Jim Goodwin hails Dundee United late show as best yet – but sounds Aberdeen horror run warning

Jim Goodwin watched Dundee United leapfrog Aberdeen into third spot in the Premiership with a dramatic derby triumph over Dundee – before declaring: “I wish the season was over!”

The kings of the late, late show delivered another magic moment in the dying embers, with Sam Dalby converting a low Kevin Holt cross to secure a 2-1 triumph over the Dee.

Dalby’s effort – his 10th goal of the season – came after Vicko Sevelj had cancelled out Simon Murray’s penalty kick on the hour mark.

With a dream set of results going United’s way earlier on Thursday, the Tangerines usurped the Dons and are SEVEN points clear of top six rivals Motherwell and St Mirren.

“I wish the season was over tonight, if I’m honest,” smiled Goodwin. “That would be a remarkable season for a newly promoted team.

“But we are not talking about European football. We are not talking about top six. I know that’s boring, but it’s still about getting the points required to make sure we are a Premiership team next season.

“When we achieve that, then we can start thinking a little higher.”

Retaining perspective

Indeed, Goodwin reckons his former club, Aberdeen, are the poster-boys for perspective after their form collapsed following a scintillating start to the season.

The Dons’ defeat against Ross County extended their winless run to nine games, allowing the Terrors to take full advantage.

“We spoke about the chance to go third before the game,” said Goodwin. “It was another added incentive.

“If you had told me 10 weeks ago that we’d be sitting above Aberdeen on goal difference, I wouldn’t have believed you.

“Aberdeen are probably a team we can look at and remind the players that we can’t get carried away. If you lose a couple of games and confidence goes, you can go on the sort of run Aberdeen are on.

“We need to remind ourselves of that; enjoy the moment – but we won’t get carried away or start to think we are this brilliant team. We are getting results because of hard work and resilience. We’ve created a great culture that can carry us a long way.”

Going for the win

United have now scored 14 Premiership goals in the final 15 minutes of matches – more than any other team – and have tormented the likes of Aberdeen, Hibs and Kilmarnock with last-gasp strikes.

Asked whether Dalby’s finish was the best of the lot, Goodwin added: “I think so, given the significance of the game and how much it means to the supporters and the group – there’s no better feeling.

“I’m going to sound like a broken record because of the number of times we’ve left it late to win games, but it is testament to the character within the group.

“Going into the dying moments, it would have been easy to set up to take the point. But we weren’t satisfied with that.”