had submitted all required paperwork, including around 35 official documents.

She also provided proof of her status as a leading Arabic poet, both in Morocco and internationally.

“Yet the Home Office ignored her considerable talent and body of work and saw fit to consider her a potential illegal immigrant,” he said.

The StAnza director said this was despite there being no evidence this had ever been an issue.

Other organisations also fighting to reverse decision

He added: “Countless resources went into programming her participation in our festival, as well as her first ever tour of Scotland.

“These capricious decisions by the Home Office not only undermine cross-cultural collaboration but also stifle the sharing of international art at a time when it’s needed most.”

Other organisations are now working with StAnza in a bid to secure Ms Habiballa’s attendance.

These include Creative Scotland, the British Council and Highlight Arts.

Scottish Government say decision is ‘appalling’

Meanwhile, the Scottish Government’s culture secretary Angus Robertson described the decision as “appalling”.

He said: “Too often Scottish festivals and cultural events are let down by the UK Home Office, who block the participation of international performers.

“I have already met with the UK Government to discuss this problem, but it still persists.

“The Home Office and Scotland Office need to get their act together and get this sorted.”

Ms Habiballah is currently due to appear virtually as part of a panel celebrating Middle Eastern women in the arts.

The Home Office has been asked to comment.

