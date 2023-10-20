EVE MUIRHEAD: UK Athletics money problems the last thing Olympic hopefuls need

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EVE MUIRHEAD: UK Athletics money problems the last thing Olympic hopefuls need

Stephen Maguire has lost his job and high profile athletes are worried.

Stephen Maguire has lost his job with UK Athletics.
Stephen Maguire has lost his job with UK Athletics.
By Eve Muirhead

If I go through the list of priorities in the year building up to an Olympics, stability would be near the very top.

I know from my own experience of preparing for four Games and from speaking to people from other sports that the value of all the ‘other’ stuff that goes with being a professional athlete being taken care of is huge.

Plans have been put in place, budgets have been fixed and any trace of doubt that those will change in the last few months is a bad thing.

That’s why the news of Stephen Maguire losing his job as the technical director of UK Athletics will have sent shockwaves through the sport.

He was hugely respected by athletes when he worked in Scotland and the comments made by Dina Asher-Smith show that the same applies down in England after his short time in charge.

The suggestion seems to be that money – or rather the lack of it – is at the heart of the parting of ways.

Their last financial accounts shows a £1 million-plus loss and there’s talk that things are so bad that there will no backing for British athletes at certain events.

Athletics has never felt like a ‘minority’ sport that should be struggling for money.

Maybe that’s because of the prime-time terrestrial TV opportunities it gets and the profile of the top athletes.

But, for whatever reason, they’re toiling badly money-wise, it would appear.

The only good thing I can see is that athletes are so used to working in their own bubble that they’re better placed than most to block out the outside noise.

If it was a team game, that would be much tougher.

But after a strong showing at the World Championships earlier this year, this will be a hugely worrying development that our track and field Olympians really could have done without.

The Rugby World Cup has caught fire now.

After all the excitement of the first weekend, which feels like a lifetime ago, it has certainly been a slow burn!

The organisers didn’t do themselves any favours with their needlessly early seedings and draw – Scotland know all about that.

But rugby is far from alone in its main tournament only coming to the boil from the knockout stages.

It’s the same in every sport – my own included.

Yes, you get the odd shock in groups or round-robin but the best teams are the ones who peak at the right time.

It’s certainly no surprise that South Africa and New Zealand reinforced that point a few days ago.

I’d obviously have loved to see Scotland going all the way but I must admit I’m a wee bit disappointed that Ireland won’t be in the final either because I’m in Dublin next weekend and that would have been quite a party, I’m guessing!

It’s Grand Slam week in curling, which always felt like the real start of the season to me.

We’ve got five teams out in Canada, three in tier one and two in tier two.

Ironically, it’s our strongest team, Team Mouat, who have got off to the slowest start.

Team Henderson, who I’ve started a bit of coaching work with, aren’t at that level yet but they’ll have learned loads from a couple of weeks spent out there recently.

They didn’t qualify for the knockouts in either tournament they played but they’re getting the best learning experience you could ask for in the toughest environment in the sport.

