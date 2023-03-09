Over 80 objections to controversial Perthshire caravan park expansion

[[title]] [[text]] An error occurred. Please try again. [[success]] Email address Sign up

Controversial plans to expand a caravan park in Perthshire have racked up 87 objections from locals.

Erigmore Leisure Park, near Dunkeld, submitted plans to Perth and Kinross Council in February to expand its caravan park, adding an extra 76 plots.

Currently, the caravan site has 151 occupied pitches and has permission for another 278 units.

However, owners say there is not enough space for the units to be built, so an expansion is needed.

The 4.3 hectare site extension would also see up to 152 extra parking spaces, with up to 456 visitors estimated per night.

What are the objections?

Dozens of objections have been lodged on the council’s planning portal, with main concerns including:

Not fitting the nature of the area

Disruption of local wildlife

Will increase traffic on a dangerous stretch of the A9

Stretch local services

Remove prime agricultural land

Poor site access

Concerns were mirrored by campaigners, A9 Junction Action Group, which claimed it will add pressure to areas “which are known areas of congestion, danger, delays and accidents.”

However, a transport assessment carried out by engineering firm Tetra Tech concluded “there are no transport related reasons why the proposed development should not be granted planning permission.”

Another objector added: “The sheer scale of infrastructure proposed on this currently undeveloped land is evidently unsustainable, from the roads to the dozens of static caravans.

“It would have a negative cultural, visual impact, audible impact and environmental impact which would impact local people.”

Verdant Leisure, which has operated the park since 2020, declined to comment on the objections.

However, the panning statement, also carried out by Tetra Teach, said: “The applicant is an award-winning holiday park operator with sites across the UK, with several in Scotland including within Perthshire.

“The proposed development has sought to delicately balance the physical constraints of the site, the characteristics of the site and the surrounding area.

“The proposals would result in additional users to the site which would directly support eight new full time new jobs at Erigmore Leisure Park.

“It would also result in economic benefits for the local area.”

Verdant Leisure acquired the Ballintuim Caravan Park, near Blairgowrie, earlier in March.

Council planning officers will review the application in the coming weeks.