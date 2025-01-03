Fife Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance Officers were called to an incident on Bonnygate on Friday afternoon. By Lucy Scarlett January 3 2025, 5:25pm January 3 2025, 5:25pm Share Man, 29, arrested in connection with police assault after Cupar disturbance Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5155645/man-arrested-disturbance-cupar-fife/ Copy Link Officers were called to a disturbance at 1pm on Friday. A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with police assault after a disturbance in Cupar. Officers were called to an incident at 1pm on Friday on Bonnygate in the Fife town. A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences including breach of bail and police assault. The arrest happened near the Co-op, with two police vans and multiple officers in attendance. Man arrested for ‘police assault’ A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Officers were called to a report of a disturbance at a premises on Bonnygate, Cupar, around 1pm on Friday, 3 January 2025. “A 29-year-old man was arrested in connection with offences including breach of bail and police assault. “He is expected to appear at court at a later date.”