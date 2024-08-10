The best food and drink to try on a day in and around Glenrothes

In the town of Glenrothes, Fife, you can find delicious food and drink, including homebaking, Indian cuisine and more.

Have a read through our food and drink guide for Glenrothes and the surrounding area for some inspiration ahead of your next visit.

Breakfast

8am to 11am

High Street coffee shop Ela’s Cafe serves hearty grub for breakfast in Leslie.

Their most popular item is the cooked breakfast.

For £8.45, this comes with two rashers of bacon, one sausage (link or lorne), haggis or black pudding, an egg, mushroom, potato scone, hash brown and two slices of toast (white or brown).

The cafe also offers scrambled eggs and bacon on toast and filled breakfast rolls.

They are temporarily closed at the moment.

Address: 273 High St, Leslie, Glenrothes KY6 3AX

Coffee and cake

11am to 12pm

If you’re enjoying a day out with old or new friends, there’s nothing better than a sweet treat to get everyone together.

Devine Cakes and Tearoom on the High Street serves a range of homemade cakes.

Their most popular is the classic Victoria Sponge cake, but they also offer cheesecakes in a range of flavours, including banoffee, raspberry, strawberry, lemon meringue and Biscoff.

Address: 370 High St, Leslie, Glenrothes KY6 3AX

Lunch

12pm to 3pm

For lunch on your day enjoying the food and drink in Glenrothes, why not visit Bridge Cafe?

With the aim of bringing the Kingdom of Fife to the Kingdom of God, the cafe promises “warm Christian hospitality”.

Their lunch menu features mac n cheese, served with garlic bread. They also serve a Cajun kebab, nachos, and a club sandwich.

The cafe also offers a few brunch options, including the Bridge bagel, which comes with avocado, a cheesy egg, bacon, sliced tomato and Tabasco sauce.

There are also lighter options too like a baked potato or soup of the day.

Address: Kingdom Shopping Centre,11 Falkland Place, Glenrothes KY7 5NS

Snack

3pm to 6pm

For a taste of Italy in Glenrothes, Fife, Nonna’s Pasta is the place to go.

They serve plenty of pasta, but they also offer up sweet treats if you’re looking for a snack to keep you going till dinnertime.

The dessert menu includes a range of dishes which change up weekly.

First up is the caramel cheesecake, which owner Patrizia Bronzina tell me they have most of the time.

There’s also tiramisu served four different ways: traditional, pistachio, Nutella and Biscoff.

The Glenrothes spot also serves lemon pavlova and several flavours of cannoli, including mascarpone, Nutella and pistachio.

Address: 3 Culzean Place, Glenrothes, KY7 4RX

Well-loved bakery Bayne’s also has two spots in Glenrothes.

They serve up macaroni pies, onion bridies and fudge doughnuts, to name just a few.

Address: 12-14 Unicorn Way, Glenrothes, KY7 5NU

Address: 4 Postgate, Glenrothes, KY7 5LH

Dinner

6pm to 8pm

For an excellent curry on your day trying out the food and drink in and around Glenrothes, Reya Tandoori in Leslie is well worth a visit.

The Bangladeshi and Indian restaurant serves up all the usual suspects like chicken pakora and korma, and their set menu deals are pretty affordable.

Their most popular dishes include chicken tikka masala, and spicy curries like jhalfrezi, karachi and balti.

Address: 95 High Street, Leslie, Glenrothes, KY6 3DQ

Another spot for dinner on your visit can be found just outside Glenrothes, at the Balbirnie House hotel.

The restaurant, The Grill at The Orangery, serves charred Peterhead mackerel, roast chicken breast, Caesar salad and more.

They also host steak nights from Monday-Thursday for £75 per couple.

This includes a bottle of house wine, two 10oz dry-aged rump pave steaks, triple-cooked chips, mushrooms, slow-roasted tomatoes, watercress and whisky peppercorn sauce.

The country house hotel also offers afternoon tea, private dining in their bistro and the opportunity to dine at the chef’s table.

Address: Markinch, Glenrothes, KY7 6NE

Drinks

8pm till late

Glenrothes bar and grill Foxtons Bar serves up food and drink in their beer garden – the perfect setting for a mild summer evening.

They often have live music and pub quizzes too.

The bar serves quirky drinks like the cotton candy cloud cocktail. This combines vodka, strawberry liqueur, fresh lime and candy floss.

Address: Foxton Drive, Glenrothes, KY7 4UZ

Have any other Glenrothes food and drink recommendations? Let us know in the comments below.