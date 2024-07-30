Why new St Andrews seafood shack serving lobster rolls is so popular

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Why new St Andrews seafood shack serving lobster rolls is so popular

The seafood shack at Dune, St Andrews, serves lobster rolls and trout pastrami bagels.

Francisco Martins, stepson of award-winning chef Dean Banks, has been serving customers in the St Andrews seafood shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Francisco Martins, stepson of award-winning chef Dean Banks, has been serving customers in the St Andrews seafood shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
By Joanna Bremner

The new seafood shack, from MasterChef: The Professionals finalist Dean Banks, has had folk queueing down the street in St Andrews.

Having spotted a gap in the market for takeaway seafood in the Fife town, Dean constructed the lobster shack in his back garden last Monday.

Since setting up outside Dean Banks’ bar and restaurant, Dune, the shack has been a hit.

“On Monday afternoon, I was in my garden painting that sign,” Dean laughs.

“We launched it at 1pm on Wednesday and we were sold out within a few hours.

“People have been absolutely loving it.”

The new seafood shack at Dune, St Andrews, ran by chef Dean Banks.
The new seafood shack at Dune, St Andrews, ran by chef Dean Banks. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

Dune is already well-known for its seafood offering, serving up dishes like the octopus hot dog and baked scallops.

But the new seafood shack has “tripled business”, says Dean.

“It’s a more approachable concept for people,” he says, “especially as seafood is always so expensive.

“Plus we’re right on the coastline. Seafood comes hand in hand with the town.”

Why are the lobster rolls so popular?

The lobster rolls are made with fresh lobster from Yule Fisheries in Arbroath; direct, says Dean, from the boat to the restaurant.

He tells me: “The lobster gets steamed off, picked down, then we put a nice bit of crème fraiche in there, some spring onion, a bit of chipotle and fresh lemon.

“Then we put it in a lovely buttery brioche bun.”

Two lobster rolls (a bun with lettuce and a creamy lobster filling) held out in front of a blackboard sign.
The lobster rolls are filled with lobster from Arbroath. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

The new seafood shack also serves trout pastrami bagels.

This consists of Scottish trout and crème fraiche, salad and pickled cucumber.

Francisco Martins, Dean’s 14-year-old stepson, has been manning the seafood shack on North Street, St Andrews.

“People are really into it,” he says.

Francisco Martins stands to the right of the St Andrews seafood shack, holding two lobster rolls.
Francisco Martins has been serving up lobster rolls at the seafood shack. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

“I think the good weather the last few days has helped too.

“Because it’s takeaway, people can buy it, then go take a walk down to the beach and enjoy their lobster roll while watching the view.”

What did I think of the lobster roll from the St Andrews seafood shack?

I headed along to try one of the lobster rolls at the weekend.

St Andrews was gloriously sunny: a perfect setting for enjoying some fresh seafood.

We brought our lobster rolls to St Salvator’s Quadrangle, and sat on a bench there to eat them.

A lobster roll from the St Andrews seafood shack, inside a white takeaway box.
One of the lobster rolls from the new seafood shack in St Andrews. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson

These were delicious, not to mention huge.

The brioche bun was soft and fluffy, and there was plenty of lobster. The £10 price tag felt a lot more reasonable once I got my hands on it and felt the weight of the roll.

The crunchy addition of greens, the bed of lettuce and spring onion on top, added dimension so that the creamy lobster filling didn’t become sickly.

I can see why Dean Banks’ lobster rolls keep selling out. They’re priced well and stuffed with filling. It’s a luxurious form of street food which seems befitting of St Andrews.

The seafood shack outside Dune will be open during the summer months for now.

The menu may expand to include dishes like crab bisque.

