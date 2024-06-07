Sheriff rejects Blairgowrie benefit cheat’s request to take time off curfew for holiday in Turkey

A sheriff has blasted a £40k benefits cheat from Blairgowrie who asked for her curfew order to be relaxed so she could go on holiday to Turkey.

Pensioner Suzanne Gillman narrowly avoided a prison sentence earlier this year after she admitted conning taxpayers over a seven-year period.

The 66-year-old was caught claiming unemployment benefits while she was working at Dundee jewellery store Beaverbrooks.

She was sentenced to unpaid work and a 12-month restriction of liberty order, meaning she must stay home between 8pm and 6.30am each night.

In March, she was allowed to come off her curfew for seven days so she could visit her father and daughter in England.

Sheriff Jennifer Bain granted the application but told her: “This is not something that is done as a matter of course.”

Just weeks after returning from her last trip, Gillman returned to Perth Sheriff Court with a new request to get off her tag for a further 25 days.

This time she was given short shrift by the sheriff, who reminded her that she had been very nearly sent to jail.

Birthday present

The court heard Gillman wanted four days off to visit her dad in Northumberland over the Father’s Day weekend.

She wanted to visit him again for five days in August to celebrate his 95th birthday.

Gillman wanted six more days in June to travel to Hull and see a daughter who was battling a serious illness.

Solicitor Pauline Cullerton said her client also wanted a further eights days away in July for a family holiday to Turkey.

“This was booked by her daughter who didn’t know anything about Ms Gillman’s criminal proceedings,” she said.

“It was arranged as a birthday gift.”

Holiday plans cancelled

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told Gillman: “When the last application was made, I warned you that this shouldn’t become a regular occurrence.

“And yet, I find myself before you again.”

She said: “It is important that I remind you that the sentence was imposed as a direct alternative to custody, taking into account health factors and your age.

“I was reluctantly persuaded that a non-custodial sentence was appropriate.

“Had such a sentence been imposed, you would not be able to do the things that you are seeking a variation for and you should bear that in mind.”

The sheriff pointed out a drive to see her father would take two-and-a-half hours.

“That could be done within the hours of your curfew.

“I note the holiday was booked when these proceedings were outstanding.

“You should have made your daughter aware – as I am sure it was made clear to you – that the likely disposal was a custodial one.”

Exceptional circumstances

The court heard previously how Gillman purposefully claimed government allowance while hiding the fact she was employed as a 40-hour a week shop assistant by Beaverbrooks.

She repeatedly lied to cover up her scam, telling benefits officers she was too scared to “meet people she doesn’t know”.

Her lawyers had argued there were “truly exceptional” circumstances to keep her out of jail.

Solicitor Brian Bell told the court at the time: “She has a significant medical condition that requires treatment.

“I think she would struggle with a custodial setting more than others.”

As well as curfew, Gillman, of Reform Street, was sentenced to carry out 200 hours unpaid work within 18 months.

