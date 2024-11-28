Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area’s 7,700 council homes?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area’s 7,700 council homes?

Council chiefs say they are considering a direct labour force to tackle jobs for tenants.

By Graham Brown
A council-run team of trades for repairs to local authority homes is being considered. Image: Shutterstock
A dedicated team of trades could be drafted in to take care of repairs to Angus Council’s 7,700 council houses.

The council-run repairs outfit is one of the options being considered as part of a major focus on how the authority looks after its tenants and social housing stock.

The issue of how quickly repairs are carried out remains high up the complaints list for many local rent-payers.

And it comes just two years after a national contractor pulled the plug on a three-year, £10 million repairs contract just 10 months into the deal.

Talks with other areas which operate successful direct labour organisations (DLOs) have already taken place.

Major challenges facing council housing service

The DLO idea was floated during a wide-ranging communities committee discussion of the authority’s strategic housing investment plans.

It touched on areas including tenant participation, new build programmes and significant challenges around staffing and finance.

Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim Independent councillor Serena Cowdy said the repairs issue regularly features in her workload.

“From my experience of dealing with constituents the contract issue does come up a lot for various reasons,” she said.

Angus councillor Serena Cowdy.
Arbroath West, Letham and Friockheim councillor Serena Cowdy. Image: Supplied.

“I’ve often thought there was argument for building a core team within the council again of tradespeople who can take on some of these jobs.

“I know there’s lots of challenges around that, but I wonder if that conversation’s being had and if more exploration could be done on that.”

Angus in talks with other areas

Housing projects team leader Euan McCallum told Ms Cowdy it was already under consideration.

“As part of the options appraisal for the delivery of the repairs service going forward we’ve had discussions with a number of local authorities,” he said.

“We’ve targeted against those that are high performing in terms of repairs, nearby or similar in scale.

“So we’ve spoken to Aberdeenshire Council, Perth and Kinross, Moray, Dundee and also North Lanarkshire.

“We’ve been casting the net pretty wide.”

He added: “I think that’s a message we’ve heard consistently; that a DLO model, or a hybrid DLO, is something that’s successful in other areas.

“The thing that’s the bigger issue behind that is how we would build it.

“But I can absolutely confirm it’s something we’re looking at as part of the options appraisal.”

In 2022, the tenant repairs programme was plunged into crisis when Airdrie-based MPS pulled out of its council contract.

The three-year responsive repairs and change of tenancy works contract went live in spring 2021.

A dedicated housing repairs call centre was set up as part of the scheme.

But MPS invoked a back-out clause in the contract, which covered homes in Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

It left a mountain of repairs which had built up during the Covid pandemic.

