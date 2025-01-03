John McLaughlan talks cancelled holiday and ‘privilege’ of caretaker manager role at Dunfermline

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
John McLaughlan talks cancelled holiday and ‘privilege’ of caretaker manager role at Dunfermline

The youth coach has been asked to take charge of the Pars for a second time.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline Athletic interim boss John McLaughlan.
Dunfermline interim boss John McLaughlan. Image: Ross Parker / SNS Group.

John McLaughlan insists Dunfermline come first after claiming it was a ‘no-brainer’ to cancel his family holiday for another game as interim boss.

The youth coach stepped in as caretaker manager following the sacking of James McPake and led the team to a battling 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk last Friday.

He was then scheduled to fly out to Lanzarote for a break on Thursday.

However, with talks with Kelty Hearts dragging on over the Fifers’ bid to appoint Michael Tidser as McPake’s successor, McLaughlan was asked to extend his stint at the helm.

John McLaughlan when he was appointed as Dunfermline's head of professional development.
John McLaughlan joined Dunfermline as head of professional development last summer. Image: Craig Brown / DAFC.

Despite his planned winter sun in the Canary Islands being replaced by a trip to Firhill, the former Celtic and Hearts coach says he has relished preparing Dunfermline for their clash with Partick Thistle, another of his old clubs.

“After the weekend, I got a phone call to say that the deal probably wouldn’t go through as quickly as they’d hoped,” he explained.

“So, I had to cancel my holiday and take the team.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. The club comes first and it’s another privilege to still be in that position as caretaker manager. I can go on holiday any time.

‘Ready for all eventualities’

“So, I made that decision on Tuesday and obviously took the training all week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and today [Friday].

“We can plan [a holiday] once the new management team is on board.

“But, at the moment, we’ve just cancelled it until further notice. Because I don’t know how it’s going to work out.

“I’m just basically trying to take each week on its merit. It’s just to be ready for all eventualities.

Kyle Benedictus slides on his knees to celebrate his late goal against Falkirk.
Kyle Benedictus celebrates Dunfermline’s third equaliser against Falkirk. Ross Parker / SNS Group)

“My wife knows that football has been my life, and she understands that it’s part of the job – and that we’ll get away eventually.

“But the most important thing is the club, and the most important thing is it’s all hands to the pump at the moment.”

Free from suspension, former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is added to the squad that earned a dramatic point against Falkirk.

But the game comes too soon for striker Craig Wighton, who has returned to full training this week following a knee injury.

