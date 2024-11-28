Perthshire woman’s acupuncture record attempt in memory of late mum

A Perthshire wellness coach will attempt an acupuncture world record next week to raise awareness of addiction and mental health.

Holistic therapist Lynn Erasmus hopes to give 40 people the traditional Chinese medicine therapy in just one hour at a fundraising event in Perth on Friday, December 6.

Lynn, 44 – a recovering alcoholic – will use NADA acupuncture, which focuses on five points in the ear and is said to calm the nervous system, promote relaxation, help alleviate anxiety and reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

She has recruited a few volunteers to help her sterilise more than 200 needles but will carry out each of the acupuncture treatments solo, before leading a guided meditation.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Lynn via her website lynnerasmus.com.

Childhood trauma led her to the bottle

The unique event is in memory of Lynn’s mother Mary, who died by suicide when she was just five-years-old. December 6 would have been her 68th birthday.

The trauma Lynn experienced a small child saw her turn to alcohol in her teens and she struggled with addiction for two decades until discovering hypnosis and acupuncture.

Since moving to Scotland from South Africa in 2020, she has become a certified acupuncturist and offers trauma-informed training programmes to organisations and individuals.

The mother-of-two, who now lives in Perth, said: “I am doing this in memory of my mum, Mary, who committed suicide when I was a young girl. I chose her birthday as it is a day I like to remember her.

“Her death was a deeply traumatic experience for me and one that had a profound effect on my life growing up and led to a battle with addiction.

“I was just nine when I had my first glass of wine and drank heavily from my mid-teens. It was a way to escape my trauma.

“My drinking got worse in my twenties and by my thirties my mental health was at an all-time low. I was starting to feel suicidal and did not want history to repeat itself.

“I started a form of hypnosis to try and quit and with the support of my family I was able to do it. I soon found acupuncture and was amazed by its affects – it was profound and just seemed to stimulate a sense of calm in my body.

Event will raise funds for charity

“Now, I work hard to help others discovers the benefits of acupuncture and meditation. I want to reach as many people as I can and I hope this record attempt will encourage new people to try it. I want to help remove the stigma and shame of asking for help.

“I am looking for people with both internal and external battles to come along and take part.”

She added: “My mother-in-law sadly passed away from cancer this year so I am also doing this in her memory. She was a big support to me.”

The event at Ramana Wellness Centre on Perth’s York Place will start at 5.30pm and finish around 7.30pm. The record attempt will take place between 6pm and 7pm.

People taking part are asked to make a donation and Lynn hopes to raise £1,111 for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.