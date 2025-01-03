Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance

A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with police assault after a disturbance in Cupar.

Officers were called to an incident at 1pm on Friday on Bonnygate in the Fife town.

The arrest happened near the Co-op, with two police vans and multiple officers in attendance.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Bonnygate, Cupar, around 1pm on Friday, 3 January 2025.

“A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences including breach of bail and police assault.

“He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”