Former St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron admits he has missed the EFL

The end of Kyle Cameron’s spell at St Johnstone has been confirmed.

As revealed by Courier Sport, the centre-back has joined Barrow on loan after Saints and parent club, Notts County, agreed to cut short the 27-year-old’s stay in Scotland.

And Cameron, who made 18 appearances for the Perth side but had drifted to the fringes of the first team at McDiarmid Park, admitted that the prospect of more game-time in the EFL’s League Two is an enticing one.

“It’s come pretty quick,” he said.

“Barrow’s been a club that has been interested over the last few windows and it coincided that this January things lined up and worked out.

“I want regular game-time.

“That’s something the manager has said I can get here. That position is open at the moment. Hopefully I can get in the team soon and make it my own.

“I’ve missed it from the last six months – I’m looking forward to getting back in League Two and showing what I can do.”

Saints are working on a number of deals to bolster Simo Valakari’s squad.

Liverpool right-back, Calvin Ramsay, is among their targets but the competition will be fierce to secure him on loan.