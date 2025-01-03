Fife Drivers faced delays on A92 towards Dunfermline following crash Cars were queued back between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates. By Lucy Scarlett January 3 2025, 6:23pm January 3 2025, 6:23pm Share Drivers faced delays on A92 towards Dunfermline following crash Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/5155717/delays-dunfermline-crash-cowdenbeath/ Copy Link 0 comment Traffic was at a standstill due to a crash on the A92 near Cowdenbeath. Image: Google Maps Drivers faced delays on the A92 towards Dunfermline following a crash on Friday. Commuters faced major delays on the A92 westbound following a crash on Friday evening. Vehicles were at a standstill between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates for over an hour. Traffic Scotland confirmed the road is now running smoothly. A spokesperson said: “All lanes are now running as usual and the vehicles have been recovered.” Services were affected due to A92 crash A Stagecoach post on X stated: “Due to a Police Incident on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Halbeath P&R, multiple express services are affected and will operate with a delay. “Apologies for any inconvenience caused.” Traffic was at a gridlock on the A92 westbound. Image: Google Maps Police Scotland has been approached for comment.
Conversation