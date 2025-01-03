Rats, ants and cockroaches among nasties found in Tayside and Fife NHS buildings

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Rats, ants and cockroaches among nasties found in Tayside and Fife NHS buildings

NHS Fife reported biting insects in a sexual health clinic, while rats were reported in a kitchen at Dundee's Ninewells Hospital.

By Adele Merson
Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.
Pest control call-outs were recorded at hospitals including Ninewells in Dundee. Image: DC Thomson.

Pest controllers were called to deal with rodent and insect problems across NHS buildings in Tayside and Fife – including ants in a sexual health clinic.

A list of horrors is contained in details of call-outs across the health service totalling millions of pounds in recent years.

The list, released by health boards, includes:

  • NHS Fife reported biting insects, cockroaches, mice, a “foul smell” and ants in a sexual health clinic.
  • NHS Tayside reported rats in a kitchen at Dundee’s Ninewells Hospital, mice in a ward, along with wasps and ants in hospital settings.

FOI data obtained by Scottish Labour shows Scottish health boards spent more than £4 million on pest control over the past six years.

A regional breakdown reveals NHS Fife spent more than £286,000 between 2019-2024 while NHS Tayside incurred costs of more than £73,000 in the last six years.

North East MSP Michael Marra. Image: Kenny Elrick/DC Thomson.

North East MSP Michael Marra said: “The UK Labour government delivered a record Budget settlement for Scotland including more than £1billion for NHS capital projects – the SNP must make sure every penny goes to improving our NHS estate.”

What do health boards say?

Details of the types of call-outs show pest control had to deal with a wide range of issues across NHS Fife buildings, including ants reported in a sexual health clinic.

A spokesperson for NHS Fife said: “NHS Fife has a large hospital estate.

“The safety of patients, staff and visitors is our priority and we have a robust maintenance programme in place.

“There are strict procedures in place for dealing with reports of pest control issues and they are treated as a matter of urgency.”

Meanwhile NHS Tayside grappled with wasps, rats, mice, ants and pigeons.

An spokeswoman for the health board said they have “strict procedures” in place for dealing with pest control.

Pest controllers were called out to hospitals including Victoria Hospital in Kirkcaldy. Image: DC Thomson.

“Whenever a member of staff reports any type of issue, no matter how small, our pest control contractors are called in straight away”, she added.

“All reports are dealt with as a matter of urgency to ensure there is no escalation and incidents are resolved quickly and effectively. This ensures there is little or no impact on clinical services.

“It is important to note that our records show what is reported to the pest control company at the time of call-out and not necessarily what is found when they attend the site.”

A Scottish Government spokesman said: “If approved by parliament, the draft Budget will provide more than £1 billion capital investment, with £140 million additional funding towards maintenance of the existing estate, essential equipment and digital replacement.”

Conversation