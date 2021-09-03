DJ jailed after family-run Angus hotel used as ‘hub’ for drug dealing

A DJ and events promoter has been jailed for 14 months after he admitted turning his family-run hotel into the hub of his drug dealing operation.

Bracken Piggot was sent to prison on Friday after he was caught dealing thousands of pounds worth of cannabis from the hotel he helped to run.

Piggot, who has previous convictions for drug possession, was snared after police raided the Dalhousie Hotel on High Street, Carnoustie, last year.

Sheriff Lorna Drummond QC said: “Being concerned in the supply of cannabis is a very serious offence and you’ve got quite a number of previous convictions for being in possession of cannabis and other drugs.”

Herbal substances

Dundee Sheriff Court was told that Piggot resided at the hotel and served as bar manager and DJ, as well as being listed as one of the directors.

Fiscal depute Stewart Duncan told the court police were granted a search warrant after receiving intelligence that drugs were being supplied from the premises.

“Officers recovered a bin containing bags of herbal substance in the living room,” Mr Duncan told the court.

“Bags of herbal substance were also recovered from a silver BMW. More herbal substance was found in the living room along with a bag of white rocks which were later revealed to be cocaine.”

Officers also found a Samsung mobile phone featuring messages and internet searches relating to the supply of cannabis.

Tick lists, drug paraphernalia and almost £16,000 in cash was also discovered.

Analysis was carried out on the recovered cannabis and the court was told it had a potential street value of £4,300.

In response to being cautioned and charged by police, Piggot said: “The drugs belong to me.”

Piggot, 29, pled guilty on indictment to being concerned in the supply of cannabis, a Class B drug, and possessing the Class A drug cocaine on March 11 last year.

Solicitor Gary McIlravey said Piggot, who also runs dance music events company Distorted Euphoria, was aware that he was likely to be sent to prison.