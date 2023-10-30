Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for his role in son’s £20k drugs operation

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for his role in son’s £20k drugs operation

Lawyers Douglas Piggot argued their client was effectively prosecuted for not reporting his son Bracken to the police.

By Jamie Buchan
Douglas Piggot, left, admitted being involved in his son Bracken's drug dealing operation from the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.
Douglas Piggot, left, admitted being involved in his son Bracken's drug dealing operation from the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.

A crooked hotel boss has been jailed for his role in his son’s £20,000 drug-dealing enterprise.

Carnoustie businessman Douglas Piggot shook his head in apparent disbelief as he was led away in handcuffs, having admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis from the family-run Dalhousie Hotel.

His lawyers argued he was effectively prosecuted for not reporting his son Bracken to the police.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Piggot Snr had knowingly allowed his BMW to be used to sell packages of class A and B substances.

Two weeks ago, the 66-year-old was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work for stashing about £40,000 of counterfeit goods at the hotel, including knock-offs of Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choos.

Drugs and fake goods seized

The fake designer goods were discovered at the same time as the drugs, when police descended on the hotel just before 6pm on March 11 2020.

Officers recovered boxes containing cocaine from his car, along with £4,300 worth of cannabis.

Around £16,000 cash was seized from the hotel safe.

Drugs and fake designer goods were found at the Dalhousie Hotel. Pic: Google.

Piggot Snr was jailed for 42 weeks when he returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I have heard what has been said about your involvement in this case but there is no getting away from the fact that these were offences that involved class A and class B drugs.

“In these circumstances, I don’t consider that there is any alternative disposal, other than a period in custody to mark the seriousness of this offending.

Douglas Piggot

“People who deal in drugs should expect a custodial sentence, notwithstanding your age and previously good character.”

Piggot will next faces a proceeds of crime hearing in the new year.

His son, a DJ and events promoter, had admitted a similar charge and was jailed for 14 months in 2021.

Business suffered

Solicitor David Duncan told the court: “He saw items which he knew to be illicit drugs within the vehicle.

“He was allowing his son to use the car.

“Unfortunately, he did not do what would have been expected of him and contacted the authorities.”

Mr Duncan said: “He knew his son was doing something unlawful and he didn’t do anything about it.

“Whether he would have done something remains a moot point.”

Bracken Piggot was jailed in 2021

He added: “Mr Piggot had been trading at the hotel for a number of years, initially quite successfully.

“But towards the time of Covid the business began to suffer.

“He tried to maintain a clientele by making financial arrangements for loans which, in hindsight, perhaps wasn’t the most appropriate thing to do.”

Sheriff Wood interjected: “It’s also illegal.”

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the bogus designer goods were being held “as collateral to ensure loans he gave to people were repaid.”

Prosecutors said that if the goods were sold as real they could have fetched as much as £40,000.

Piggot Snr surrendered his premises licence after the police raid.

There are now plans to convert the abandoned hotel into flats.

