Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

Kyle Cameron: St Johnstone loan set to end for Notts County man with move to Barrow expected

The defender was left out of Simo Valakari's squad for the game against Hibs.

By Eric Nicolson
St Johnstone defender Kyle Cameron warming up in Aberdeen.
Kyle Cameron, is set to leave St Johnstone. Image: SNS.

Kyle Cameron is set to have his St Johnstone loan cut short, with Notts County expected to send the centre-back to Barrow for the second half of the season.

The former Scotland under-21 international wasn’t included in Saints’ squad for Thursday’s 1-1 draw with Hibs.

McDiarmid Park boss, Simo Valakari, was asked about the absence of Cameron and Makenzie Kirk after the game.

He revealed that the young striker had picked up a knock which makes him a doubt for Sunday’s clash with Dundee.

On Cameron, he merely said: “He was not involved today.”

Simo Valakari in the St Johnstone dugout before a game at McDiarmid Park.
St Johnstone head coach, Simo Valakari needs a lot of new players. Image: SNS.

Courier Sport understands that Valakari has made up his mind that the 27-year-old would not be part of his plans in 2025 and that he could better use the funds freed up by his wages.

Cameron started the season as club captain but since Craig Levein was sacked, and Nicky Clark took the armband, he has been called upon more often as a substitute than a starter.

Defence was already an area Valakari needed to strengthen but, with Cameron likely to join Lewis Neilson in leaving Perth, reinforcements for that part of the squad become even more important.

