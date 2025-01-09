Owners of longstanding Leslie restaurant Reya Tandoori to retire

A popular tandoori restaurant on Leslie’s High Street has been put up for sale.

Reya Tandoori has served meals both in-store and through its takeaway service since 1996.

The restaurant’s owners have placed the business and property on the market due to an upcoming retirement.

Trading as a traditional tandoori style restaurant, the premises can comfortably cater for 80 customers with the benefit of two separate dining rooms.

A bar area is positioned at the front of the restaurant, with the main kitchen at the back.

Men’s, women’s and disabled toilets are available, as well as storage areas and an office.

The restaurant can also be used for private functions.

As well as collections, the takeaway offers a delivery service.

Prospective buyers can take on the business as it is or adapt and offer an alternative cuisine.

There is also a six-bedroom flat above the restaurant which could be available by separate negotiation.

Cornerstone Business Agents is overseeing the sale of the restaurant with a freehold price of £250,000.

Reya Tandoori features in The Courier’s guide on the best places to grab something to eat in the Glenrothes area.