Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United late show as best yet – but sounds Aberdeen horror run warning

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United late show as best yet – but sounds Aberdeen horror run warning

United saw off the Dee 2-1 at Dens Park.

By Alan Temple
Dundee United boss Jim Goodwin salutes the packed travelling support.
Jim Goodwin salutes the packed travelling support. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin watched Dundee United leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the Premiership with a dramatic derby triumph over Dundee – before declaring: “I wish the season was over!”

The kings of the late, late show delivered another magic moment in the dying embers, with Sam Dalby converting a low Kevin Holt cross to secure a 2-1 triumph over the Dee.

Dalby’s effort – his 10th goal of the season – came after Vicko Sevelj had cancelled out Simon Murray’s penalty kick on the hour mark.

With a dream set of results going United’s way earlier on Thursday, the Tangerines usurped the Dons and are SEVEN points clear of top six rivals Motherwell and St Mirren.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby
Kevin Holt laps up his assist for Sam Dalby. Image: SNS

“I wish the season was over tonight, if I’m honest,” smiled Goodwin. “That would be a remarkable season for a newly promoted team.

“But we are not talking about European football. We are not talking about top six. I know that’s boring, but it’s still about getting the points required to make sure we are a Premiership team next season.

“When we achieve that, then we can start thinking a little higher.”

Retaining perspective

Indeed, Goodwin reckons his former club, Aberdeen, are the poster-boys for perspective after their form collapsed following a scintillating start to the season.

The Dons’ defeat against Ross County extended their winless run to nine games, allowing the Terrors to take full advantage.

Dundee United Vicko Sevelj celebrates leveling the scores
Vicko Sevelj celebrates leveling the scores. Image: SNS

“We spoke about the chance to go third before the game,” said Goodwin. “It was another added incentive.

“If you had told me 10 weeks ago that we’d be sitting above Aberdeen on goal difference, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“Aberdeen are probably a team we can look at and remind the players that we can’t get carried away. If you lose a couple of games and confidence goes, you can go on the sort of run Aberdeen are on.

“We need to remind ourselves of that; enjoy the moment – but we won’t get carried away or start to think we are this brilliant team. We are getting results because of hard work and resilience. We’ve created a great culture that can carry us a long way.”

Going for the win

United have now scored 14 Premiership goals in the final 15 minutes of matches – more than any other team – and have tormented the likes of Aberdeen, Hibs and Kilmarnock with last-gasp strikes.

Dundee United Sam Dalby takes the acclaim of keeper Jack Walton
Sam Dalby takes the acclaim of keeper Jack Walton. Image: SNS

Asked whether Dalby’s finish was the best of the lot, Goodwin added: “I think so, given the significance of the game and how much it means to the supporters and the group – there’s no better feeling.

“I’m going to sound like a broken record because of the number of times we’ve left it late to win games, but it is testament to the character within the group.

“Going into the dying moments, it would have been easy to set up to take the point. But we weren’t satisfied with that.”

More from Dundee United

Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m…
2
A pyro display during the Louth derby
The Dundee United ace who felt the fury of his hometown on derby day
Dundee boss Tony Docherty and striker Simon Murray
Simon Murray on why Dundee derby is 'the best in the country'
Dundee United players take the acclaim of the fans at Tannadice
What to expect from Dundee United's January transfer window
Ross Docherty celebrates with his teammates after helping to down Aberdeen
Could Ross Docherty earn Dundee United start on derby day?
A steward removes the vodka bottle from the pitch
Dundee United assisting police probe into Aberdeen fans who aimed vodka bottle at Jim…
The delirious scenes following Dundee United's winner against Aberdeen
4 Dundee United talking points: Lucky No13 and what next after Aberdeen-end idiocy?
5
Kevin Holt roars with delight as Dundee United claim victory over Aberdeen.
Jim Goodwin promises 'chests out and ready for battle' as Dundee United boss eyes…
2
A delighted Jim Goodwin after side side claimed three poitnts
Jim Goodwin demands lifetime bans as Aberdeen fans target Dundee United boss with VODKA…
25
Dundee United's Glenn Middleton has shown an outstanding mentality to fight his way back into the starting 11.
Glenn Middleton puts Aberdeen on notice as Dundee United ace declares: 'We owe them…

Conversation