FINN NIXON: What did I think of the Discover Dundee bus tour?

Scotland’s sunniest city is living up to its name as I wait at Discovery Point for a bus.

This isn’t any ordinary bus though and it will not be taking any ordinary route.

A bright orange Discover Dundee double decker has been showcasing what the City of Discovery has to offer for a couple of years now.

Before that it had been more than 20 years since bus tours had graced Dundee’s streets when it started in spring 2022.

Local city bus operator Xplore Dundee launched the route.

Its aim – “connecting visitors and locals with some of the city’s best-known landmarks and attractions”.

I’m the only one waiting to start a tour on this occasion, but it does operate eight services per day.

And several enthusiastic passengers get off the bus when it pulls up at the kerb.

The fare is £12 for just under an hour on the bus and an accompanying pair of earphones. But the bus driver does let me keep these afterwards.

I take a seat near the back of the upper deck to soak in the rays.

It is a little windy, but extra layers aren’t necessary (yet).

I plug the device in to a small box in the seat in front and the bus pulls away with gusto.

There is no live guide, which is fairly commonplace for Scottish city sightseeing tours. This means I’m relying on a pre-recorded narrator to test my knowledge on everything Dundee.

Dundee bus tour reveals city’s rich history

The earphones whirr into life as we pass the train station and follow Whitehall Street up to the Nethergate.

There are 14 stops where sightseers can join the Dundee bus tour and this is the second one.

We then progress towards Dundee University and the DCA, with Brian Cox getting an early mention as one of its famous alumni.

I don’t want to spoil the tour with sharing its many historical facts with you here.

But I’m impressed by the range of information visitors can learn.

The tour also does a great job of showcasing the Dundee attractions that visitors might want to visit, and locals might learn a thing or two as well.

After venturing past the Overgate, we bypass the Verdant Works on Hawkhill before re-entering the heart of the city centre.

The narrator, of course, mentions the three Js – jute, jam and journalism – as the bus ploughs on past the less tourist-friendly court buildings and towards the DC Thomson building.

I try to hide as we pass the office and my hard-at-work colleagues.

What is coming next is much more daunting though.

Heading up the Hilltown for some stunning Dundee views

Back outside the bustle of the city centre, we take a sharp left turn on to one of the steepest Dundee braes – the Hilltown.

This street feels ridiculously steep for any bus and it’s a steady crawl up this incline behind a push bike.

The bus weaves slowly through narrow gaps between parked cars.

This gives me plenty of time to learn about the history of the residential inner city area, which is also called Hilltown.

The audio tape also gives a taster of the Dundee accent from a resident for the uninitiated.

This includes the classic “twa pehs an an ingin ane an aw” line.

Soon we are heading up the more gradually sloping streets near Dundee Law, a landmark which is synonymous with the city.

I’m left a little disappointed when the bus stops short of the Law.

But a bus turning circle amid the patchwork of allotments is as far as the bus can continue due to the narrowness of the Law’s summit.

Passengers on the bus are encouraged to climb the nearby steps to the summit proper, before re-joining the tour to get the full Law experience.

I stay put and enjoy the majestic views of the River Tay, Dundee, and north east Fife from my seat.

There is something magical about climbing to the top of the city after essentially boarding the bus at sea level.

Getting to the top of the city this way gives a stunning panorama. It will also help those unable to reach the very top with an opportunity to enjoy the views.

Dundee bus tour reveals hidden history

The bus route follows the same route when descending back into the city centre and the MacManus Galleries receives a deserved mention.

I duck as the bus passes the office again and makes a return to Westport.

On approaching this area I hear about the exploits of a young William Wallace.

The narrator tells us that the Scottish freedom fighter once fled from here while he was a student after reportedly killing the English governor’s son.

It feels very much as though we are going back across old ground, but this isn’t necessarily a criticism.

Seeing Dundee’s key landmarks and historical parts twice means there is more time to take them in.

It also means I have little excuse when quizzed on my Dundee knowledge after returning to the office.

And so there is another quick detour along the Nethergate.

The City Quay is a fresh addition to this second part of the tour though.

This stop offers visitors the chance to disembark here to enjoy the nearby hospitality or visit the HMS Unicorn.

Tay Bridge trips make for a bracing finale

As we pass underneath the Tay Road Bridge it is time for the big reveal, and in my opinion the trip’s potential tour de force.

I nervously await the bus’s next move, having read that only certain journeys pass over the bridge and into Fife.

These are weather dependant for obvious reasons.

We look as if we are heading home towards our final stop at the V&A Dundee and I ready myself for disappointment.

But then, mercifully, we take a right turn down South Crichton Street and towards the crossing.

Despite this being my everyday commute, I celebrate the excitement of the moment.

Layers are now definitely needed as the bus cruises above the choppy waters of the River Tay’s estuary.

The narrator reminds me that this is Scotland’s longest river, originating around 120 miles away on the slopes of Ben Lui.

This only adds to the atmospheric and rather bracing nature of this final part of the tour.

Due to road improvements on the southbound lanes of the dual carriageway, the bus is forced to go all the way to the Forgan Roundabout at Newport.

After another windswept crossing the bus pulls up at the V&A and the tour has come to an end.

I’ve learned a lot about Dundee, and if you need to fill an hour, the Discover Dundee tour might just be the ticket.