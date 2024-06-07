‘I help people transform their trauma into happily ever after in Perth and beyond’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
‘I help people transform their trauma into happily ever after in Perth and beyond’

Lynn Erasmus, who is originally from South Africa, gave her first TEDx talk on overcoming trauma at St Andrews University in March this year.

Perthshire acupuncturist Lynn Erasmus came to terms with her own trauma to help others.
Perthshire acupuncturist Lynn Erasmus came to terms with her own trauma to help others. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
By Debbie Clarke

Lynn Erasmus has experienced a lot of trauma in her life.

The 43-year-old, who lives in Perthshire, has battled postnatal depression, alcoholism, burnout, suicidal thoughts as well as heartache in childhood.

Now today she is channelling all those experiences into helping others who are trying to overcome their own traumas by becoming an acupuncturist in Perthshire and offering certified trauma-informed training programmes to organisations and individuals.

And earlier this year she also gave her first TEDx talk on overcoming trauma at St Andrews University.

A TEDx Talk is a showcase for speakers presenting great ideas in under 18 minutes.

“I went on this journey of self-discovery, becoming self-aware and then I started researching ways to remain sober and positive,” she says.

“As a result I manifested incredible things and my life changed for the better. But it wasn’t easy.

“This is why I now feel this is my purpose in life – to help people transform their trauma into happily ever after.

Lynn, from <yoastmark class=

“We have all experienced trauma in one way or another, but most have not had a guide to help them through it.

“This is why I am now passionate about what I do.”

Accident triggered depression

Born and raised in South Africa, Lynn graduated from university with a degree in journalism in 2010, aged 27 with a two-year-old child to care for, Liam, 15.

She then went on to start a community newspaper in Nelson Mandela Bay which she ran for six years.

In 2014, Lynn was pregnant with her second child and it became a busy time as she juggled work with moving house.

She had her daughter Ravenna, 9, in July 2014 and took two months off work.

Lynn experienced postnatal depression after the birth of her daughter.
Lynn, who lives in Perthshire, experienced postnatal depression after the birth of her daughter. Image: Lynn Erasmus.

But just as she was due to return, she had an accident which triggered a mental health crisis.

“I was just stepping off a step into my garden and it was an area where we were making a patio,” she says.

“We had been laying bricks which hadn’t quite settled yet so when I stepped on it, it gave way and I ended up breaking my leg in three places.

“I couldn’t do anything for two months and that was what triggered everything for me.

“I ended up really depressed and I had never really experienced depression until then.”

For the next couple of years she carried on with work and family life.

But all the time she felt like she was living under a cloud.

“It was just the heaviness,” she explains.

“I am a naturally happy person and optimistic.

“But over those two years I was getting worse.

“I was basically drinking alcohol every day – I would have beer during the day and then at 3 or 4pm in the afternoon I would start having wine.

“To the outside world I was happy, yet the minute I would come home the unhappiness would come out.”

“I would secretly wait until everyone had gone to bed and then I would go outside and phone a suicide helpline while drinking wine.

“It was such a shameful experience for me.”

Being diagnosed with postnatal depression

Eventually she decided to get help and went to the doctor who put her on anti-depressants.

“I didn’t feel relieved to get the diagnosis of postnatal depression, I just felt shame.

“I thought it was an achievement to be able to carry all these troubles and struggles around by myself.”

In September 2016, Lynn suffered extreme burnout as she was trying to save her newspaper from closure and eventually admitted defeat, closing it a year later, as she says: “It felt like a loss of my identity.”

At this time Lynn’s husband Daniel, 43, also confronted her about her alcoholism and told her enough was enough.

“He told me he couldn’t live like this anymore as it was really impacting the family. He said it is either us or the wine – you need to decide.

“It took me another year to work through it, but eventually, on September 3 2017 I decided to stop drinking.”

Reaching a turning point

On that day Lynn quit drinking alcohol and smoking and since then she hasn’t looked back.

“That was massive for me. It was pure bliss and felt very freeing not to have to drink every day and not feel ashamed of my actions.

“The next month, in October, a friend of mine started doing morning meditation and I started doing it with her.

“By doing these visualisations I had such clarity of thought and that’s when the self-love journey began.

“It was time to face the music and deal with my mother’s suicide which happened when I was five-and-a-half.

Lynn when she was aged 2 with her mum, Marie, and sister, Liezel, 5
Lynn when she was aged 2 with her mum, Marie, and sister, Liezel, 5. Image: Lynn Erasmus.

“I hadn’t realised that all of this had led me down a dark path of self-destruction.

“I told myself a lie from a young age – that I wasn’t good enough and I wasn’t worth loving – because if your own mother can’t love you, then who can?

“But I became unstoppable when I stopped drinking and re-learned how to love myself.”

Moving to Scotland

At the end of 2019, the family moved to the Netherlands.

But they weren’t able to settle there, so they ended up coming to Scotland in May 2020.

Lynn, her husband Daniel and their two children
Lynn, who battled alcoholism and postnatal depression, is pictured with her husband Daniel and their two children now live in Perthshire. Image: Lynn Erasmus.

Lynn then ended up writing a book about her journey of self-discovery.

She says: “My husband encouraged me to start writing, which initially was just to serve as a way to purge all the old feelings and emotions.

“But after a while, I realised this was a book and I took it more seriously.

“I carried on writing that book until the end of December 2020 when we were living in Scotland – and self-published ‘Break Those Damn Rules’.

“This was my promise to myself that I will help people overcome challenges and show them how to turn them into opportunities – transforming trauma into happily ever after.”

This then became the title of her first TEDx talk she delivered in St Andrews University in March this year.

Becoming an acupuncturist

In 2019 Lynn tried acupuncture which was specifically designed to help people with anxiety and addiction.

She found it made an incredible difference to her wellbeing.

Lynn, who is based in Perthshire, has battled postnatal depression and alcoholism.
Lynn, who is based in Perthshire, has battled postnatal depression and alcoholism. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“The results in me were incredible,” the Perthshire businesswoman says.

“My personality changed. I had quite a lot of anger inside me and had a very short fuse.

“But after having regular acupuncture, that anger dissipated. It just seemed to stimulate a sense of calm in my body.”

After seeing the benefits first hand she decided to train to become an acupuncturist and now works for her company, the Pathfinder, from the Ramana Wellness Centre in Perthshire.

And last year she trained to become a certified trauma-informed coach and hypnotherapist after completing online programmes.

“I then started offering group acupuncture with guided meditations which helps people to calm their nervous system and let go of old thoughts and limiting beliefs.”

“I have experienced my own trauma and found a way to overcome it. So now I feel my life’s purpose is to help others who have also experienced it and try to make a difference.”

