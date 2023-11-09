Craig Wighton: When ‘Doon Derby’ hero made history as Dundee’s youngest goalscorer

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Past Times
Past Times

Craig Wighton: When ‘Doon Derby’ hero made history as Dundee’s youngest goalscorer

The striker was 16 years three months and 13 days old when he hit the net against Raith Rovers in a Scottish Championship match at Dens on November 9 2013. Graeme Strachan reports.
Graeme Strachan Graeme Strachan
Craig Wighton scores his history-making goal against Raith in 2013. Image: David Young.
Craig Wighton scores his history-making goal against Raith in 2013. Image: David Young.

Craig Wighton etched his name into the history books 10 years ago when he became Dundee FC’s youngest-ever scorer in a competitive match.

The striker was 16 years three months and 13 days old when he hit the net against Raith Rovers in a Scottish Championship match at Dens on November 9 2013.

It was just a shame he was too young to enjoy the man of the match Champagne.

Jocky Scott previously held the record after scoring the first and second of his 154 goals for the club in a 4-1 victory against city rivals Dundee United at Tannadice in 1964.

Jocky was 16 years seven months and 29 days old.

But for modern rules, Wighton also might have been the club’s youngest-ever player because manager John Brown wanted to give him a taste of first-team action aged 15.

Dundee born and bred, Wighton came through the youth system at his boyhood heroes and signed his first professional contract on his 16th birthday, on July 27 2013.

He was already making up for lost time when he made his competitive debut for the club as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Cowdenbeath in October 2013.

A dream come true for teenage Craig Wighton

In only his second start for Dundee, dreams became reality for the 16-year-old Dark Blues fan with his family in the stand and his wee brother among the ball boys.

The visitors had no answer to Dundee’s whiz kid.

Early on, he swung over a superb cross but Ross Laidlaw produced a good stop to deny Peter MacDonald.

Ryan Conroy opened the scoring with a 20-yard free-kick after his first attempt was deemed to have been handled by Callum Booth, who was booked.

Two minutes later, the Raith left-back was sent off after blocking Nicky Riley.

And Wighton didn’t disappoint when the chance arrived four minutes into the second half.

Craig Wighton, Dundee's youngest ever goalscorer, in action against Raith
Kevin Moon and Laurie Ellis (right) team up to halt the advancing Craig Wighton. Image: SNS.

Ryan Conroy dinked a ball in from the left and the unmarked Wighton headed back across Raith keeper Ross Laidlaw and into the bottom corner — a textbook finish.

The final score could have been much more convincing if Wighton’s strike partner Peter MacDonald’s eye been in.

Uncharacteristically, he passed up several opportunities and saw Laidlaw pull off two outstanding saves.

Dundee leapfrogged their visitors to go second in the Championship.

Wighton’s touch and technique were superb.

He was easily the game’s outstanding player.

But don’t for a minute think that was enough to get him off his post-match duties.

Because, despite all that, he still had Nicky Riley’s boots to clean.

Wighton was compared to Aaron Ramsey

“That was Craig’s first full game for us,” said manager John Brown.

“He just turned 16 in the summer. To play at this level, to be comfortable in possession and score a quality header — full credit to the boy.

“It was a real striker’s goal.

“He’s one of the best I’ve seen at that age and I’ve seen quite a lot of decent players come through the ranks.

“He has a great opportunity to move on to bigger and greater things.

“Clubs are looking for quality and the boy’s got that.

“It’s how he develops from here. It’s about getting consistency.”

Craig Wighton playing for Dundee FC in 2016.
Craig Wighton will always be regarded as a Dundee FC hero. Image: SNS.

His team-mate Gavin Rae said Wighton’s playing style reminded him of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who Rae played alongside in his time at Cardiff City.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside Aaron Ramsay at a similar age when he was at Cardiff,” he said.

“They’re both very special talents.

“Aaron’s obviously moved on and this season has been outstanding.

“But Craig definitely has all that ability.

“He’s got such a really good chance of making it.”

Making more history in dark blue

Wighton made 14 appearances in his debut season, scoring twice, as Dundee clinched the Championship title and promotion to the Premiership.

Over the following two seasons Wighton found himself in and out of the team and was farmed out to the lower leagues, first with Brechin and then Raith Rovers.

Returning to the Dundee first team in the second half of the 2015/2016 season, Wighton scored in the 5-2 victory over Ross County in April 2016.

