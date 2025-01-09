Dunfermline Athletic manager: Latest on Michael Tidser and John McLaughlan as Ayr United clash looms

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football

Dunfermline Athletic manager: Latest on Michael Tidser and John McLaughlan as Ayr United clash looms

A move to make Tidser the Pars' next boss is dragging on.

By Iain Collin
Interim Dunfermline Athletic boss John McLaughlan (centre) flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie.
Interim Dunfermline boss John McLaughlan (centre) flanked by Joe Chalmers and Aaron Comrie. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Interim boss John McLaughlan could be set to take charge of Dunfermline for a third time this weekend.

The youth coach was made caretaker manager following the sacking of James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay two days before Christmas.

He has led the Pars to a 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk and, after cancelling a family holiday to Lanzarote, to Saturday’s incredible 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

And it appears the ex-Celtic, Livingston and Hearts coach could again be in the dugout for the visit of Ayr United on Saturday.

John McLaughlan shouts instructions from the sidelines against Partick Thistle.
John McLaughlan shouts instructions from the sidelines against Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Dunfermline have targeted Michael Tidser as the man they want to replace McPake and talks have successfully taken place with the Kelty Hearts player-boss.

However, negotiations with Kelty over a compensation package have proved more difficult.

Discussions have been muddied by Tidser still being a player for Kelty, with the midfielder – who turns 35 next week – having played 11 times for the League One outfit this season.

The New Central Park outfit are also keen to ensure they are fairly compensated for the loss of highly-rated assistant-manager Kevin McDonald, who is expected to follow Tidser to Dunfermline.

But talks appear to be progressing more slowly than either party would like.

Discussions

Tidser and McDonald did not take charge of Kelty for Saturday’s goalless draw away to Montrose, with skipper Tam O’Ware stepping in.

And, unless anything changes in the coming days, it is expected that will again be the case for this weekend’s home match with Stenhousemuir.

“The management team remain contracted to Kelty Hearts until such time as there is an agreement reached that changes that,” said Kelty managing director Stefan Winiarski.

“We are in discussions with Dunfermline and that is an on-going process.”

Negotiations over the proposed takeover of Dunfermline by a James Bord-led consortium are also apparently not helping.

John McLaughlan at full-time with the DAFC players after the 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.
John McLaughlan (centre) at full-time with the Dunfermline players after the 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle. Image: Rob Casey / SNS Group.

Whilst the two issues are not linked, an imminent handover of power may be seen as the priority for the time being.

Meanwhile, there could be doubts over Dunfermline’s clash with Ayr going ahead due to this week’s wintry weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -5 C in the town this week and only barely nudge over freezing before rising again on Sunday.

More from Football

Ziyad Larkeche on Dundee debut in the derby. Image: SNS
Dundee injury crisis latest: Updates on Scott Fraser, Fin Robertson, Ziyad Larkeche and Joe…
Dundee United defender Kevin Holt.
Kevin Holt '50/50' for St Mirren showdown as Dundee United boss outlines Sam-Cleall Harding…
Daizen Maeda fires home the opener
Jim Goodwin laments 'crazy' fixture list after Celtic defeat as Dundee United boss declares:…
Tony Docherty and Aaron Donnelly
Dundee January transfer business not finished as Tony Docherty reveals star has agreed new…
Mo Sylla takes on Rangers
Dundee v Rangers: How to watch on TV, team news and who is the…
St Johnstone owner Adam Webb alongside fellow American Investors Matt Klase and Chet Arter before a game against Aberdeen.
St Johnstone move to reassure fans over January signings as board insists 'no one…
An image of Dundee's planned new stadium at Camperdown Park. Image: Holmes Miller Architects. .. George Cran/DCT Media Date; 20/08/2024
Dundee FC stadium: Q&A on Camperdown plans as wait for council decision continues
28
Aaron Donnelly.
Aaron Donnelly hails 'real connection' with Dundee fans as club seal permanent switch for…
3
Jort van der Sande in action during United's win at Dundee
Jort van der Sande opens up on Dundee United goal drought ahead of Celtic…
Luke Graham returned to Dundee at the start of January. Image: David Young/Shutterstock
EXCLUSIVE: Dundee star Luke Graham talks Falkirk, St Johnstone 'stick' and hopes for the…

Conversation