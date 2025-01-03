John McLaughlan talks cancelled holiday and ‘privilege’ of caretaker manager role at Dunfermline

John McLaughlan insists Dunfermline come first after claiming it was a ‘no-brainer’ to cancel his family holiday for another game as interim boss.

The youth coach stepped in as caretaker manager following the sacking of James McPake and led the team to a battling 3-3 draw with rivals Falkirk last Friday.

He was then scheduled to fly out to Lanzarote for a break on Thursday.

However, with talks with Kelty Hearts dragging on over the Fifers’ bid to appoint Michael Tidser as McPake’s successor, McLaughlan was asked to extend his stint at the helm.

Despite his planned winter sun in the Canary Islands being replaced by a trip to Firhill, the former Celtic and Hearts coach says he has relished preparing Dunfermline for their clash with Partick Thistle, another of his old clubs.

“After the weekend, I got a phone call to say that the deal probably wouldn’t go through as quickly as they’d hoped,” he explained.

“So, I had to cancel my holiday and take the team.

“For me, it was a no-brainer. The club comes first and it’s another privilege to still be in that position as caretaker manager. I can go on holiday any time.

‘Ready for all eventualities’

“So, I made that decision on Tuesday and obviously took the training all week – Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and today [Friday].

“We can plan [a holiday] once the new management team is on board.

“But, at the moment, we’ve just cancelled it until further notice. Because I don’t know how it’s going to work out.

“I’m just basically trying to take each week on its merit. It’s just to be ready for all eventualities.

“My wife knows that football has been my life, and she understands that it’s part of the job – and that we’ll get away eventually.

“But the most important thing is the club, and the most important thing is it’s all hands to the pump at the moment.”

Free from suspension, former St Johnstone midfielder David Wotherspoon is added to the squad that earned a dramatic point against Falkirk.

But the game comes too soon for striker Craig Wighton, who has returned to full training this week following a knee injury.