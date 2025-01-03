Drivers faced delays on A92 towards Dunfermline following crash

Drivers faced delays on the A92 towards Dunfermline following a crash on Friday.

Commuters faced major delays on the A92 westbound following a crash on Friday evening.

Vehicles were at a standstill between Cowdenbeath and Crossgates for over an hour.

Traffic Scotland confirmed the road is now running smoothly.

A spokesperson said: “All lanes are now running as usual and the vehicles have been recovered.”

Services were affected due to A92 crash

A Stagecoach post on X stated: “Due to a Police Incident on the A92 between Cowdenbeath and Halbeath P&R, multiple express services are affected and will operate with a delay.

“Apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

Police Scotland has been approached for comment.