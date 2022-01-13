Angus Council tenants face repairs nightmare after firm back out of £10m contract

An error occurred. Please try again.

Angus faces a council housing crisis after a national firm pulled the plug just ten months into a showpiece £10 million three-year repair contract.

MPS was due to look after homes in Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

It was part of a new arrangement launched last April for the authority’s stock of more than 7,000 homes.

But less than a year after the council fanfared the scheme and the launch of a repairs hotline for tenants, Airdrie-based MPS has backed out.

One councillor has aired “grave concerns” over the situation.

Brechin and Edzell Conservative councillor Gavin Nicol said a “mountain of repairs” has built up during the pandemic.

“This is bad news for our tenants and it’s something we need to get sorted out very quickly,” he said.

What did the MPS deal involve?

The council’s three-year contract for Responsive Repairs and Change of Tenancy works went live in spring 2021.

Under the new arrangements, repairs were to be carried out by two contractors.

MPS had responsibility for Montrose, Brechin, Forfar and Kirriemuir.

Derek McNulty Joinery & Building Contractors cover Arbroath, Carnoustie and Monifieth. That contract remains in place.

At the time, Angus Council set up a dedicated housing repairs call centre to “enhance the overall customer experience”.

But it’s believed MPS exercised a 12-week back-out clause put in place to allow either party to terminate the arrangement.

It is part of the Mears Group.

The company provides planned and cyclical maintenance to more than 100 local authorities and housing providers nationwide.

Concerns over impact on Angus Council housing

Councillor Nicol worked as a clerk of works and housing inspector for the authority before being elected as a councillor.

“This was exactly what I dealt with before I became a councillor,” he said.

“So I know how much of an impact this will have on our tenants.

“We have good tenants – and we must look after them properly.

“And it’s not a council house to them, it’s their home.

“A repair can be anything from a broken door handle to a ceiling coming in.

“And faults like leaks or broken windows can cause a huge amount of stress and upset.

“We already have a huge backlog of repairs because the pandemic meant only emergencies were being tackled.

“But seemingly minor problems quickly become emergencies if they are not dealt with.”

‘Construction industry looks very different’

He added: “I’ve got grave concerns that we might see the contractors dragging their feet on this and the situation will get worse.

“And I’m asking what the arrangement will be for appointing a new contractor – if it has to be a blank sheet exercise that could take a long time.

“The whole construction industry looks very different than what it was at the start of the pandemic.

“And we are all aware of rises in the cost of materials. I don’t know what effect that will have in terms of getting someone new in and trying to get caught up on repairs.

“But there’s already a huge backlog and repairs are coming in daily.”

A council spokesperson said: “One of Angus Council’s unplanned maintenance contractors, MPS, have formally given the council notice they will no longer be involved with the contract after March 31 2022.

“MPS currently cover housing repairs in the Montrose, Brechin, Forfar, and Kirriemuir areas. “Consequently, the council are taking steps to minimise any disruption to services.”

And it said it was “working to provide continuity of service after MPS withdraw from the contract”.

They added: “The council will keep tenants informed when updates are available.”

MPS have not yet responded to a request for comment.

Are you an Angus Council tenant who has a story to tell about an overdue repair to your home?

Get in touch by emailing gbrown@dctmedia.co.uk