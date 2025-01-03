Perth and Kinross pavement parking: All you need to know as new rules enforced

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News Perth & Kinross

Perth and Kinross pavement parking: All you need to know as new rules enforced

When does it start, how much will you be fined and are there any exemptions?

Pavement parking such as this example in Inchture will be banned. Image: Google Street View
Pavement parking such as this example in Inchture will be banned. Image: Google Street View
By Lucy Scarlett

New pavement parking rules are set to be enforced in Perth and Kinross.

Councils have been given powers to fine people who park on or block pavements to make them more accessible.

The rules have already been enforced in several other council areas but now drivers in Perth and Kinross will have to adhere to the restrictions.

Here is everything you need to know ahead of the rules being enforced.

What are the Perth and Kinross pavement parking rules?

Drivers cannot park on pavements or dropped kerbs, and are banned from double parking under the new rules.

Vehicles that have one or more wheels touching the pavement are likely to receive a ticket.

When do the Perth and Kinross pavement parking rules start?

The rules will be enforced across Perth and Kinross from Monday January 6 2025.

The move is designed to make pavements more accessible. Image: Google Street View

How much is the fine for pavement parking?

Those who are caught parking illegally face a fine of £100.

This will be reduced to £50 if paid within 14 days.

Are there any exemptions?

No streets in Perth and Kinross will be exempt meaning anyone breaking the rules on any road in the region could be ticketed.

However, some vehicles are exempt from the rules, including:

  • Emergency service vehicles
  • Postal workers
  • Council workers undertaking roadworks
  • Registered medical practitioners, nurses and midwives
  • Vehicles that have broken down
  • Delivery vehicles or vehicles being unloaded, as long as they take less than 20 minutes

Disability badge holders and taxi drivers are not exempt from the ban.

A parking ticket on a car.
Drivers will be fined £100 for breaking the rules. Image: Isla Glen/ DC Thomson

Where can you park if a pavement is the only option?

Perth and Kinross Council says drivers will need to find alternative parking arrangements if a street is not wide enough for vehicles to pass with cars parked on the road.

If there is a dropped kerb in front of a driveway or property entrance, parking is permitted in front of it.

Residents are not allowed to park on pavements in front of their houses.

Why have the pavement parking rules been introduced in Perth and Kinross?

The rules are in place for the safety of pedestrians and those with disabilities.

Councillor Eric Drysdale, convener of Perth and Kinross Council’s economy and infrastructure committee, said: “Vehicles parked on pavements can cause real difficulties for people, particularly if they have disabilities or are pushing prams or buggies.

“It’s not uncommon for people in these circumstances to have to go out onto the road just to get by.

“We have been advising motorists about enforcement starting for several months so we hope most motorists will be aware and will remember to park safely and responsibly.”

How can you report someone breaking the rules?

Reports can be submitted to the council using the MyPKC online service.

The council says it will “review every report, but we may not always be able to attend every street where incorrect parking is reported”.

More from Perth & Kinross

Seven members from the Craigie Community Group stand outside the church.
Perth community bands together in attempt to buy 'integral' church and hall
Longforgan Bowling Club exterior
Carse of Gowrie battery storage plans going on public display
The police helicopter over Perth on Thursday as police search for John McNeil
Police helicopter launched in Perth in search for missing person John McNeil
The Northern Lights from Tayport Harbour
Spectacular photos of New Year's Day Northern Lights across Tayside and Fife
Perthshire Apartments at South St John's Place. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: 7-flat Perth Airbnb dispute and city Wetherspoon plan
The Station Hotel in Perth
Asylum seeker admits threats with butter knife after Perth hotel assault
New County Hotel
First Minister John Swinney demands answers 2 years on from fatal Perth hotel fire
Kinnoull Street car park entrance, with sign saying 'welcome to Kinnoull Street car park' above entrance which leads through building to open area behind.
Parking watchdog to visit Perth Kinnoull Street and Kinross car parks after complaints
Stagecoach cancelled the service following the incident in Crieff
Passenger injured on Perthshire bus as Hogmanay service cancelled
The car was recovered from Riggs Road.
Car crashes through railings outside Perth flats

Conversation