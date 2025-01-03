Kinross farmer George Lawrie receives British Empire Medal

One of the stalwarts of Scottish farming, George Lawrie, has been presented with a British Empire Medal (BEM) for his outstanding contribution to the rural and agricultural community.

George, 66, received his medal at an awards ceremony in Perth.

It was carried out by the Lord Lieutenant of Perth and Kinross, Stephen Leckie.

Guests included Perth and Kinross Lord Provost Xander McDade.

Longstanding commitment to Scottish agricultural charity RSABI

George has supported Scottish agricultural charity RSABI over many years.

And he’s volunteered at 10 of its Great Glen Challenge fundraising events.

Last year, the challenge generated a record fundraising total in excess of £60,000.

George is also a passionate supporter and past trustee and chairman of the Royal Highland Education Trust.

A raft of non-exec director roles

He has been in a variety of non-executive director roles for the past 34 years.

These have see him carrying out boardroom duties for organisations including Tayforth Machinery Ring, Highland Glen, NFU Scotland (NFUS), Paths for All, AHDB Cereals and Oilseeds, the Scottish Agricultural Organisation Society and Scottish Agronomy.

Currently, he is company secretary for Scottish Agronomy and a director of the James Hutton Institute, where he is chairman of its International Barley Hub.

‘Not enough words’

RSABI chief executive Carol McLaren also attended the BEM ceremony, alongside George’s family.

She extended the charity’s congratulations and “huge thanks” to the farming industry veteran.

Carol said: “There are not enough words to describe how grateful we are to George for the time he has committed and passionate contribution he has made to the Scottish agricultural community.

“We are incredibly grateful to George for his support of RSABI over the years and proud of his wider achievements, so we are delighted to see him receive this medal.”

George has farming interests in the Kinross area.

He studied at Elmwood College, in Cupar, before starting work on the family farm.

He and his wife launched an arables partnership in the late 1980s.

It was also around this time George became a founder member of Tayforth Machinery Ring.

He is a former treasurer for NFUS.

And his impressive CV also includes many years as a front of house manager for the T in the Park music festival.