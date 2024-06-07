Is Arbroath the ‘favourite money pit’ of Angus? £290k Angus Archives flit ignites spending bias claims

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Is Arbroath the ‘favourite money pit’ of Angus? £290k Angus Archives flit ignites spending bias claims

A six-figure upgrade of Arbroath library to house centuries of Angus records is to go out to consultation.

By Graham Brown
Arbroath library in Hill Terrace. Image: DC Thomson

A so-called Angus ‘battle of the burghs’ may have been re-ignited over £290,000 plans to make Arbroath library the home of 800 years of local history.

The B-listed Hill Terrace library’s first floor has been lined up as the new home for Angus Archives.

It is moving out of the privately-owned Hunter Library at Restenneth, near Forfar.

Angus Archives are currently located beside historic Restenneth Priory. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Councillors have agreed to consult on Angus Alive’s plan for the end of a 20-year Restenneth lease deal in 2025.

But news of the ‘lift and shift’ scheme for thousands of ancient documents has triggered fresh claims Arbroath spending bias.

One critic claimed the coastal town is the council’s “favourite money pit”.

Archive plan consultation

Angus Alive says the archives plan will be an exciting development.

It said there were sound reasons for choosing Arbroath as the new home for the archives.

And it wants to use the move to offer better opportunities to highlight local history.

Arbroath Library opening procession in 1898. Angus. Image: Angus Alive

Other Angus libraries will still have elements of local history collections.

However, the “main crux” of the Angus treasure trove will be held at the new-look Arbroath facility.

Feasibility designs have been drawn up and a six-week consultation is about to begin.
Its outcome will be reported to councillors in September.

If the plan gets the final go-ahead, the six-month Arbroath transformation will begin in January 2025.

Readers’ views on archive project

But readers of The Courier have asked why other towns were overlooked for the £300k scheme.

Sylvestra said: “More poured into Arbroath, ignoring other towns? AGAIN? It’s disgraceful.

“There are museums in other towns. It’s called ANGUS Archives not ARBROATH Archives.

“The people in the rest of Angus deserve better.

“Angus Council wants to spend £250,000 to give more to their favourite money pit of Arbroath.”

Commenter Cynical raised the £14m Place for Everyone active travel project which the council is contributing £4m to.

“How many millions are being wasted on a cycle lane in Arbroath which will only be used for about half the year due to the weather,” they said.

Concerned Angus Resident added: “Why Arbroath, is Forfar not the county town, but once again more closures here.

“Forfar has a lovely library so why not use that? I would love to know who thinks spending £250,000 on a refurbishment of Arbroath library is saving money.”

And the possible use of Edzell’s Inglis Hall was also raised by Kateluke.

“Why not move it to the Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell…that would breathe new life into a wonderful building.”

Angus Alive handed back the 125-year-old Edzell building to the council last year in a cost-cutting measure.

The hall houses a rare 5,000-book library gifted to the village.

Inside Inglis Memorial Hall’s Victorian library. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

It features one of the country’s last working Cotgreave indicator early lending systems.

The council is currently working with locals to draw up a plan to keep the hall open for the community.

Similar efforts are being made in Brechin and Kirriemuir, where the town museums were closed.

Angus Alive responds to reader comments

Angus Alive confirmed it pays only a “peppercorn rent” for the Restenneth facility.

Annual running costs for the archive are around £10,000 a year.

A spokesperson said: “Inglis Hall wasn’t considered for this service, particularly due to lack of transport links and because of it leaving Angus Alive’s portfolio.

“Arbroath library was chosen as the preferred location for the popular archives service for a number of reasons.”

They said, in particular, it was because:

  • Arbroath Library is fully accessible, including a lift to the first floor area.
  • Public transport links to Arbroath are more likely to increase uptake in accessing services in comparison to the current provision as the Hunter library is not served by public transport within reasonable distance.
  • Improvements in layout and facilities in the Arbroath Library which is currently being renovated
  • ACCESS provision will also be impacted positively.

‘Battle of the burghs’

Burgh spending has frequently been a hot topic during the life of Angus Council.

The last spat was in 2020 over a Brechin beauty spot.

But in the past a ‘battle of the burghs’ has been waged over everything from Christmas lights to paddling pools and crazy golf.

Much of it has revolved around claims successive administrations have splashed out on “pet projects”.

