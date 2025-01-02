Kevin Holt: Dundee fans gave me abuse when I played FOR them – I’m ready for it on derby day

Kevin Holt became accustomed to getting pelters from the Dens Park punters when he played for Dundee.

So, the United defender will be steeled for more of the same when he crosses the road wearing tangerine this evening.

Holt, 31, spent three years with the Dark Blues, making 113 appearances and helping the Dee secure successive seasons in the top-flight.

However, he departed the club in 2018 following a challenging campaign and bottom-six finish under Neil McCann, with Holt recalling how he was targeted by the boo-boys; something he still feels was unwarranted.

And the in-form stopper could gain a little payback if he helps the Terrors continue their recent sparkling form and take three points back to Tannadice.

“I took abuse when I played for them (Dundee), so I’ll definitely be taking abuse now,” laughed Holt.

“I felt like the abuse I got was unjustified. We’d done well and stayed up for three years, even though there was a large turnover of players every year.

“Football is a fickle game, and fans are going to have their opinions, which is fair enough. I give my best in every game I play, for every team that I’ve played for. I don’t look back and regret anything or hold any grudges.”

And he does have his place in Dee history – albeit he is unlikely to mention it too often around Tannadice – after playing in the “Doon Derby” that saw the Tangerines relegated in 2016.

He added: “I’d love to reverse it this season!”

The Elvis impact

That exit from Dundee proved to be a sliding doors moment in Holt’s career.

He made the decision to embark upon a new adventure and linked up with former Dundee United, Celtic and Scotland star Steven Pressley, who was manager of Cypriot side FC Pafos.

Pressley saw the potential of Holt as a left-sided centre-half and – despite “a bit of to-and-fro” with Partick Thistle boss Ian McCall, who wanted to shift him to left-back on his return to Scotland – he has barely looked back.

And he is relishing the opportunity to silence those who doubted his ability to step back up to the Premiership after a six-year absence.

“When you’ve been away from this level for so long and you play in the lower leagues, people are going to have their doubts,” said Holt. “It was up to me to show that I can still play. I feel confident and fit; as fit as I’ve ever been.”

Asked whether he is currently in the best form of his career, Holt added: “It’s right up there.

“I played left-back when I was in the Premiership the last time. I made that transition to centre-back when I was in Cyprus. That was under (Steven) Pressley.

“We went to a back three, similar to how the gaffer’s been playing here, and I played the left side. I just really took to it, and I loved it.

“I always fancied myself to come back (to Scotland) and do well playing centre-half. Thankfully, that’s happening now. I’m really enjoying it and feel like I’m playing really well.”

Holt: 5 weeks didn’t make Jim Goodwin a bad manager

Meanwhile, Holt has lavished praise on United boss Jim Goodwin after a cathartic triumph over third-placed Aberdeen on Sunday cut the gap between the sides to just three points.

Just as Holt has fought his way back to the top-flight, the Irish gaffer has enjoyed his own redemption arc after being sacked by the Dons in March 2023 and relegated with United two months later – albeit the seeds for the latter had been sown long before his appointment.

Once again, Goodwin’s reputation is on the rise.

“As I was saying about myself; football can be fickle,” added Holt. “He was sitting third in the Premiership about five weeks before he got the sack at Aberdeen. He just had a bad run.

“Five weeks can’t make you a bad manager, or a bad player. And fair play to the gaffer, he’s reacted to that setback really well. He took a chance coming here – given the position United were in – and that’s been justified now.”