Shamed Carnoustie hotel owner took fake Nike, Adidas and Apple gear as bar tab ‘collateral’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Courts

Shamed Carnoustie hotel owner took fake Nike, Adidas and Apple gear as bar tab ‘collateral’

Douglas Piggott told the court he allowed people to pay off their tabs by holding fake designer as 'collateral'.

By The Crime and Courts Team
Douglas Piggott ran his illegal operations from the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie.
Douglas Piggott ran his illegal operations from the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie.

A hotel director was hoarding so many fake designer goods it took Trading Standards officers five hours to gather them after a police raid.

Douglas Piggott had amassed fake-brand items at the Dalhousie Hotel in Carnoustie after the business hit a post-Covid downturn.

A court heard he had taken them from customers as “collateral” against rising bar tabs.

Logos such as Nike, Adidas, Apple and Jimmy Choo were on the fakes.

Had they been sold as genuine brands, they would have been worth £40,000, Forfar Sheriff Court was told.

Douglas Piggott
Douglas Piggott.

Piggott, 66, also ran a drug dealing operation from the hotel with his son, for which he is yet to be sentenced.

Adidas, Nike and Apple

Piggott, of East Haven, near Carnoustie, appeared for sentencing over the fakes after admitting 20 charges at a previous hearing of stashing the counterfeit material.

He was sentenced to complete 150 hours unpaid work and his hoard was forfeited.

The court was told police raided the hotel for drugs on March 2020 and called in Trading Standards upon finding the fake goods.

Such was the volume, back up was requested and it took five hours to remove it all.

Police at the Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.
Police at the Dalhousie Hotel during the 2020 raids.

He told police he was holding the items “as collateral to ensure loans he gave to people were repaid.”

The bootleg goods found at the High Street hotel included 21 pairs of “Adidas” trainers, 27 pairs of fake Nike trainers and 54 two-piece women’s gym outfits, with phony Nike branding.

Three handbags purporting to be made by Jimmy Choo and three fake Radley bags were discovered, as well as 17 pairs of fake Timberland boots.

As well as the fashion items, 97 phone charger adaptors, 84 lightning cables and four pairs of earphones were discovered illegitimately bearing Apple’s official logo.

He admitted possessing the items with a view to selling or hiring them.

Fake goods given to pay off bar tabs

A solicitor for Piggott said his client began trading at the hotel in 2003 and enjoyed  a decade of success before periods of ill-health hit him and his wife and then the Covid pandemic affected the whole industry.

He said: The business having been in decline from initial success meant a different form of trading developed in the premises.

“Agreements (with clientele) were made for loans and credit would be offered from the premises, which wasn’t always followed through and he found himself at a loss.

Dalhousie Hotel, Carnoustie.
Carnoustie’s Dalhousie Hotel.

“He was trying both to maintain a clientele and maintain business in trying circumstances and was operating at a subsistence level.

“What became a practice at that time was that individuals who couldn’t make good on their credit would offer items as collateral.

“They would be in debt to the premises by running up a tab – people would give him these things.”

He said it was not Piggott’s initial intention to sell any of the goods.

Drugs operation

Last month, Douglas Piggott appeared at Perth Sheriff Court and pled guilty to being concerned in the supply of cannabis and cocaine at the hotel.

He was arrested in the police raid, when police uncovered £16,000 of cash inside the hotel, plus thousands of pounds worth of drugs in the boot of Piggot’s BMW, parked outside.

He is due to be sentenced later this month.

Dalhousie Hotel, Bracken Piggott.
Bracken Piggot was jailed.

Bracken Piggott was jailed for 14 months being concerned in the supply of cannabis and possessing cocaine.

Months after the raid, Douglas Piggott surrendered his premises licence and the hotel ceased trading.

Last summer, plans were approved to convert the building into holiday flats.

For more local court content visit our dedicated page, or join us on Facebook.

More from Courts

The incident happened at Coast in Arbroath.
Woman who snapped couple romping in Arbroath nightclub granted rare absolute discharge
Post Thumbnail
Thursday court round-up — Dealer's chance and 999 abuse
The scene of the accident passed by the accused.
Driver fined for using phone while passing A92 crash site in Fife
Wilma Thomson.
Leven woman, 58, on Sex Offenders Register for sending nude pic of man to…
Post Thumbnail
Wednesday court round-up — 'Yous are a***holes' says Lidl thief
Lord Carloway issued the ruling after he and six other judges heard submissions.
Distress evidence shift could 'transform' Scots rape laws
Steven Banks raped a 16-year-old after forcing her to change into his Rangers top.
Prison for 'sly, manipulative, and vindictive' Fife rapist who made victim wear Rangers top…
Kelly Vanbeck. Image: Facebook.
Woman's racist tirade at Fife McDonald's worker as she demanded food she had not…
Michael Bowie.
Paedophile arrested at work in Fife Argos is placed on curfew
Post Thumbnail
Tuesday court round-up — Drunk in charge of child