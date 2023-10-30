Shamed Angus hotel boss jailed for his role in son’s £20k drugs operation

A crooked hotel boss has been jailed for his role in his son’s £20,000 drug-dealing enterprise.

Carnoustie businessman Douglas Piggot shook his head in apparent disbelief as he was led away in handcuffs, having admitted being concerned in the supply of cocaine and cannabis from the family-run Dalhousie Hotel.

His lawyers argued he was effectively prosecuted for not reporting his son Bracken to the police.

Perth Sheriff Court heard Piggot Snr had knowingly allowed his BMW to be used to sell packages of class A and B substances.

Two weeks ago, the 66-year-old was sentenced to 150 hours of unpaid work for stashing about £40,000 of counterfeit goods at the hotel, including knock-offs of Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choos.

Drugs and fake goods seized

The fake designer goods were discovered at the same time as the drugs, when police descended on the hotel just before 6pm on March 11 2020.

Officers recovered boxes containing cocaine from his car, along with £4,300 worth of cannabis.

Around £16,000 cash was seized from the hotel safe.

Piggot Snr was jailed for 42 weeks when he returned to Perth Sheriff Court this week.

Sheriff William Wood told him: “I have heard what has been said about your involvement in this case but there is no getting away from the fact that these were offences that involved class A and class B drugs.

“In these circumstances, I don’t consider that there is any alternative disposal, other than a period in custody to mark the seriousness of this offending.

“People who deal in drugs should expect a custodial sentence, notwithstanding your age and previously good character.”

Piggot will next faces a proceeds of crime hearing in the new year.

His son, a DJ and events promoter, had admitted a similar charge and was jailed for 14 months in 2021.

Business suffered

Solicitor David Duncan told the court: “He saw items which he knew to be illicit drugs within the vehicle.

“He was allowing his son to use the car.

“Unfortunately, he did not do what would have been expected of him and contacted the authorities.”

Mr Duncan said: “He knew his son was doing something unlawful and he didn’t do anything about it.

“Whether he would have done something remains a moot point.”

He added: “Mr Piggot had been trading at the hotel for a number of years, initially quite successfully.

“But towards the time of Covid the business began to suffer.

“He tried to maintain a clientele by making financial arrangements for loans which, in hindsight, perhaps wasn’t the most appropriate thing to do.”

Sheriff Wood interjected: “It’s also illegal.”

Forfar Sheriff Court heard the bogus designer goods were being held “as collateral to ensure loans he gave to people were repaid.”

Prosecutors said that if the goods were sold as real they could have fetched as much as £40,000.

Piggot Snr surrendered his premises licence after the police raid.

There are now plans to convert the abandoned hotel into flats.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.