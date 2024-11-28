Dune’s head chef Adam Kidd is St Andrews’ answer to The Bear

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dune’s head chef Adam Kidd is St Andrews’ answer to The Bear

At 26 years old, head chef Adam Kidd's passion for food and love of the kitchen has made him a Rising Star in the Dean Banks restaurant group.

Dune head chef Adam Kidd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dune head chef Adam Kidd. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
By Rachel Mcconachie

With tousled hair, lean frame, and steely gaze, Dune in St Andrews’ head chef Adam Kidd bears an uncanny resemblance to The Bear’s Jeremy Allen White.

Even down to the intense dedication and thrill for the high-energy chaos of the kitchen.

At the heart of Dune in St Andrews, 26-year-old Adam has brought a fresh, innovative approach to the seafood menu, driven by passion and grit.

“It’s a rush, isn’t it?” Kidd says with a grin, echoing the thrill of Carmy’s hectic culinary world in The Bear. “You need that chaos.’”

Jeremy Allen White as Carmy in The Bear.

Adam, originally from Inverkeithing, began washing dishes at age 16 at a café in Aberdour, McTaggarts, where he found himself naturally drawn to the pulse of kitchen life.

From dishwasher to culinary maverick

“I just enjoyed being in the kitchen,” he says. The café closed down, but the pull of the culinary world stayed with him through university in Dundee, where he initially pursued product design.

“I’d be at uni during the week, and then in the kitchen on weekends, thinking, ‘I love this.’ I didn’t want to sit in front of a computer the rest of my life,” he admits.

Head chef Adam Kidd holding a massive 12Kg Halibut
Head chef Adam Kidd ready to prepare a 12Kg Halibut. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

After university, Kidd felt the call of adventure and left for Sydney, Australia, armed with his chef’s knives.

“I went around some gastro pubs in Sydney, just working with beautiful Australian produce,” he says. “But I wasn’t really thinking about how far I could go with it yet.”

Returning home and finding a mentor

When Covid hit, Kidd returned to Scotland and dove headfirst into the culinary world, joining Dundee’s Malmaison.

There, he met chef Rory MacCrimmon, who became a mentor. Rory then brought Adam to The Adamson in St Andrews, where Kidd was immersed in American steakhouse-style cooking, blending high-quality seafood and meats.

“I cut my teeth there,” Adam says, “working up through the ranks.”

His connection with celebrated chef Dean Banks followed soon after.

Looking down to the bar from the upstairs seating area in Dune. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“Someone from Dean Banks got in touch with me right before Dune opened,” Kidd says.

“Dean personally taught me a lot, there was constant advice and hands-on training.

“When we opened Dune, it was just the two of us in the kitchen for the first week or so. That was intense.”

Navigating challenges and reinventing concepts

As Adam stepped into a leadership role at Dune, the journey was anything but straightforward.

Like Carmy’s struggles to find the right balance at The Bear, Dune’s original concept as a small plates restaurant didn’t initially take off.

“Dean is a businessman as well as a chef,” Adam explains. “He’s not afraid to switch things up if a concept isn’t working.’”

Francisco Martins serving lobster rolls at the Dune kiosk. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

And change it they did. The shift to a seafood-focused menu and a lobster roll shack brought an immediate rush of new customers.

“As soon as we moved to seafood, it took off,” Adam recalls.

The new direction has made Dune a hit with locals, tourists, and students.

What’s life like in the kitchen?

Adam’s kitchen crew works in sync, sharing respect and avoiding the stereotypical “screaming chef” environment often depicted in restaurant dramas.

“I’ve been lucky,” he says. “We operate more on respect and organisation. Chefs only yell when they’re not in control. If you’re in control, everyone stays calm.”

With a steady team behind him, Adam has turned Dune into a welcoming, lively spot that balances quality with a relaxed vibe.

Head chef Adam Kidd runs a calm and organised kitchen. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Quite the opposite of Carmy’s chaotic scenes in The Bear, so skill and looks is really where the comparison ends.

“We’ve got a great cocktail bar and drinks that draw students in,” he says.

“We’ve got regulars and locals coming in, and there was one couple who came back three times in a week. It’s great to see people loving the food that much.”

Balancing career and family

Despite the demanding hours, Kidd makes time for life outside the kitchen. “I always get the same two days off a week,” he says, which allows him to spend time with his girlfriend Sophie.

Adam also speaks warmly about his family’s support. “My dad works abroad, but whenever he’s home, he comes in. It’s nice to have them taste my food and show them what I’ve been doing. I think they’re pretty proud.”

With his eyes set on accolades, Adam sees a bright future for himself at Dune and beyond.

The recently introduced seafood boil at Dune. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

“We just won Newcomer of the Year at the SLTN Awards, which is a great start,” he says.

“I’d love to bring in a couple of rosettes to Dune. Long-term, I’d like to explore some Michelin-starred kitchens, to see what incredible things are being done at that level.”

Adam Kidd’s journey is still unfolding and is a testament to hard work, passion, and the powerful draw of the kitchen.

“It’s all about passion,” he reflects. “If I wasn’t invested in the food we’re serving, I’d probably bail. But when you love it – when you really love it – it’s where you want to be.”

Conversation