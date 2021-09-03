Fans will need in-advance tickets for Dunhill Links even on free days

Tickets bought in advance will be required to attend the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship next month – even on free-to-enter days.

The three-location tournament at St Andrews, Carnoustie and Kingsbarns will celebrate its 20th anniversary by returning after a year’s break for the Covid-19 pandemic, but restrictions of spectator numbers and movement will be in place.

First three days remain free of charge

The tournament organisers are requiring that fans apply for tickets even for the first three days of the championship, which remain free of charge.

Final Day tickets at the Old Course in St Andrews will be available for £20 with concessions at £15.

“Tickets will still be needed for the Thursday, Friday and Saturday, even though there is no charge,” said a statement from the championship organisers.

“Because of Covid regulations, attendance at the championship is limited to 5,000 on each of the four days. Entry will only be permitted to ticket holders.

Tickets can be booked online here. They will be available on a first come, first served basis.

“We have been working closely with the Scottish Government to ensure that we can stage a Championship that captures the excitement of the event, while mitigating against any remaining problems caused by the pandemic,” continued the Dunhill statement.

No proof of tests required for attendance

It will not be mandatory for spectators to provide proof of a negative lateral flow test to gain entry. But the championship encourages all spectators to self-test at home prior to attending the Championship.

“If Scottish Government Covid regulations concerning the status of the event change and spectators cannot attend, ticket prices will be refunded,” they add.

The current format of the event was first staged in 2001. France’s Victor Perez won the last staging in 2019. The event was cancelled in 2020 because of the pandemic.