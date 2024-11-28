Manchester United boss called 1984 Dundee United clash ‘the best European tie I have ever seen’

The Battle of Britain contest between Dundee United and Manchester United in 1984 produced nine goals across two epic ties.

Football has a funny way of writing scripts.

A defeat against Roma in the European Cup semi-final denied the Tangerines a Battle of Britain contest against Liverpool for club football’s biggest trophy in May.

Jim McLean’s men returned to Europe the following season in the Uefa Cup.

United had beaten AIK Stockholm of Sweden 3-1 on aggregate and Austria’s LASK 7-2 over two legs to set up a third round clash against Ron Atkinson’s Red Devils.

Dundee United fans headed by air, road and rail

The first leg took place at Old Trafford on November 28 1984.

Two special trains and numerous coaches took 3,000 Arabs to Manchester.

Some 20 fans paid £150 to fly from Dundee Airport on a charter flight.

McLean oversaw the morning training session on the Old Trafford pitch and John Reilly and Alex Taylor replaced the injured Ralph Milne and Alex Taylor.

The 18 players lapped the park and the session finished with assistant manager Walter Smith and first team coach Gordon Wallace taking part in a 10-a-side game.

Manchester United captain Bryan Robson singled out Paul Sturrock as a threat.

“I’ve always been impressed with Sturrock,” said Robson.

“He is always looking for goals and we will have to give him particular attention.

“I’ll be happy if we win by two or three goals.

“That’s the target, but we must be careful not to give goals away.

“The top teams in Scotland play to a very high standard – and Dundee United are capable of going a long way in any competition.”

There was no fear factor for Jim McLean

Manchester United were unbeaten in 40 home matches at Old Trafford.

It didn’t impress McLean.

“Manchester United are no better than Aberdeen,” he said.

“And we never fear them.”

Manchester United midfielder Gordon Strachan played against United many times for Aberdeen and he was given added incentive by McLean’s statement.

“We are confident we will be in the quarter-finals and McLean won’t,” he said.

There were 48,278 inside Old Trafford for the Battle of Britain.

Dundee United’s goalkeeper, Hamish McAlpine, was the hero of the hour in his 50th European game with a dazzling display including a penalty save.

The 36-year-old veteran stood firm when those around him were wilting under the Manchester men’s vigorous onslaught in the first half.

Atkinson’s side dominated the first half and took the lead in the ninth minute.

Maurice Malpas had to handle to keep out Gordon McQueen’s header.

Gordon Strachan duly smashed home his seventh penalty of the season.

After that there were relentless waves of attacks and McAlpine made brilliant saves from John Gidman, Jesper Olsen and Arthur Albiston.

The Terrors were a different side after the break

McLean made a tactical switch at the break which made all the difference.

Full-backs Richard Gough and Maurice Malpas switched flanks.

Dundee United got the equaliser after 60 seconds.

Gough knocked down a free-kick from Eammon Bannon and captain Paul Hegarty scored with a first time shot from 12 yards past Gary Bailey.

It was a vital goal.

In those days, in the event that a two-legged home and away tie finished level, the team that had scored more away goals would progress.

Their joy was to be short lived, however.

Bryan Robson forced home a goal from Olsen’s free-kick three minutes later.

On the hour came the turning point.

Manchester United were awarded a penalty in the 59th minute when Hegarty inexplicably handled the ball when jumping with McQueen.

McAlpine went right and saved Strachan’s kick.

Dundee United went straight up the park and claimed a second away goal when Paul Sturrock latched on to a dangerous cross from Stuart Beedie to equalise.

McLean’s men finished in more confident mood.

Sturrock almost got a third goal for United in the closing stages.

Why was Jimmy Greaves’ name chanted?

Courier writer Tommy Gallacher watched from the press box.

He described the 2-2 draw as Dundee United’s “best away result ever in Europe”.

Gallacher said the yardstick of the result was the home fans leaving with 10 minutes to go while the Arabs were still there singing 30 minutes after the final whistle.

They chanted: “Are you watching, Jimmy Greaves?”

Greavsie used to joke about “Scotch goalies” being hopeless on his Saturday lunchtime show but even he couldn’t help but give McAlpine his nod of approval.

What did McAlpine think about his Old Trafford masterclass?

“It was just one of those nights when everything that was hit came my way.

“But I am pleased – it was about time I did something for the other lads because they have made it easy for me for a long time.”

The Manchester United manager was struggling to take it all in.

Atkinson said: “It was a brilliant game.

“In fact, it was the best European tie I have ever seen.

“We were in the driving seat to begin with, but we could have lost in the end.

“We have it all to do at Dundee.”

Dundee United would qualify with goalless draw…

The return leg took place on December 12 1984.

Tickets were £8 and £4 and the game was a 21,821 sell-out.

A 0-0 or 1-1 draw would have been enough for Dundee United to go through on away goals but McLean insisted he would not be playing for a draw.

“There is no way that we should be scared of them,” he said.

“They are not any better than Roma or Standard Liege and there will be no more pressure on our players than there was against these teams.”

The home side were confident having gone 13 European ties at Tannadice without a single defeat, scoring 33 goals in the process and conceding only three.

Both sides showed changes from the first leg at Old Trafford.

United had Gary McGinnis in the side for Stuart Beedie while Arnold Muhren and Frank Stapleton replaced Jesper Olsen and Norman Whiteside for the visitors.

Manchester United match not one for the faint-hearted

After 13 minutes David Narey, attempting to clear a centre from Gordon Strachan, handed Manchester United’s Mark Hughes a simple chance.

The Welshman scored from 12 yards.

Dundee United hauled themselves back into contention after 26 minutes.

Paul Sturrock played a ball to the far post for Davie Dodds to stab past Bailey.

Triumph turned to tragedy when Gary McGinnis headed into his own net following Strachan’s corner to give Manchester United the lead at the break.

McLean’s men fought back and Hegarty headed his 11th European goal after McQueen failed to clear a free kick from substitute Alex Taylor.

Then came the deflection that put Manchester United into the quarter-final.

A volley from Arnold Muhren struck Gordon McQueen and flew past McAlpine.

It was a cruel blow.

This time Dundee United could not come back.

Uefa Cup clash a game for the ages

“We have no excuses, and there are no sour grapes,” said McLean.

“Over the two games, Manchester United were the better team, and especially in the first half at Old Trafford.

“I hope they go on to win the cup.”

Atkinson said the tie was definitely not for those with a weak heart.

He was right.

It was one of football’s most memorable two-legged cup ties.

Football was the real winner.