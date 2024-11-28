How did I get on at Dundee festive wreath-making class?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
How did I get on at Dundee festive wreath-making class?

Festive wreath-making classes are all the rage these days - so I headed along to Urban Botanicals on Perth Road to give it a go.

Urban Botanicals has been hosting wreath-making classes for seven years. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

It was a conversation with a colleague that inspired me to Google search: “wreath-making classes in Dundee”.

She told me she and her friend booked a workshop every year.

According to the aforementioned Google search, wreath-making workshops are a big thing now.

Urban Botanicals owner Susan Ranstead showed me how to make a bow for my wreath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

They’re everywhere, from local garden centres and plant shops to pubs and cafes.

Perth Road florist, Urban Botanicals, also hosts regular classes over the festive period.

Tempted by the sound of “seasonal nibbles and mulled apple”, I quickly booked a £68 spot at its next event.

What happened at festive wreath-making class in Dundee?

Bedecked in garlands and lit up by fairy lights, Urban Botanicals offered a cosy and festive reprieve after I had battled my way through Storm Bert to get there.

Owner Susan Ranstead took over the unit last year and has refurbished it beautifully, with smoky green walls, a deep butler sink, rustic wooden shelves and piles of luscious plants and dried flowers.

We enjoyed warm mulled apple juice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

The classes, she told me while I hung my coat up to dry, run every weekend throughout December.

After the arrival of my classmates Beth and Catherine Thomson, the fun began.

‘Nobody leaves with a bad wreath’

Assuring us that “nobody leaves with a bad wreath”, Susan tipped out a bag of moss and demonstrated how we should attach this to our copper wire frames.

The foliage base acts as a water source for the greenery, she explained, which keeps the wreath fresh for longer.

Done correctly, they should last until January.

I was joined by Beth Thomson (left) and Catherine Thomson (right) at the wreath-making workshop. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Following her instructions, I took a clump of moss, laid it down on the frame and secured it with wire.

Next, it was time to build up the green base.

Another bin liner appeared and Susan poured out a collection of beautiful greenery, including long pine, conifer, spruce and hemlock – much of which had been collected from her garden.

We created little bundles of the leaves and attached them to the mossy frame with more wire.

We decorated our wreaths with a range of dried plants. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Then, with an ominous word of warning from Susan (“Be careful. This is lethal. It will make you bleed,”) a pile of holly branches was laid before us.

Nervous but determined, I delicately cut a few sprigs and attached them to my wreath. It wouldn’t be a Proper Wreath without holly, I don’t think.

Finally, it was time to decorate our wreaths.

Putting the finishing touches on our Christmas wreaths

Susan told us we could pick whatever we wanted from the shelves.

Like kids in a candy shop, we eyed up the tall glass jars filled with decorations: orange slices, artichokes, cotton flowers, barley, cinnamon sticks.

After pinning, wiring and glueing all of the above to my wreath – it was complete.

I was chuffed with my finished wreath. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

As the class came to an end, a plate of sweet treats from M&S (it doesn’t get much more Christmassy than that, does it?) appeared.

We also enjoyed delicious homemade mulled apple juice.

I can see why wreath-making classes are enjoying a rise in popularity.

Some of the sweet treats on offer. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Not only do you have a fun time learning a creative skill and meeting new people, you get to take a lovely wreath home with you too.

You can buy a ticket for a wreath-making masterclass at Urban Botanicals here.

