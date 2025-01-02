Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m ready for it on derby day

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m ready for it on derby day

The versatile defender has been in sparkling form this term.

Dundee United's Kevin Holt roars with delight
Kevin Holt roars with delight. Image: SNS
By Alan Temple

Kevin Holt became accustomed to getting pelters from the Dens Park punters when he played for Dundee.

So, the United defender will be steeled for more of the same when he crosses the road wearing tangerine this evening.

Holt, 31, spent three years with the Dark Blues, making 113 appearances and helping the Dee secure successive seasons in the top-flight.

However, he departed the club in 2018 following a challenging campaign and bottom-six finish under Neil McCann, with Holt recalling how he was targeted by the boo-boys; something he still feels was unwarranted.

And the in-form stopper could gain a little payback if he helps the Terrors continue their recent sparkling form and take three points back to Tannadice.

Kevin Holt during his final season at Dundee.
Holt during his final season at Dundee. Image: SNS

“I took abuse when I played for them (Dundee), so I’ll definitely be taking abuse now,” laughed Holt.

“I felt like the abuse I got was unjustified. We’d done well and stayed up for three years, even though there was a large turnover of players every year.

“Football is a fickle game, and fans are going to have their opinions, which is fair enough. I give my best in every game I play, for every team that I’ve played for. I don’t look back and regret anything or hold any grudges.”

And he does have his place in Dee history – albeit he is unlikely to mention it too often around Tannadice – after playing in the “Doon Derby” that saw the Tangerines relegated in 2016.

He added: “I’d love to reverse it this season!”

The Elvis impact

That exit from Dundee proved to be a sliding doors moment in Holt’s career.

He made the decision to embark upon a new adventure and linked up with former Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star Steven Pressley, who was manager of Cypriot side FC Pafos.

Pressley saw the potential of Holt as a left-sided centre-half and – despite “a bit of to-and-fro” with Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall, who wanted to shift him to left-back on his return to Scotland – he has barely looked back.

And he is relishing the opportunity to silence those who doubted his ability to step back up to the Premiership after a six-year absence.

Kevin Holt celebrates Dundee United's dramatic winner.
Kevin Holt celebrates United’s dramatic winner against Aberdeen. Image: SNS

“When you’ve been away from this level for so long and you play in the lower leagues, people are going to have their doubts,” said Holt. “It was up to me to show that I can still play. I feel confident and fit; as fit as I’ve ever been.”

Asked whether he is currently in the best form of his career, Holt added: “It’s right up there.

“I played left-back when I was in the Premiership the last time. I made that transition to centre-back when I was in Cyprus. That was under (Steven) Pressley.

“We went to a back three, similar to how the gaffer’s been playing here, and I played the left side. I just really took to it, and I loved it.

“I always fancied myself to come back (to Scotland) and do well playing centre-half. Thankfully, that’s happening now. I’m really enjoying it and feel like I’m playing really well.”

Holt: 5 weeks didn’t make Jim Goodwin a bad manager

Meanwhile, Holt has lavished praise on United boss Jim Goodwin after a cathartic triumph over third-placed Aberdeen on Sunday cut the gap between the sides to just three points.

Jim Goodwin, pictured, has followed promotion with a superb first half of the 2024/25 season
Goodwin, pictured, has followed promotion with a superb first half of the 2024/25 season. Image: SNS

Just as Holt has fought his way back to the top-flight, the Irish gaffer has enjoyed his own redemption arc after being sacked by the Dons in March 2023 and relegated with United two months later – albeit the seeds for the latter had been sown long before his appointment.

Once again, Goodwin’s reputation is on the rise.

“As I was saying about myself; football can be fickle,” added Holt. “He was sitting third in the Premiership about five weeks before he got the sack at Aberdeen. He just had a bad run.

“Five weeks can’t make you a bad manager, or a bad player. And fair play to the gaffer, he’s reacted to that setback really well. He took a chance coming here – given the position United were in – and that’s been justified now.”

Conversation