Perth and Kinross pavement parking: All you need to know as new rules enforced

New pavement parking rules are set to be enforced in Perth and Kinross.

Councils have been given powers to fine people who park on or block pavements to make them more accessible.

The rules have already been enforced in several other council areas but now drivers in Perth and Kinross will have to adhere to the restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the rules being enforced.

What are the Perth and Kinross pavement parking rules?

Drivers cannot park on pavements or dropped kerbs, and are banned from double parking under the new rules.

Vehicles that have one or more wheels touching the pavement are likely to receive a ticket.

When do the Perth and Kinross pavement parking rules start?

The rules will be enforced across Perth and Kinross from Monday January 6 2025.

How much is the fine for pavement parking?

Those who are caught parking illegally face a fine of £100.

This will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Are there any exemptions?

No streets in Perth and Kinross will be exempt meaning anyone breaking the rules on any road in the region could be ticketed.

However, some vehicles are exempt from the rules, including:

Emergency service vehicles

Postal workers

Council workers undertaking roadworks

Registered medical practitioners, nurses and midwives

Vehicles that have broken down

Delivery vehicles or vehicles being unloaded, as long as they take less than 20 minutes

Disability badge holders and taxi drivers are not exempt from the ban.

Where can you park if a pavement is the only option?

Perth and Kinross Council says drivers will need to find alternative parking arrangements if a street is not wide enough for vehicles to pass with cars parked on the road.

If there is a dropped kerb in front of a driveway or property entrance, parking is permitted in front of it.

Residents are not allowed to park on pavements in front of their houses.

Why have the pavement parking rules been introduced in Perth and Kinross?

The rules are in place for the safety of pedestrians and those with disabilities.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Vehicles parked on pavements can cause real difficulties for people, particularly if they have disabilities or are pushing prams or buggies.

“It’s not uncommon for people in these circumstances to have to go out onto the road just to get by.

“We have been advising motorists about enforcement starting for several months so we hope most motorists will be aware and will remember to park safely and responsibly.”

How can you report someone breaking the rules?

Reports can be submitted to the council using the MyPKC online service.

The council says it will “review every report, but we may not always be able to attend every street where incorrect parking is reported”.