Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Fife

Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance

Officers were called to an incident on Bonnygate on Friday afternoon.

By Lucy Scarlett
Google Street View of Bonnygate.
Officers were called to a disturbance at 1pm on Friday.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with police assault after a disturbance in Cupar.

Officers were called to an incident at 1pm on Friday on Bonnygate in the Fife town.

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences including breach of bail and police assault.

The arrest happened near the Co-op, with two police vans and multiple officers in attendance.

Man arrested for ‘police assault’

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Bonnygate, Cupar, around 1pm on Friday, 3 January 2025.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences including breach of bail and police assault.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

More from Fife

The Ardgowan Hotel, St Andrews.
St Andrews hotel shuts for 'major refurbishment'
To go with story by Cheryl Peebles. School holiday calendars 2025 Picture shows; School holiday calendars 2025. NA. Supplied by DC Thomson/Shutterstock Date; 02/01/2025
This year's Fife school holiday calendar
Snow outside the McManus in Dundee on Friday
18-hour heavy snow warning issued for Tayside, Fife and Stirling
More Police officers in Fife now being trained to use tasers.
Fife man in Taser standoff after sending gun photo to partner
A Police Scotland officer.
Man, 31, reported missing from Kirkcaldy found 'safe and well'
A Maserati Granturismo Sport, similar to the one seized in Fife. Image: Shutterstock
£179k sports car and e-bikes among nearly 300 vehicles seized by Fife police
Blackhall Road in Kelty.
14-year-old charged after car 'stolen' in Fife
The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
A ScotRail train passes through Fife. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson
Short trains leaving Fife commuters 'stranded' as 700+ services cancelled in a year
2
Dannie Naylor from Kinglassie embraces the cold! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Pictures as Kirkcaldy loony dookers plunge into the Forth to welcome 2025