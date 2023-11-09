Craig Wighton: When ‘Doon Derby’ hero made history as Dundee’s youngest goalscorer

Craig Wighton etched his name into the history books 10 years ago when he became Dundee FC’s youngest-ever scorer in a competitive match.

The striker was 16 years three months and 13 days old when he hit the net against Raith Rovers in a Scottish Championship match at Dens on November 9 2013.

It was just a shame he was too young to enjoy the man of the match Champagne.

Jocky Scott previously held the record after scoring the first and second of his 154 goals for the club in a 4-1 victory against city rivals Dundee United at Tannadice in 1964.

Jocky was 16 years seven months and 29 days old.

But for modern rules, Wighton also might have been the club’s youngest-ever player because manager John Brown wanted to give him a taste of first-team action aged 15.

Dundee born and bred, Wighton came through the youth system at his boyhood heroes and signed his first professional contract on his 16th birthday, on July 27 2013.

He was already making up for lost time when he made his competitive debut for the club as a substitute in a 2-0 victory over Cowdenbeath in October 2013.

A dream come true for teenage Craig Wighton

In only his second start for Dundee, dreams became reality for the 16-year-old Dark Blues fan with his family in the stand and his wee brother among the ball boys.

The visitors had no answer to Dundee’s whiz kid.

Early on, he swung over a superb cross but Ross Laidlaw produced a good stop to deny Peter MacDonald.

Ryan Conroy opened the scoring with a 20-yard free-kick after his first attempt was deemed to have been handled by Callum Booth, who was booked.

Two minutes later, the Raith left-back was sent off after blocking Nicky Riley.

And Wighton didn’t disappoint when the chance arrived four minutes into the second half.

Ryan Conroy dinked a ball in from the left and the unmarked Wighton headed back across Raith keeper Ross Laidlaw and into the bottom corner — a textbook finish.

The final score could have been much more convincing if Wighton’s strike partner Peter MacDonald’s eye been in.

Uncharacteristically, he passed up several opportunities and saw Laidlaw pull off two outstanding saves.

Dundee leapfrogged their visitors to go second in the Championship.

Wighton’s touch and technique were superb.

He was easily the game’s outstanding player.

But don’t for a minute think that was enough to get him off his post-match duties.

Because, despite all that, he still had Nicky Riley’s boots to clean.

Wighton was compared to Aaron Ramsey

“That was Craig’s first full game for us,” said manager John Brown.

“He just turned 16 in the summer. To play at this level, to be comfortable in possession and score a quality header — full credit to the boy.

“It was a real striker’s goal.

“He’s one of the best I’ve seen at that age and I’ve seen quite a lot of decent players come through the ranks.

“He has a great opportunity to move on to bigger and greater things.

“Clubs are looking for quality and the boy’s got that.

“It’s how he develops from here. It’s about getting consistency.”

His team-mate Gavin Rae said Wighton’s playing style reminded him of Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, who Rae played alongside in his time at Cardiff City.

“I was lucky enough to play alongside Aaron Ramsay at a similar age when he was at Cardiff,” he said.

“They’re both very special talents.

“Aaron’s obviously moved on and this season has been outstanding.

“But Craig definitely has all that ability.

“He’s got such a really good chance of making it.”

Making more history in dark blue

Wighton made 14 appearances in his debut season, scoring twice, as Dundee clinched the Championship title and promotion to the Premiership.

Over the following two seasons Wighton found himself in and out of the team and was farmed out to the lower leagues, first with Brechin and then Raith Rovers.

Returning to the Dundee first team in the second half of the 2015/2016 season, Wighton scored in the 5-2 victory over Ross County in April 2016.

The striker wrote himself into Dundee folklore when he netted a 93rd-minute winner that officially relegated Dundee United in a 2-1 victory at Dens Park in May 2016.

United, who needed all three points to retain their Premiership status, took the lead through Edward Ofere early in the second half.

However, Kostadin Gadzhalov’s first goal for the Dark Blues tied the game at 1-1.

A draw would have been enough to relegate the Tangerines but Wighton added a second in injury time to rub salt into United’s wounds.

“It doesn’t get better than this as a Dundee fan,” he said.

“We knew before the game what the circumstances surrounding it were but the most important thing for us was getting the three points and we’re delighted to do that.

“All my family are massive Dundee fans and were at the game.

“I’m sure my goal will be talked about but, for me, it’s just another goal to add to the ones I’ve got for Dundee.”

To be the man who sealed United’s relegation was the stuff club legends are made of.

Wighton’s goal will never be forgotten.

Dundee FC supporters created their own memorial when a plaque commemorating what became known as the “Doon Derby” was found glued to a City Square bench.

However, not everyone was happy to see the tribute.

Dundee City Council workers removed the plaque which was professionally engraved.

East End Park goalscoring machine

Wighton – who played for Scotland at every age group from under-16s to under-21s – made more history in the summer of 2017.

The forward helped the national side’s under-20s defeat Brazil 1-0 in the prestigious Toulon tournament.

It was Scotland’s first victory over the mighty Brazil at any level.

After that incredible high, just a few short weeks later he endured a devastating low when he suffered the first serious injury of his career in an innocuous challenge in a bounce game.

Wighton scored eight goals in 92 appearances for Dundee before signing a three-year deal with Hearts who shelled out a six-figure sum of around £250,000.

Wighton struggled at Tynecastle and enjoyed successful yet short loan spells at Arbroath and Dunfermline before signing for the Pars in the summer of 2021.

Wighton scored 20 goals in the 2022/23 season to become the first Dunfermline Athletic player to reach the milestone since Kevin Nisbet scored 23 in the 2019-20 season.

To cap off an excellent campaign, Dunfermline won the League One title and Wighton was awarded the League One Player of the Month award for April.

Wighton signed a new two-year contract with the Pars to remain at the club until 2025.

He aims to make more history at East End Park.