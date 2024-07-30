Why new St Andrews seafood shack serving lobster rolls is so popular

The new seafood shack, from MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, has had folk queueing down the street in St Andrews.

Having spotted a gap in the market for takeaway seafood in the Fife town, Dean constructed the lobster shack in his back garden last Monday.

Since setting up outside Dean Banks’ bar and restaurant, Dune, the shack has been a hit.

“On Monday afternoon, I was in my garden painting that sign,” Dean laughs.

“We launched it at 1pm on Wednesday and we were sold out within a few hours.

“People have been absolutely loving it.”

Dune is already well-known for its seafood offering, serving up dishes like the octopus hot dog and baked scallops.

But the new seafood shack has “tripled business”, says Dean.

“It’s a more approachable concept for people,” he says, “especially as seafood is always so expensive.

“Plus we’re right on the coastline. Seafood comes hand in hand with the town.”

Why are the lobster rolls so popular?

The lobster rolls are made with fresh lobster from Yule Fisheries in Arbroath; direct, says Dean, from the boat to the restaurant.

He tells me: “The lobster gets steamed off, picked down, then we put a nice bit of crème fraiche in there, some spring onion, a bit of chipotle and fresh lemon.

“Then we put it in a lovely buttery brioche bun.”

The new seafood shack also serves trout pastrami bagels.

This consists of Scottish trout and crème fraiche, salad and pickled cucumber.

Francisco Martins, Dean’s 14-year-old stepson, has been manning the seafood shack on North Street, St Andrews.

“People are really into it,” he says.

“I think the good weather the last few days has helped too.

“Because it’s takeaway, people can buy it, then go take a walk down to the beach and enjoy their lobster roll while watching the view.”

What did I think of the lobster roll from the St Andrews seafood shack?

I headed along to try one of the lobster rolls at the weekend.

St Andrews was gloriously sunny: a perfect setting for enjoying some fresh seafood.

We brought our lobster rolls to St Salvator’s Quadrangle, and sat on a bench there to eat them.

These were delicious, not to mention huge.

The brioche bun was soft and fluffy, and there was plenty of lobster. The £10 price tag felt a lot more reasonable once I got my hands on it and felt the weight of the roll.

The crunchy addition of greens, the bed of lettuce and spring onion on top, added dimension so that the creamy lobster filling didn’t become sickly.

I can see why Dean Banks’ lobster rolls keep selling out. They’re priced well and stuffed with filling. It’s a luxurious form of street food which seems befitting of St Andrews.

The seafood shack outside Dune will be open during the summer months for now.

The menu may expand to include dishes like crab bisque.