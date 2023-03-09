Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Dundee

Dundee mum fronts new health campaign after cancer returns five times

By Amie Flett
March 9 2023, 1.20pm Updated: March 9 2023, 1.37pm
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency
Laura Russell with her husband Ryan Russell. Image: Smarts Agency

A Dundee mum is backing a new campaign to encourage cancer checks after 20 years of reoccurring melanoma.

Laura Russell was first diagnosed with melanoma – a type of skin cancer – when she was just 18.

Now 38, Laura has since had four more moles removed, all of which were in in the early stages of melanoma.

The mum-of-three is backing ‘Be the Early Bird’ – a new campaign launched by the Scottish Government encouraging people to check possible cancer symptoms as early as possible.

Laura said she struggled with anxiety because of her health. Image: Laura Russell

Laura, a solicitor from Broughty Ferry, said the campaign is really close to home after suffering with anxiety due to her recurrent melanoma, which has lasted over half of her life.

Her mum also had the same cancer and had one mole successfully removed.

Laura said: “Because my mum had had melanoma when I was younger it was just something we were quite vigilant with.

“The first one I had removed was just a mole on my calf that had gone a bit darker and because of my mum’s history we thought we would get it checked.

“I was low risk because of my age and I hadn’t been exposed to the sun a great deal so it wasn’t expected to be anything.

“About six to eight weeks later I got a phone call to say it was the early stages of melanoma.”

‘I developed quite a bit of anxiety’

Laura said her mental health has suffered since the first diagnosis.

She said: “It was terrifying – 18 is really young to be dealing with something like that and I think I was still trying to process it.

“I developed quite a bit of anxiety off the back of that and it has continued because it has happened to me so many times now.

“My mum only had one mole that turned out to be melanoma, so I don’t know why it has happened to me so many times.”

Last year Laura had a significant health scare after receiving the results of one cancerous mole which developed further than the others.

While it was still in the early stages, the experience pushed her to do more about getting things checked early.

Laura with her husband Ryan – who regularly helps her check her moles. Image: Laura Russell

She said: “Up until last year I think I was coping with it well until the one I had in March.

“I think just because it was that next stage along and a little more scary getting the biopsy results and not knowing what the next stage would be it really impacted  me.

“But I think it prompted me to just kind of deal with it and stop being in this constant cycle of anxiety.”

Off the back of the ‘Be the Early Bird‘ campaign, Laura stressed the importance of getting symptoms checked early.

‘Sitting at home worrying isn’t going to help’

She said: ” I can’t emphasise to people enough how important it is to get checked early.

“The doctors caught mine early and it made a huge difference to my life.

“I might not be here otherwise if I’d left it months down the line.

“Sitting at home and worrying about it isn’t going to change anything – that’s what I’ve learnt.

“All it does is impact your mental health, it does nothing to improve your physical health.”

Humza Yousaf
Health Secretary,Humza Yousaf. Image: Jeff J Mitchell/PA Wire

Cabinet Secretary for Health and Social Care Humza Yousaf said: “More people are surviving cancer than ever before in Scotland, but finding cancer at an earlier stage remains key.

“The Be the Early Bird campaign has been designed to highlight why an earlier diagnosis can lead to better outcomes, in terms of treatment options and quality of life after treatment, to motivate people to take action rather than put off getting possible cancer symptoms checked.”

