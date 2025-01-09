Dunfermline Athletic manager: Latest on Michael Tidser and John McLaughlan as Ayr United clash looms

Interim boss John McLaughlan could be set to take charge of Dunfermline for a third time this weekend.

The youth coach was made caretaker manager following the sacking of James McPake and assistant Dave Mackay two days before Christmas.

He has led the Pars to a 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk and, after cancelling a family holiday to Lanzarote, to Saturday’s incredible 4-1 victory over Partick Thistle.

And it appears the ex-Celtic, Livingston and Hearts coach could again be in the dugout for the visit of Ayr United on Saturday.

Dunfermline have targeted Michael Tidser as the man they want to replace McPake and talks have successfully taken place with the Kelty Hearts player-boss.

However, negotiations with Kelty over a compensation package have proved more difficult.

Discussions have been muddied by Tidser still being a player for Kelty, with the midfielder – who turns 35 next week – having played 11 times for the League One outfit this season.

The New Central Park outfit are also keen to ensure they are fairly compensated for the loss of highly-rated assistant-manager Kevin McDonald, who is expected to follow Tidser to Dunfermline.

But talks appear to be progressing more slowly than either party would like.

Discussions

Tidser and McDonald did not take charge of Kelty for Saturday’s goalless draw away to Montrose, with skipper Tam O’Ware stepping in.

And, unless anything changes in the coming days, it is expected that will again be the case for this weekend’s home match with Stenhousemuir.

“The management team remain contracted to Kelty Hearts until such time as there is an agreement reached that changes that,” said Kelty managing director Stefan Winiarski.

“We are in discussions with Dunfermline and that is an on-going process.”

Negotiations over the proposed takeover of Dunfermline by a James Bord-led consortium are also apparently not helping.

Whilst the two issues are not linked, an imminent handover of power may be seen as the priority for the time being.

Meanwhile, there could be doubts over Dunfermline’s clash with Ayr going ahead due to this week’s wintry weather.

Temperatures are expected to drop as low as -5 C in the town this week and only barely nudge over freezing before rising again on Sunday.