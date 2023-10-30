What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?

The curtain has come down on the visitor season at two Angus museums facing an uncertain future.

Gateway to the Glens in Kirriemuir and Brechin Town House are among four council venues at the centre of feasibility studies for their long-term.

They were handed back to the council by Angus Alive in a money-saving move.

A-listed Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell and Arbroath community centre were also offloaded by the leisure trust.

The council is now involved in talks with local organisations to try and secure a positive future for them.

There are hopes both museums might re-open under a community partnership.

Two-year closure

Brechin and Kirrie museums were closed for two years during the Covid outbreak.

There were fears they might become cultural casualties of the pandemic.

The visitor season ends on October 31, but neither museum opens on a Tuesday so Monday was their final day.

A council spokesperson said: “Feasibility studies are currently being progressed by community groups in relation to both museums and future operations will be considered once that information is available.

“Angus Council agreed at its policy and resources committee on August 29 it would continue to support bookings by community groups so that activities can continue to take place until a final solution has been approved by committee and is in place for each property.”

In Edzell, a resilience hub is one of the ideas being developed for Inglis Hall.

The community council has already secured vital funding to take forward a plan.

It would give the village a centre which could be pressed into emergency situations like Storm Arwen and Storm Babet.

Both severe weather incidents left Edzell virtually cut off.

Controversial Arbroath plan

Meanwhile, councillors are still to decide on whether to spend £450,000 replacing the roof of Arbroath community centre.

Officials say the work is necessary of the building is to be offered for community use, or potentially sold.

But critics say the council can’t afford to lay out that sum without any guarantee someone will take the centre over.

Councillors have asked for more detail on the plan which was branded “madness” by one elected member.