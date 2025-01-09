Owners of longstanding Leslie restaurant Reya Tandoori to retire

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Owners of longstanding Leslie restaurant Reya Tandoori to retire

Reya Tandoori has served customers on Leslie's High Street since 1996.

By Ben MacDonald
Reya Tandoori
Reya Tandoori is up for sale. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A popular tandoori restaurant on Leslie’s High Street has been put up for sale.

Reya Tandoori has served meals both in-store and through its takeaway service since 1996.

The restaurant’s owners have placed the business and property on the market due to an upcoming retirement.

Trading as a traditional tandoori style restaurant, the premises can comfortably cater for 80 customers with the benefit of two separate dining rooms.

The main dining area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The dining area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The dining area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

A bar area is positioned at the front of the restaurant, with the main kitchen at the back.

Men’s, women’s and disabled toilets are available, as well as storage areas and an office.

The restaurant can also be used for private functions.

As well as collections, the takeaway offers a delivery service.

The bar area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
Another view of the bar area. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents
The kitchen. Image: Cornerstone Business Agents

Prospective buyers can take on the business as it is or adapt and offer an alternative cuisine.

There is also a six-bedroom flat above the restaurant which could be available by separate negotiation.

Cornerstone Business Agents is overseeing the sale of the restaurant with a freehold price of £250,000.

Reya Tandoori features in The Courier’s guide on the best places to grab something to eat in the Glenrothes area.

