How did I get on at Dundee festive wreath-making class?

It was a conversation with a colleague that inspired me to Google search: “wreath-making classes in Dundee”.

She told me she and her friend booked a workshop every year.

According to the aforementioned Google search, wreath-making workshops are a big thing now.

They’re everywhere, from local garden centres and plant shops to pubs and cafes.

Perth Road florist, Urban Botanicals, also hosts regular classes over the festive period.

Tempted by the sound of “seasonal nibbles and mulled apple”, I quickly booked a £68 spot at its next event.

What happened at festive wreath-making class in Dundee?

Bedecked in garlands and lit up by fairy lights, Urban Botanicals offered a cosy and festive reprieve after I had battled my way through Storm Bert to get there.

Owner Susan Ranstead took over the unit last year and has refurbished it beautifully, with smoky green walls, a deep butler sink, rustic wooden shelves and piles of luscious plants and dried flowers.

The classes, she told me while I hung my coat up to dry, run every weekend throughout December.

After the arrival of my classmates Beth and Catherine Thomson, the fun began.

‘Nobody leaves with a bad wreath’

Assuring us that “nobody leaves with a bad wreath”, Susan tipped out a bag of moss and demonstrated how we should attach this to our copper wire frames.

The foliage base acts as a water source for the greenery, she explained, which keeps the wreath fresh for longer.

Done correctly, they should last until January.

Following her instructions, I took a clump of moss, laid it down on the frame and secured it with wire.

Next, it was time to build up the green base.

Another bin liner appeared and Susan poured out a collection of beautiful greenery, including long pine, conifer, spruce and hemlock – much of which had been collected from her garden.

We created little bundles of the leaves and attached them to the mossy frame with more wire.

Then, with an ominous word of warning from Susan (“Be careful. This is lethal. It will make you bleed,”) a pile of holly branches was laid before us.

Nervous but determined, I delicately cut a few sprigs and attached them to my wreath. It wouldn’t be a Proper Wreath without holly, I don’t think.

Finally, it was time to decorate our wreaths.

Putting the finishing touches on our Christmas wreaths

Susan told us we could pick whatever we wanted from the shelves.

Like kids in a candy shop, we eyed up the tall glass jars filled with decorations: orange slices, artichokes, cotton flowers, barley, cinnamon sticks.

After pinning, wiring and glueing all of the above to my wreath – it was complete.

As the class came to an end, a plate of sweet treats from M&S (it doesn’t get much more Christmassy than that, does it?) appeared.

We also enjoyed delicious homemade mulled apple juice.

I can see why wreath-making classes are enjoying a rise in popularity.

Not only do you have a fun time learning a creative skill and meeting new people, you get to take a lovely wreath home with you too.

You can buy a ticket for a wreath-making masterclass at Urban Botanicals here.