What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

What now for Brechin and Kirriemuir museums after curtain comes down on visitor season?

Community partnership plans for Gateway to the Glens and Brechin Town House museum are being looked at after they were dropped by Angus Alive.

By Graham Brown
Gateway to the Glens in Kirrie has shut its doors. Image: Angus Alive
Gateway to the Glens in Kirrie has shut its doors. Image: Angus Alive

The curtain has come down on the visitor season at two Angus museums facing an uncertain future.

Gateway to the Glens in Kirriemuir and Brechin Town House are among four council venues at the centre of feasibility studies for their long-term.

They were handed back to the council by Angus Alive in a money-saving move.

A-listed Inglis Memorial Hall in Edzell and Arbroath community centre were also offloaded by the leisure trust.

The council is now involved in talks with local organisations to try and secure a positive future for them.

There are hopes both museums might re-open under a community partnership.

Two-year closure

Brechin and Kirrie museums were closed for two years during the Covid outbreak.

There were fears they might become cultural casualties of the pandemic.

The visitor season ends on October 31, but neither museum opens on a Tuesday so Monday was their final day.

Brechin Town House museum
Brechin Town House museum. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson

A council spokesperson said: “Feasibility studies are currently being progressed by community groups in relation to both museums and future operations will be considered once that information is available.

“Angus Council agreed at its policy and resources committee on August 29 it would continue to support bookings by community groups so that activities can continue to take place until a final solution has been approved by committee and is in place for each property.”

In Edzell, a resilience hub is one of the ideas being developed for Inglis Hall.

The community council has already secured vital funding to take forward a plan.

It would give the village a centre which could be pressed into emergency situations like Storm Arwen and Storm Babet.

Both severe weather incidents left Edzell virtually cut off.

Controversial Arbroath plan

Meanwhile, councillors are still to decide on whether to spend £450,000 replacing the roof of Arbroath community centre.

Officials say the work is necessary of the building is to be offered for community use, or potentially sold.

But critics say the council can’t afford to lay out that sum without any guarantee someone will take the centre over.

Councillors have asked for more detail on the plan which was branded “madness” by one elected member.

More from Angus & The Mearns

To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Drug dealing Picture shows; Douglas Piggot, Bracken Piggot and the Dalhousie Hotel. Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie. Supplied by DCT Media Date; 30/10/2023
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for role in son's £20k drugs operation
Flooding in Brechin during Storm Babet. Image: Paul Reid
Angus Council to release £250,000 for Storm Babet emergency response
The scale of the damage to the sewer pipe near Carnoustie. Image: John Glenday
Storm destroys 30 METRES of main sewer beside Buddon course on Carnoustie golf links
Recent flooding in Glenrothes. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Will it stay dry for Halloween in Tayside and Fife as Storm Ciaran approaches…
The scene at Montrose seafront. Image: Councillor Tommy Stewart
Historic Montrose links and seafront a scene of "absolute devastation" after weekend storm
Letham Feuars' Hall in The Square. Image: Graham Brown/DC Thomson
Historic Letham Feuars' group in fresh crisis a year on from 'secret society' row
Alexander at the London award ceremony with BCYA patron Kimberly Wyatt and James Cathcart, founder director of Youth Voice Heard. Image: Supplied
Angus teenager's youth medal icing on cake of charitable work
Angus Lord Lieutenant Pat Sawers (centre right) joined the East Haven Together celebration in Carnoustie. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
East Haven's reputation grows with latest Britain in Bloom success
Left to right is Toby sparrow, Dylan Hunter Sparrow McMenemie and Torrent Wallace-Stewart who all graduated in Acting and performance HNC. Image: Kenny Smith/DC Thomson
Best pictures as Dundee and Angus College students enjoy graduations
RNLB Inchcape takes to the water for the wreath-laying ceremony. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
PICTURES: Arbroath honours RNLI heroes on 70th anniversary of Robert Lindsay disaster