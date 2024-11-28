Perthshire woman’s acupuncture record attempt in memory of late mum

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Perthshire woman’s acupuncture record attempt in memory of late mum

Holistic therapist Lynn Erasmus hopes to give 40 people acupuncture in just one hour

By Kirsten Johnson
Lynn Erasmus
Recovering alcoholic Lynn Erasmus believes in the benefits of acupuncture for addiction. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

A Perthshire wellness coach will attempt an acupuncture world record next week to raise awareness of addiction and mental health.

Holistic therapist Lynn Erasmus hopes to give 40 people the traditional Chinese medicine therapy in just one hour at a fundraising event in Perth on Friday, December 6.

Lynn, 44 – a recovering alcoholic – will use NADA acupuncture, which focuses on five points in the ear and is said to calm the nervous system, promote relaxation, help alleviate anxiety and reduce withdrawal symptoms and cravings.

She has recruited a few volunteers to help her sterilise more than 200 needles but will carry out each of the acupuncture treatments solo, before leading a guided meditation.

Anyone interested in taking part should contact Lynn via her website lynnerasmus.com.

Childhood trauma led her to the bottle

The unique event is in memory of Lynn’s mother Mary, who died by suicide when she was just five-years-old. December 6 would have been her 68th birthday.

The trauma Lynn experienced a small child saw her turn to alcohol in her teens and she struggled with addiction for two decades until discovering hypnosis and acupuncture.

Since moving to Scotland from South Africa in 2020, she has become a certified acupuncturist and offers trauma-informed training programmes to organisations and individuals.

Lynn practising for the event
Lynn is attempting a first-of-its-kind acupuncture record. Image: Lynn Erasmus

The mother-of-two, who now lives in Perth, said: “I am doing this in memory of my mum, Mary, who committed suicide when I was a young girl. I chose her birthday as it is a day I like to remember her.

“Her death was a deeply traumatic experience for me and one that had a profound effect on my life growing up and led to a battle with addiction.

“I was just nine when I had my first glass of wine and drank heavily from my mid-teens. It was a way to escape my trauma.

“My drinking got worse in my twenties and by my thirties my mental health was at an all-time low. I was starting to feel suicidal and did not want history to repeat itself.

“I started a form of hypnosis to try and quit and with the support of my family I was able to do it. I soon found acupuncture and was amazed by its affects – it was profound and just seemed to stimulate a sense of calm in my body.

Event will raise funds for charity

“Now, I work hard to help others discovers the benefits of acupuncture and meditation. I want to reach as many people as I can and I hope this record attempt will encourage new people to try it. I want to help remove the stigma and shame of asking for help.

“I am looking for people with both internal and external battles to come along and take part.”

She added: “My mother-in-law sadly passed away from cancer this year so I am also doing this in her memory. She was a big support to me.”

The event at Ramana Wellness Centre on Perth’s York Place will start at 5.30pm and finish around 7.30pm. The record attempt will take place between 6pm and 7pm.

People taking part are asked to make a donation and Lynn hopes to raise £1,111 for NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation.

More from News

The entrance to the Rosyth Co-op has been taped off. Image: Neil Henderson/DC Thomson
Rosyth Co-op shut as shop taped off
Breaking news
Major disruption to Tayside and Stirling trains due to blocked railway line
Bryan Ash
Angus man stabbed teen with screwdriver and stamped on his head
Jamie Daniels in his Dundee flat where water regularly pours in. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Dundee student left with water pouring through ceiling and mushrooms growing inside flat
Police car
Driver led 70mph city chase then told police 'you are s**t drivers'
The proposed Sainsbury's supermarket site at Feus, Auchterarder. Image: Google Street View
Perthshire Planning Ahead: Fears over Auchterarder Sainsbury's and Apex Pitlochry housing
Charlie Smith from Forfar, who has died aged 11. Image: Liam Smith
Forfar boy who twice beat cancer and survived cardiac arrest dies aged 11
2
St Pius Primary School. Image: DC Thomson.
Dundee primary school closure plans still on as new consultation dates revealed
The 18th tee at Caird Park. Image: DC Thomson.
Caird Park golf course and Broughty Castle closure recommendation branded 'disgraceful'
5
A council-run team of trades for repairs to local authority homes is being considered. Image: Shutterstock
Could Angus build its own in-house hit squad to repair the area's 7,700 council…

Conversation