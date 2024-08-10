Fife school embroiled in child abuse scandal like ‘prisoner of war camp’ says former teacher

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Fife school embroiled in child abuse scandal like ‘prisoner of war camp’ says former teacher

The Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry was told of punishment beatings at the "Dickensian" institution in Aberdour.

By Alasdair Clark
The sit now occupied by Hillside School, formerly St John Bosco's approved school.
The former St John Bosco's approved school site. Image: Kenny Miller/DC Thomson.

A former teacher at a Fife residential school where an ex-pupil this week told of sexual abuse says it resembled a “prisoner of war camp”.

He was in residence at St John Bosco’s School in Aberdour for two periods, first between 1966 and 1969 and later in the 1970s.

The ex-priest – later forced to deny abuse allegations made against him – told the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry he had disagreed with the physical punishment of pupils at the facility housing young boys ordered into care.

It was an approved residential school for Catholic boys run by Salesian Fathers of St John Bosco in the village, but closed in 1982.

Boy left with welts after beating

The site is now in use as Hillside School, which has no connection, while the Salesian Fathers continue to operate schools in England and across the world.

Gerard, a pseudonym, told the inquiry on Friday of one incident in which he witnessed the headmaster wrap a strap around his hand and wrist before striking a schoolboy aged around 11 or 12.

“After seeing it once I expressed concerns,” the former priest said.

“I had seen the same boy with welts on the back of his legs. That put me off.”

He voiced his concerns to the school’s leadership but was told this was “what happened in approved schools”.

‘Dickensian’ school

“That didn’t lessen the cruelty of the action,” he added.

Gerard says the headmaster was a “genial bloke” who had a strong sense of duty.

He claims the man appeared to believe it was his “duty” to use the strap.

Describing the school as “Dickensian”, he says the culture was “punitive” in the extreme.

He added: “I couldn’t believe what I was encountering.

“It was almost like a prisoner of war camp, which was enhanced by the Nissen huts and the wire.”

Lady Smith, Chair of the Scottish Child Abuse Inquiry. Image: Nick Mailer Photography.

As well as physical abuse, Gerard went on to tell the inquiry how he came to believe some form of sexual abuse may have been taking place.

He claims, during the early evening, young men from his dorm would go one by one to an attic space where a teacher – who cannot be named for legal reasons – slept alone.

Gerard said: “At one point there was a procession of boys. I became very concerned at one point, I was mentally clocking how long they were up there.

“I really got paranoid about it, because why would they need to go there at night?

“It was bizarre.”

He reported the movements, involving boys between 11 and 12, and some time later the teacher was removed from the school.

Pupils beat for ‘not having comb’ in their pocket

Other examples of abuse included pupils being assaulted in the morning if they did not have a comb in their pocket.

Gerard says they would be slapped across the face or the back of the head.

Lady Anne Smith, chairing the probe, asked why it was deemed important for the pupil’s to have a comb in their pocket.

He said: “That was the accepted thing. Many times, because I was in charge of the dormitories, I would try and ensure they had a comb.”

The man, who left the order and later the priesthood over reservations with the church’s teaching on contraception, also denied abuse allegations made against him.

It was claimed one incident, relayed by a former pupil, involved Gerard lying on the ground after a football match and “rubbing” his anus.

He was also told of another allegation made in an anonymous letter that he took pupils into his bed and “tried to do disgusting things” while on trips away from the school.

More from Fife

Lottie Clark, 2, has a great time on the rides at the Lammas Market in St Andrews
Best pictures as Lammas Market rolls into St Andrews for five days of fun
The queue of traffic approaching the bridge from Fife.
Drivers face half-hour delays on Tay Road Bridge amid tailbacks
Sewage spilled into the River Eden in Fife 108 times in 2023
New figures reveal more than 100 sewage spills into River Eden last year
Co-op, Lauder Road, Kirkcaldy
Jail for thief who ran off with unconscious woman's handbag in Kirkcaldy
Overflowing bin in Reform Street, Dundee.
Tayside, Fife and Stirling bin strikes: All you need to know including dates and…
5
How the extension to St Andrews Holiday Park would look
St Andrews Holiday Park extension plans could bring 134 more caravans 'to meet demand'
An artist's impression of how the Fife holiday park will look
£35m Fife holiday lodge plan set for approval despite 'Benidorm' fear
Tinder logo on phone
Jury hears of Fife rapist's revenge porn threat
Baby Reindeer creator Richard Gadd
Fife Baby Reindeer writer reveals he's been shouted at in street over controversial Netflix…
Derek Lamond
Predator raped girl and tried to rape another in Fife attacks

Conversation