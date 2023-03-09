Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

By Kieran Webster
March 9 2023, 12.57pm
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections.
Plans to expand the caravan park at Erigmore Leisure Park have racked up 87 objections. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Controversial plans to expand a caravan park in Perthshire have racked up 87 objections from locals.

Erigmore Leisure Park, near Dunkeld, submitted plans to Perth and Kinross Council in February to expand its caravan park, adding an extra 76 plots.

Currently, the caravan site has 151 occupied pitches and has permission for another 278 units.

However, owners say there is not enough space for the units to be built, so an expansion is needed.

The 4.3 hectare site extension would also see up to 152 extra parking spaces, with up to 456 visitors estimated per night.

What are the objections?

Dozens of objections have been lodged on the council’s planning portal, with main concerns including:

  • Not fitting the nature of the area
  • Disruption of local wildlife
  • Will increase traffic on a dangerous stretch of the A9
  • Stretch local services
  • Remove prime agricultural land
  • Poor site access

Concerns were mirrored by campaigners, A9 Junction Action Group, which claimed it will add pressure to areas “which are known areas of congestion, danger, delays and accidents.”

However, a transport assessment carried out by engineering firm Tetra Tech concluded “there are no transport related reasons why the proposed development should not be granted planning permission.”

Another objector added: “The sheer scale of infrastructure proposed on this currently undeveloped land is evidently unsustainable, from the roads to the dozens of static caravans.

“It would have a negative cultural, visual impact, audible impact and environmental impact which would impact local people.”

Verdant Leisure, which has operated the park since 2020, declined to comment on the objections.

Erigmore Leisure Park. Steve Brown/DC Thomson

However, the panning statement, also carried out by Tetra Teach, said: “The applicant is an award-winning holiday park operator with sites across the UK, with several in Scotland including within Perthshire.

“The proposed development has sought to delicately balance the physical constraints of the site, the characteristics of the site and the surrounding area.

“The proposals would result in additional users to the site which would directly support eight new full time new jobs at Erigmore Leisure Park.

“It would also result in economic benefits for the local area.”

Verdant Leisure acquired the Ballintuim Caravan Park, near Blairgowrie, earlier in March.

Council planning officers will review the application in the coming weeks.

