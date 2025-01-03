Rats, ants and cockroaches among nasties found in Tayside and Fife NHS buildings

Pest controllers were called to deal with rodent and insect problems across NHS buildings in Tayside and Fife – including ants in a sexual health clinic.

A list of horrors is contained in details of call-outs across the health service totalling millions of pounds in recent years.

The list, released by health boards, includes:

NHS Fife reported biting insects, cockroaches, mice, a “foul smell” and ants in a sexual health clinic.

NHS Tayside reported rats in a kitchen at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital, mice in a ward, along with wasps and ants in hospital settings.

FOI data obtained by Scottish Labour shows Scottish health boards spent more than £4 million on pest control over the past six years.

A regional breakdown reveals NHS Fife spent more than £286,000 between 2019-2024 while NHS Tayside incurred costs of more than £73,000 in the last six years.

North East MSP Michael Marra said: “The UK Labour government delivered a record Budget settlement for Scotland including more than £1billion for NHS capital projects – the SNP must make sure every penny goes to improving our NHS estate.”

What do health boards say?

Details of the types of call-outs show pest control had to deal with a wide range of issues across NHS Fife buildings, including ants reported in a sexual health clinic.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife has a large hospital estate.

“The safety of patients, staff and visitors is our priority and we have a robust maintenance programme in place.

“There are strict procedures in place for dealing with reports of pest control issues and they are treated as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile NHS Tayside grappled with wasps, rats, mice, ants and pigeons.

An spokeswoman for the health board said they have “strict procedures” in place for dealing with pest control.

“Whenever a member of staff reports any type of issue, no matter how small, our pest control contractors are called in straight away”, she added.

“All reports are dealt with as a matter of urgency to ensure there is no escalation and incidents are resolved quickly and effectively. This ensures there is little or no impact on clinical services.

“It is important to note that our records show what is reported to the pest control company at the time of call-out and not necessarily what is found when they attend the site.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “If approved by parliament, the draft Budget will provide more than £1 billion capital investment, with £140 million additional funding towards maintenance of the existing estate, essential equipment and digital replacement.”