Bid to reopen Earlsferry bar and restaurant after ‘shock’ closure

The 19th Hole could be back open before Christmas.

By Lindsey Hamilton
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry. Image: Google Street View
The 19th Hole in Earlsferry. Image: Google Street View

Efforts are under way to reopen a bar and restaurant in Earlsferry after its “shock” closure.

The 19th Hole, which overlooks the golf course, has closed with immediate effect.

It came after landlords Michelle Wilson and Stuart Fox – of Wilson & Fox Pubs Ltd – said they could no longer operate due to “overwhelming” costs.

They said the firm was being placed into liquidation.



However, The Courier has learned the group that owns the building is working towards finding new operators.

A spokesperson for the group, who did not want to be named, said: “This came as a shock to us.

“However, we are working to carry our refurbishments to the pub with a view to reopening as quickly as possible – in time for next year definitely, but maybe even in time for Christmas.

“The most important thing to us is keeping the pub up and running for the local community.”

pledge to save 19th Hole
Inside the pub. Image: The 19th Hole/Facebook

The spokesperson said the group bought the venue 18 months ago.

The spokesperson added: “We would like to join everyone in expressing our sadness with the news about Michelle and the team at Wilson & Fox.

“They have put so much into making The 19th a key part of the Elie and Earlsferry community over the last five years and we are hugely grateful to them for everything they have done.

“However, this is not the end for The 19th.

“We are now working hard to find an operator for the business and, in the meantime, we plan to continue with our investment and upgrade plans for the building.”

Former 19th Hole boss: ‘This action has devastated me’

In a statement to The Courier, Michelle said: “Wilson & Fox are no longer trading so The 19th had to close.

“The owners are trying hard to find someone to come along and reopen as soon as possible. How long that will take, no one knows.

“This action has devastated me and my family.

“Elie has been part of our lives for 19 years and I treated customers like they were family, just as if they had walked into my home, as many of them treated me.

pledge to save 19th Hole
There are hopes The 19th Hole will reopen. Image: The 19th Hole/Facebook

“My staff were also always like family – from all the staff we have had over five years, I am still in contact with almost every one of them.

“Closing the doors on Sunday night was the worst feeling I have ever had.

“Myself and my family have been so humbled by all the comments emails and messages I have received. We will miss everyone terribly.

“However, the owners love that place just as much as I do and they will be sure to find someone that will make it fabulous again I’m sure.

“It’s someone else’s time to shine.”

