Dundee ‘found a way to lose’ derby blasts Tony Docherty as alarming 13-point stat rears its head

Sam Dalby's late winner saw Dundee United come from behind to beat the Dark Blues at Dens.

By George Cran
Tony Docherty
Angry Tony Docherty walks off after seeing his side throw away a lead in the derby. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock

Tony Docherty says Dundee “found a way to lose” the second derby of the season after seeing their fiercest rivals Dundee United come from behind to win at Dens Park.

Simon Murray’s penalty had the Dark Blues ahead on 61 minutes before Vicko Sevelj’s close-range header levelled matters.

With a frantic contest heading for a draw, United loan star Sam Dalby popped up with his 10th league goal of the season on 88 minutes to break Dee hearts and send the visitors into third spot.

Dens boss Docherty was furious after seeing his side let yet another lead slip from their grasp – that is now 13 points lost from winning positions this season.

Dundee United enjoy their win at Dens Park.
Dundee United celebrate at Dens Park. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“The over-riding emotion is frustration and anger because we should have won that game,” he said.

“We do enough to be justifiably in front.

“But then we find a way to allow our opponents into the game.

“We have to manage it better.

“We get first contact on the throw and then switch off. It’s criminal and it changes the momentum of the game.

“At the very worst we take a draw but to lose the goal in the dying seconds is really frustrating.”

The Dundee derby was a frantic affair. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock
The Dundee derby was a frantic affair. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock

He added: “The players are devastated, absolutely devastated.

“We found a way to win at St Mirren on Sunday, we found a way to lose that.

“Too often we have been in winning positions and we should see the game out.

“There has to be accountability for that and responsibility for that.

“The goal that allows them back into the game shouldn’t happen.

“We rehearse that on the training ground.

“We need to learn our lesson and make sure we see games like that out.”

Frantic first half

Team selections saw recalls for United skipper Ross Docherty as well as Dee defender Clark Robertson, both returning after injury lay-offs. Robertson after just one training session.

Luke Graham was straight into the home XI after returning from loan at Falkirk.

The returning defenders made a difference for the Dark Blues across the opening 45 but it was the visitors with the first chance of the game.

Dangerman Dalby headed for the corner only to see the effort pawed out by Trevor Carson.

Referee Steven McLean checks VAR before awarding Dundee a penalty
VAR got involved in the second half. Image: Ross Parker/SNS

But the first half belonged to the hosts.

Fin Robertson had the best of the chances after Jack Walton pushed a low cross out. No goalkeeper to beat but Robertson couldn’t get the ball past Ryan Strain on the line.

Seun Adewumi then turned a follow-up effort just wide.

United weren’t at their best in the opening 45 but gave the hosts a warning on 36 minutes with Kristijan Trapanovski blazing over a decent opportunity.

There would be no lift-off for either set of fans, however, with United seeing out the half goal-less.

Second-half turnaround

The break saw Jim Goodwin send on Ross Graham for Trapanovski, reverting to a back three.

It made a difference and Ross Docherty fired a low shot wide via a deflection.

However, despite the visitors starting the half in improved fashion it was Dundee who grabbed the lead.

Simon Murray enjoyed the moment after giving Dundee the lead. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock
Simon Murray enjoyed the moment after giving Dundee the lead. Image: Ross Johnston/Shutterstock

Shouts went up immediately for handball as Holt cleared inside the area and a lengthy VAR check eventually saw Steven McLean point to the spot.

Murray stepped up to send Walton the wrong way and three-quarters of Dens Park erupted.

The lead, however, did not last long as Ross Graham lined up a long throw and a weak defensive header from Seb Palmer-Houlden dropped perfectly for Vicko Sevelj to nod in from close range.

The two goalkeepers came up with big stops to keep things level, first Walton blocking a Palmer-Houlden shot on 74 minutes before Carson pulled off a super save with his foot to deny Strain.

Sam Dalby celebrates
Sam Dalby sends the away end wild with his late winner. Image: Paul Devlin/SNS

But there was no stopping United’s winner on 88 minutes. Dundee had the chance to break but couldn’t find Adewumi and Will Ferry pulled out a superb cross-field pass for Holt.

The United defender found himself in the left wing position and picked out a dead-eye centre for Dalby to knock home from close range.

The away end went ballistic and there was no coming back for Dundee.

‘Feel the pain’

They don’t have long to dwell on their dismay with another crucial Premiership clash coming on Sunday.

The Dee head to bottom side St Johnstone and Docherty wants to see much more from his side.

“You need to feel the pain,” he added.

United enjoy their away day derby win at full-time. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS
United enjoy their away day derby win at full-time. Image: Ewan Bootman/SNS

“It has to spur you into doing something about it.

“We do analyse things and see how we get better. We will do that tomorrow.

“The players need to take responsibility to make sure we keep the ball out of our net.

“We didn’t do that today and that’s where the frustration lies.

“If we can convert that anger into a real positive to make sure we attack the next game that’s all we can do.”

Teams

Dundee (3-4-1-2): Carson, Astley, C Robertson, Graham, Mulligan, F Robertson (Tiffoney 90), Sylla, Cameron, Adewumi, Palmer-Houlden (Main 90), Murray.

Subs not used: McCracken, Sharp, Ingram, Garza, Kelly, Braybrooke, Vetro.

Dundee Utd (4-2-3-1): Walton, Strain, Holt, Adegboyega, Ferry, Sevelj, Docherty (Odada 84), Stephenson, Middleton (Van der Sande 62), Trapanovski (Graham 46), Dalby.

Subs not used: Richards, Fotheringham, Thomson, Stirton, Domeracki, Ubochioma.

Referee: Steven McLean

Attendance: 11,585

Conversation