The striker wrote himself into Dundee folklore when he netted a 93rd-minute winner that officially relegated Dundee United in a 2-1 victory at Dens Park in May 2016.

Wighton is mobbed after scoring the goal that relegated Dundee United in 2016. Image: SNS.
Wighton is mobbed after scoring the goal that relegated Dundee United in 2016. Image: SNS.

United, who needed all three points to retain their Premiership status, took the lead through Edward Ofere early in the second half.

However, Kostadin Gadzhalov’s first goal for the Dark Blues tied the game at 1-1.

A draw would have been enough to relegate the Tangerines but Wighton added a second in injury time to rub salt into United’s wounds.

“It doesn’t get better than this as a Dundee fan,” he said.

“We knew before the game what the circumstances surrounding it were but the most important thing for us was getting the three points and we’re delighted to do that.

“All my family are massive Dundee fans and were at the game.

“I’m sure my goal will be talked about but, for me, it’s just another goal to add to the ones I’ve got for Dundee.”

To be the man who sealed United’s relegation was the stuff club legends are made of.

Wighton’s goal will never be forgotten.

Dundee FC supporters created their own memorial when a plaque commemorating what became known as the “Doon Derby” was found glued to a City Square bench.

However, not everyone was happy to see the tribute.

Dundee City Council workers removed the plaque which was professionally engraved.

East End Park goalscoring machine

Wighton – who played for Scotland at every age group from under-16s to under-21s – made more history in the summer of 2017.

The forward helped the national side’s under-20s defeat Brazil 1-0 in the prestigious Toulon tournament.

It was Scotland’s first victory over the mighty Brazil at any level.

After that incredible high, just a few short weeks later he endured a devastating low when he suffered the first serious injury of his career in an innocuous challenge in a bounce game.

Wighton scored eight goals in 92 appearances for Dundee before signing a three-year deal with Hearts who shelled out a six-figure sum of around £250,000.

Dunfermline's Craig Wighton is centre stage as he celebrates winning the league title in 2023. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline’s Craig Wighton is centre stage as he celebrates winning the league title in 2023. Image: SNS.

Wighton struggled at Tynecastle and enjoyed successful yet short loan spells at Arbroath and Dunfermline before signing for the Pars in the summer of 2021.

Wighton scored 20 goals in the 2022/23 season to become the first Dunfermline Athletic player to reach the milestone since Kevin Nisbet scored 23 in the 2019-20 season.

To cap off an excellent campaign, Dunfermline won the League One title and Wighton was awarded the League One Player of the Month award for April.

Wighton signed a new two-year contract with the Pars to remain at the club until 2025.

He aims to make more history at East End Park.

Tags

Conversation

More from Past Times

The former Monifieth station is a survivor of the Victorian era. Image: Birkhill SRPS Group.
Here's why the tale of Monifieth train station is a love story that's set…
William B Davis would light up the screen as one of TV's best baddies in The X-Files. Image: Shutterstock.
Cigarette Smoking Man William B Davis found fame in The X-Files and love in…
Dundee United manager Jim McLean with his son Gary and wife Doris, after turning down Rangers. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee United directors were in tears when Rangers tried to steal Jim McLean
The lorry in this picture from Arbroath Harbour in 1955 has a Liverpool registration but was operated by the Panmure Trading Company in Monikie. Image: Supplied.
Buckle up - we're heading for Arbroath in our gallery of lorry pictures
Andi Lothian sitting with a commissioned photograph of John Lennon. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.
Dundonian who coined ‘Beatlemania’ says Now and Then is ‘perfect finale’
An effigy of Guy Fawkes being burnt on a bonfire during a 5th of November bonfire night. Image: Shutterstock
Guy Fawkes: Is it time to 'forget, forget the fifth of November' in Tayside…
Big Daddy enters the Caird Hall in 1991 waving the Scottish flag. Image: DC Thomson.
When legends in leotards like Big Daddy brought wrestling to Dundee's Caird Hall
Duncan Ferguson hit the headlines on and off the field during his playing days.
Duncan Ferguson’s Dundee United days: From bar brawls to British record transfer
Allan Bryant and his father before his disappearance. Image: DC Thomson.
Allan Bryant: The crucial early days in what would become 10 years of agony…
Ralph Milne scores his brilliant second goal at Tannadice. Image: DC Thomson.
Ralph Milne saved Dundee United career with European Cup masterclass against Standard Liege

Conversation